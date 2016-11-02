  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Iran verdict issued for rioters in mission attacks; anti-Saudi sentiment at play

Middle-East

Iran verdict issued for rioters in mission attacks; anti-Saudi sentiment at play

AGENCIES |

Flames rise from Saudi Arabia’s Embassy after it was stormed by Iranian protesters during a demonstration in Tehran on Jan. 2. (Reuters)

BEIRUT: Iran’s judiciary has issued verdicts for 20 people accused of storming Saudi diplomatic missions in January and will announce them in the near future, an official was quoted as saying by the judiciary news agency on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters stormed the Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad in response to execution of a Saudi cleric convicted of terrorism.
The Iranian government condemned the assault and President Hassan Rouhani, keen to improve Tehran’s long-strained relations with its neighbors and the West, asked the judiciary to punish the protesters and prevent further attacks.
The Mizan news agency quoted a judge as saying that the verdicts for 20 defendants had been issued and “will be announced soon.” He did not give the names of the 20 and did not say whether they had been convicted or not.
Iran’s judiciary announced in April that more than 100 suspects had been arrested over the attack on the Saudi missions and 48 charged. All were released on bail.
Assaults on foreign embassies have occurred throughout the Islamic Republic’s 37-year history, often harming its diplomatic relations.
Protesters attacked the US Embassy in 1979, the Kuwaiti mission in 1987, Saudi Arabia in 1988, Denmark in 2006 and Britain in 2011. None of the assailants were convicted.
Earlier, Iranian authorities released Hassan Kerd Meehan, chief inciter who led the January 2016 attacks, according to local media.
Reports said ultra-conservative Meehan was freed on Oct.11. Iran-based news agency ‘Eslahatnews’ reported that he was released to join Ashoura activities.
Eslahatnews said Meehan was granted bail, and that the cleric-based criminal court would announce a verdict later.
Also, Deputy Chief Justice of Iran Mohseni-Eje’I had announced at a press conference that the country’s justice system had knowingly decided to reduce the quantum of punishment for the rioters keeping in view the Tehran-Riyadh animosity factor. Eje’I made a mention of the Saudi Arabia’s protest against Iran’s interference in the region.
The cleric-based regime’s contempt for Saudi Arabia had also played a role in lifting some of the punitive measures against the bailed agitators.
The attacks on the Saudi diplomatic missions had received international condemnation, which further marred Iran’s reputation.
Iran officials had previously said that the charges leveled were on a national security threat level.
Nevertheless the charges were later reduced to “deliberate vandalism of Saudi Embassy’s assets and disruption of public order.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Russia delays resumption of Syria peace talks indefinitely on pretext of extremism

MOSCOW Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday a Western failure to rein in...

US extends sanctions on Sudan

KHARTOUM President Barack Obama has extended US sanctions on Sudan for another year saying...

Turkey denies rights group’s allegations of post-coup abuse

ISTANBUL Turkey denied allegations by a human rights group Tuesday that police have tortured or...

11 face charges in Moroccan fish vendor death after protests

RABAT Morocco Moroccan authorities say 11 people are facing manslaughter or forgery charges in...

Palestinian lawyer fights for women, one divorce at a time

RAMALLAH West Bank In a divorce court where a man s testimony is worth twice a woman s victory...

Iraqi forces enter Mosul city limits, main urban fight ahead

GOGJALI Iraq Iraq s special forces entered the outskirts of Mosul on Tuesday taking the state...

UN’s Yemen envoy to return to region to broker peace deal

JEDDAH UN s special envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said Monday he would return to the...

What Aoun’s election means for Lebanon and the region

JEDDAH The political deadlock has ended in Lebanon with the election of Michel Aoun as president...

Aoun: A popular yet divisive leader

Michel Aoun Lebanon s strong willed Christian leader has waited more than three decades for the...

UAE court jails seven for Hezbollah links

ABU DHABI A top Emirati court on Monday sentenced seven people to up to life in prison after...

In dawn assault, Iraqi special forces reach Mosul doorstep

BAZWAYA Iraq Iraqi special forces advanced on the Daesh held city of Mosul from the east on...

Tehran terms Aoun presidency a ‘victory for Hezbollah’

JEDDAH Lebanese lawmakers ended a two year political vacuum Monday by electing as president ex...

Dozens dead as rebels fight to break Aleppo siege

ALEPPO Syria s regime and rebels were locked in fierce fighting Sunday on Aleppo s western edges...

Turkey sacks 10,000 more civil servants, shuts media in latest crackdown

ISTANBUL Turkey said it had dismissed a further 10 000 civil servants and closed 15 more media...

Iran justice minister calls for fewer executions, revision of death penalty laws

TEHRAN Iran s justice minister has said the country should execute fewer people and revise its...

Bahrain opposition group appeals against dissolution

DUBAI Bahrain s main Shiite opposition group has appealed against a court ruling that it should...

Around Arab News

Prison terms for citizens involved in terror, criminal acts

JEDDAH The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued four separate sentences on Tuesday giving...

Common insurance system to ease labor movement in GCC countries

RIYADH Minister of Labor and Social Development Mufrej Al Haqabani confirmed that developing a...

Bahrain pledges to help capture wanted terrorists

JEDDAH Bahrain s Interior Ministry said it coordinates and collaborates with Saudi Arabia in...

US official lauds KSA effort on commercial arbitration

RIYADH A visiting official from the US Department of Commerce said here that the services of the...

Ministry probes video of mother beating her son

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has launched an urgent investigation to...

Iran verdict issued for rioters in mission attacks; anti-Saudi sentiment at play

BEIRUT Iran s judiciary has issued verdicts for 20 people accused of storming Saudi diplomatic...

Russia delays resumption of Syria peace talks indefinitely on pretext of extremism

MOSCOW Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday a Western failure to rein in...

US extends sanctions on Sudan

KHARTOUM President Barack Obama has extended US sanctions on Sudan for another year saying...

Who is Saudi Arabia's new finance minister?

JEDDAH Mohammed Al Jadaan Saudi Arabia s new minister of finance is widely seen as a reformer...

Iraq tells energy firms: ‘Shut down prestige offices in Dubai’

DUBAI LONDON Iraq has asked international oil companies IOCs to shut down prestige offices among...

Argentina pinning high hopes on relations with Kingdom

RIYADH Argentine Vice President Gabriela Michetti said that her country is pinning its hopes high...

‘Ousted Saleh is part of the problem, not the solution’

JEDDAH Iran is using Arabs to kill fellow Arabs and has implanted its minions in Syria Lebanon...

Arab-Americans shout ‘Yalla Vote,’ but will they make a difference?

WASHINGTON As the US Presidential race heads into the final stretch less than a week before the...

Save Aleppo, save the world — from Daesh

We could not do both those were the words of Vice President Joe Biden in a recent interview when...

Undue criticism of ICC

Many African leaders have been angry for a number of years that the International Criminal Court...

Aoun won Lebanon’s presidency but lost his voice

For a while the main hall of the Lebanese parliament was overwhelmed by worry and suspicion...