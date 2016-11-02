Ministry probes video of mother beating her son

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has launched an urgent investigation to verify the validity of a video showing a mother being violent to her child.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Khaled Aba Al-Khail, tweeted that the ministry will check the video that has been widely shared on social media and “will enforce the child protection regulations in case abuse and harm are proven.”

Aba Al-Khail’s tweet came in response to citizen Faris Al-Dabaan, who asked the ministry on Twitter to check the video, “intervene and punish the woman,” adding “what is the fault of this kid?”

Upon the response of the ministry, Al-Dabaan thanked the officials for their response. “A million thanks for your attention. We hope that all our children remain safe.”

Some comments of Al-Dabaan’s video pointed out that the woman could have a cleaning obsession or another psychological disease and is in need for treatment.

The video shows the woman boasting about her cleanness and saying that she beat her young child for not being clean. She urged all mothers to do the same.