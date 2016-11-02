Bahrain pledges to help capture wanted terrorists

JEDDAH: Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said it coordinates and collaborates with Saudi Arabia in efforts to capture perpetrators of a major terrorist operation in Qatif, which include a Bahraini citizen.

The director-general of the Bahraini General Directorate of Criminal Investigation said that following existing leads, the department found that the wanted man was born in Syria to a Bahraini father and a Saudi mother who used to spend most of his time in Saudi Arabia.

The accused and two of his brothers were involved in the Qatif riots and took part in several terrorist acts during which one brother was killed in an exchange of fire with the Saudi police.

Their father was earlier deported from Saudi Arabia and is banned from entering it. The Directorate of Criminal Investigation official said as soon as the Saudi security department published the most wanted list, an arrest order was issued against the Bahraini brothers, distributed to all Bahraini ports, and the Saudi security authorities were notified of the order and of Bahrain’s intention to work together to apprehend the criminals.

In another act of terrorism, Sudanese Abdul Azim Al-Tahir was involved, with other terrorists, in an attempt to bomb Al-Jawhara Stadium during the Saudi-UAE match that took place last month, an act announced by the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

Sudanese media outlets published details about the life of Al-Tahir saying that he comes from village of Wad Al-Rakeen, where he stopped interacting on his Facebook account a few months ago.