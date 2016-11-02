  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 20 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Oil field services shakeup in cards after GE-Baker Hughes deal

Business & Economy

Oil field services shakeup in cards after GE-Baker Hughes deal

Reuters |

The transaction assumes a slow recovery in oil prices, really $45 to $60 per barrel through 2019, says GE CEO Jeff Immelt.

NEW YORK: General Electric Co’s deal with Baker Hughes Inc. to create the world’s No. 2 oilfield services business is the clearest signal yet that consolidation is picking up in the energy sector as companies face long-term lower oil prices.
GE said earlier it would merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes, creating a company with $32 billion in annual revenue and leapfrogging Halliburton Co. to be second globally behind Schlumberger AG.
“The transaction assumes a slow recovery (in oil prices), really $45 to $60 per barrel through 2019, and this seems reasonable,” GE CEO Jeff Immelt said on a call with investors and analysts on Monday.
Since crude oil prices plunged in 2014 in the face of oversupply, deals have been fitful, with large players such as Schlumberger and Technip buying smaller rivals.
But size of the GE-Baker Hughes tie-up and its timing amid a recent spate of deals have led advisers and industry analysts to think companies have readjusted to lower oil prices in their strategies and the tide is turning. US producers have also found ways to sustain output even at lower prices.
“Industry protagonists are much more cautious about the slope and length of runway for the industry recovery going forward, so you’ve seen a series of combinations which have sought scale,” said William Herbert, head of global energy research at Simmons & Co. International, a unit of Piper Jaffray.
Halliburton, which tried to buy Baker Hughes over a year ago but was blocked by regulators, has embarked on steep cost cuts as it expects price pressures to continue. It said earlier this month that oil prices would have to stabilize above current levels of $50 per barrel for producers to make any meaningful boost to oilfield plans.

Backlog of possible deals
Halliburton is unlikely to try another big acquisition despite being relegated to third place by Monday’s deal, people familiar with the company said. It lacks vertical integration in subsea drilling but otherwise has the global scale needed to compete, industry analysts said.
Doug Getten, a Houston-based partner in the corporate practice at law firm Paul Hastings, said the recent flurry of deals shows parties are able to reach consensus on the outlook for prices.
“Part of this consensus on pricing is not everybody sitting around the table smoking cigars saying oil is going back to $80, $90, $100,” said Getten.
Companies striking deals recently have included pipeline operators American Midstream Partners, which announced plans to buy JP Energy Partners last week, and refiners like HollyFrontier Corp, which agreed to buy a Suncor Inc. division on Monday. In the exploration and production segment, buyers have been targeting companies with premium acreage in the Delaware and Permian basins in Texas.
“There is a material backlog of transactions that people have been looking to do on the M&A side, and it seems like we are primed to see a return to normalcy in the energy M&A transactions,” Getten said.
In addition, the solidification of the three global giants in oilfield services poses a question of how smaller companies will compete.
Weatherford, for example, long a speculated takeover target, will be a distant No. 4 to Baker Hughes, Halliburton and Schlumberger.
The drag on deal-making could come from the banks that help finance and advise on transactions, however.
“The time is right for firms to consider mergers and acquisitions. The banks may be more conservative until there’s more long-term visibility of where the commodity prices go,” said David Otte, a special adviser to Spears and Associates, a Dallas-based consultancy.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

Shell and BP beat earnings forecasts as oil giants adapt to low prices

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell and BP have joined peers in reporting higher than expected earnings by...

Iraq tells energy firms: ‘Shut down prestige offices in Dubai’

DUBAI LONDON Iraq has asked international oil companies IOCs to shut down prestige offices among...

Pipe and valve maker hurt by ’weak Middle East markets’

NEW YORK Pipe and valve maker Weir Group Plc warned that profit would fall below market...

Occidental Petroleum’s loss larger than expected as output falls

NEW YORK Occidental Petroleum Corp has reported a larger than expected quarterly loss as the...

Al-Jadaan: Keen economic reformer who eased barriers to foreign investments

JEDDAH Mohammed Al Jadaan Saudi Arabia s new minister of finance is widely seen as a reformer...

