Iran verdict issued for rioters in mission attacks; anti-Saudi sentiment at play

BEIRUT: Iran’s judiciary has issued verdicts for 20 people accused of storming Saudi diplomatic missions in January and will announce them in the near future, an official was quoted as saying by the judiciary news agency on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters stormed the Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad in response to execution of a Saudi cleric convicted of terrorism.

The Iranian government condemned the assault and President Hassan Rouhani, keen to improve Tehran’s long-strained relations with its neighbors and the West, asked the judiciary to punish the protesters and prevent further attacks.

The Mizan news agency quoted a judge as saying that the verdicts for 20 defendants had been issued and “will be announced soon.” He did not give the names of the 20 and did not say whether they had been convicted or not.

Iran’s judiciary announced in April that more than 100 suspects had been arrested over the attack on the Saudi missions and 48 charged. All were released on bail.

Assaults on foreign embassies have occurred throughout the Islamic Republic’s 37-year history, often harming its diplomatic relations.

Protesters attacked the US Embassy in 1979, the Kuwaiti mission in 1987, Saudi Arabia in 1988, Denmark in 2006 and Britain in 2011. None of the assailants were convicted.

Earlier, Iranian authorities released Hassan Kerd Meehan, chief inciter who led the January 2016 attacks, according to local media.

Reports said ultra-conservative Meehan was freed on Oct.11. Iran-based news agency ‘Eslahatnews’ reported that he was released to join Ashoura activities.

Eslahatnews said Meehan was granted bail, and that the cleric-based criminal court would announce a verdict later.

Also, Deputy Chief Justice of Iran Mohseni-Eje’I had announced at a press conference that the country’s justice system had knowingly decided to reduce the quantum of punishment for the rioters keeping in view the Tehran-Riyadh animosity factor. Eje’I made a mention of the Saudi Arabia’s protest against Iran’s interference in the region.

The cleric-based regime’s contempt for Saudi Arabia had also played a role in lifting some of the punitive measures against the bailed agitators.

The attacks on the Saudi diplomatic missions had received international condemnation, which further marred Iran’s reputation.

Iran officials had previously said that the charges leveled were on a national security threat level.

Nevertheless the charges were later reduced to “deliberate vandalism of Saudi Embassy’s assets and disruption of public order.”