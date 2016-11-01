Pakistan reaffirms support for KSA’s anti-terror fight

RIYADH: Pakistani Ambassador Manzoorul Haq on Monday reaffirmed that his country condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and fully stands with the government and the people of Saudi Arabia in the fight against terrorism.

The Ministry of Interior on Sunday announced that it had foiled terrorist attacks targeting different places in the Kingdom including Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah during a football match between the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Oct.11, and their intensified field operations successfully led to the identification and arrest of terror suspects including two Pakistani nationals.

Commenting on the developments, the Pakistani ambassador told Arab News that terrorists have no region, religion or country.

He said: “Pakistan condemns any terrorist activity in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is a very dear country to us. Pakistan will stand with Saudi Arabia in the defense of its territory.”

Pakistani expatriates in the Kingdom were shocked and saddened by the involvement of the Pakistani nationals in the terror plot. Jameel Waleed, a marketing executive, said: “We are saddened to know that two Pakistanis have been detained in connection with a terror plot. It is deeply disturbing.”

“We condemn terrorism in all its formats irrespective of whosoever is found involved,” said another Pakistani expatriate, Javed Chaudhry, hoping that the Kingdom will come out with flying colors in its fight against terrorism.

The Kingdom is leading a 35-nation Islamic alliance against terrorism. Pakistan is a member of that alliance.