Oil slides 1%, hits 1-month low; OPEC and US inventory in focus

NEW YORK Oil fell 1 percent on Tuesday hitting one month lows as US gasoline prices pared an...

KSA’s ambition to become solar powerhouse: Aramco has key role

RIYADH The Kingdom is fully committed to the goal of clean energy said Saudi Aramco President and...

Tadawul: Saudi stocks post monthly gain of 6.92%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market ended a nine day rising streak on Tuesday as banking shares...

UK firms reporting lift from lower pound but costs rise

LONDON The pound s slide since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June appears to be...

General Motors sales fall as US auto boom slows

DETROIT General Motors says its US sales fell 1 7 percent last month as all brands but Buick...

Honda profits up on cost-cutting

TOKYO Japanese automaker Honda said its cost cutting efforts boosted profits even as overall...

Italian bond yields hit eight-month high as risk focus switches from Spain

LONDON Italy s borrowing costs hit eight month highs on Tuesday with investors focused on...

Pfizer earnings plunge 38%

NEW YORK Drugmaker Pfizer s third quarter profit plunged 38 percent as higher spending and a slew...

StanChart income fall worries CEO Winters and chills shares

LONDON Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters branded its income and profit unacceptable on Tuesday...

Sony earnings dive on strong yen and unit sale

TOKYO Japan s Sony said its first half net profit dived as it was hit by a sharp rally in the yen...

Feud between Tata family and ousted chairman shocks a proud community

MUMBAI The bitter public feud between the Tata family which controls India s most respected...

Around Arab News

Shell and BP beat earnings forecasts as oil giants adapt to low prices

LONDON Royal Dutch Shell and BP have joined peers in reporting higher than expected earnings by...

Iraq tells energy firms: ‘Shut down prestige offices in Dubai’

DUBAI LONDON Iraq has asked international oil companies IOCs to shut down prestige offices among...

Oil field services shakeup in cards after GE-Baker Hughes deal

NEW YORK General Electric Co s deal with Baker Hughes Inc to create the world s No 2 oilfield...

Pipe and valve maker hurt by ’weak Middle East markets’

NEW YORK Pipe and valve maker Weir Group Plc warned that profit would fall below market...

Occidental Petroleum’s loss larger than expected as output falls

NEW YORK Occidental Petroleum Corp has reported a larger than expected quarterly loss as the...

Al-Jadaan: Keen economic reformer who eased barriers to foreign investments

JEDDAH Mohammed Al Jadaan Saudi Arabia s new minister of finance is widely seen as a reformer...

Oil slides 1%, hits 1-month low; OPEC and US inventory in focus

NEW YORK Oil fell 1 percent on Tuesday hitting one month lows as US gasoline prices pared an...

KSA’s ambition to become solar powerhouse: Aramco has key role

RIYADH The Kingdom is fully committed to the goal of clean energy said Saudi Aramco President and...

Tadawul: Saudi stocks post monthly gain of 6.92%

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market ended a nine day rising streak on Tuesday as banking shares...

Bulls gore Nets to remain unbeaten

LOS ANGELES The Chicago Bulls ran roughshod over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday producing an...

Ray Allen, top 3-point shooter in NBA history, retires

MIAMI Ray Allen won championships in Boston and Miami made one of the most memorable shots in NBA...

Hogarty claims MENA Tour Championship; Hinton Order of Merit winner

MUSCAT Tyler Hogarty held his nerve when it mattered most to win the season ending Tour...

Lady Gaga hits No. 1 with ‘Joanne’

LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga notched her fourth chart topping album as her rock infused record Joanne...

Bieber after walking off stage: ‘I’m not a robot’

LOS ANGELES Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber said his abrupt departure from the stage during a...

‘Clash’, ‘Halal Love’ in race for Golden Globes

DUBAI The Dubai International Film Festival DIFF announced they will annually present two...

Google doodle celebrates iconic Arab singer El Safi

BEIRUT Google marked the 95th birthday of Wadih El Safi Lebanon s most prominent cultural icon...