Saudi Arabia

King, EU foreign policy chief discuss bilateral cooperation and Syria

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman confers with Federica Mogherini, European Union high representative for foreign affairs, security policy and vice president of European Commission, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)

RIYADH: European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of European Commission Federica Mogherini, who wrapped up a 12-hour visit to the capital on Monday, held talks with Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in the afternoon.
During the meeting held at Al-Yamamah Palace, she discussed a number of issues of common interest and aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union.
In a statement on her Twitter account, Mogherini said the talks with King Salman focused on bilateral cooperation between the Kingdom and the European Union. She also said that the discussions also touched on the problems in Syria and Yemen.
The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet Member Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and Acting Minister of Culture and Information Essam bin Saad bin Said, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Obaid Madani and a number of Saudi and EU officials.
Following her meeting with the king, the EU official also met Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Madani at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry here. She said that she discussed more on Syrian crisis and the country's future in her talks with Madani.
The EU foreign policy chief was in Tehran before coming to the Kingdom. Mogherini met there with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and had discussions on regional problems.
Her trip to Tehran came a day after the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran met in Moscow to discuss the Syrian crisis and the situation in the besieged city of Aleppo where Russia has been conducting airstrikes.
Moscow and Tehran both support Syrian President Bashar Assad.
According to Nabila Massrali, an EU spokesperson, the EU and its member states have already made approximately $8 billion available to Syria and the Syrian refugees since the beginning of the crisis.
The EU is a full member and active participant in the International Syria Support Group (ISSG). It fully supports the UN-led process, notably the efforts of the UN special envoy for Syria.
She said in a statement that the Syrian crisis has become the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, adding that the EU is the leading donor in the international response to the crisis.
“The EU support goes both to Syrians in their country and to refugees and their host communities in neighboring Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq,” the statement added.
The EU, which works closely with the Gulf states, welcomed the agreement announced by the US and Russia (as co-chairs of the ISSG) on Sept. 10, reinstating the cessation of hostilities in Syria.

