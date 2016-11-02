  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Prison terms for citizens involved in terror, criminal acts

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI

A general view of Ha'er Prison in Saudi Arabia, in this July 6, 2015 file photo. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: The Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh issued four separate sentences on Tuesday, giving varying prison terms to four citizens for involvement in criminal activities and support for terrorist groups.
Two citizens received 10 years each for having traveled to Iran, where they met with a criminal wanted for carrying out terrorist acts in the Eastern Province and got weapon training.
The criminal, currently detained, had instructed the two Saudis to undergo military training in an effort to later act to destabilize the security of the Kingdom.
The two defendants also traveled to Iraq, at the behest of the said criminal, and joined training camps where they learned how to assemble machine guns and pistols. They then returned to the Kingdom, where they were apprehended.
The court sentence starts from the date of arrest; after being released, the two will be forbidden from traveling abroad for another 10 years.
Another verdict was issued against a Saudi national who fell under the influence of terrorist organizations and wanted to go to Syria to join Daesh.
He was indicted base on online statements critical of the state and its policies, as well as for consuming drugs.
The court sentenced him to 80 lashes for consumption of drugs, and to seven years in prison, counted from the date of his arrest. He will also be forbidden from traveling abroad after his release from jail for another seven years.
The cellular phone that was in his possession at the time of his arrest was confiscated.
A fourth verdict was pronounced against a Saudi citizen who showed support for the Houthi militias, questioned religious principles, and questioned and criticized the validity of the hadiths of the Prophet (peace be upon him) and his companions.
He had posted his abusive statements on different social media accounts.
In punishment, the court gave him six years in prison, starting with the date of his arrest, fined him SR30,000, closed his Twitter account and banned him from ever using it again, as well as banned him from traveling abroad for six years after his release from prison.
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution completed the list of indictments against 13 women accused of instigating demonstrations in support of Al-Qaeda, in preparation for prosecution by the Specialized Criminal Court, due in the coming days.
Sources close to the case told the Arab News that the charges brought against the women include incitement to demonstrations and sit-ins in the cities of Riyadh and Buraidah even after they and their relatives had pledged not to carry out such activities that violate Saudi laws prohibiting demonstrations.
Some of the women had participated in demonstrations in Buraidah in 2003, where they were arrested, but after the intervention of several elders and dignitaries from the city, they were released upon orders from Prince Mohammed bin Naif, on condition that they desist from further such acts.
The women however continued to incite to demonstrations and sit-ins in front of government buildings; they were arrested again and handed over to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution for trial.
Sources say among the 13 women there are three sisters previously involved in instigating and exploiting cases of those detained in terrorism crimes to trigger illegal acts.
They were also involved in disseminating videos and photographs, through the Internet, calling for the release of some male and female detainees involved in al-Qaeda criminal activities,
The Specialized Criminal Court last September issued prison terms for another two women convicted of smuggling their way into Yemen to join Al-Qaeda, funding terrorism, and participating in the Buraidah protests.
Released after protests, they again tried to join al-Qaeda in Yemen with the help of 10 men.

