  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 50 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Two police officers slain in ‘ambush-style’ attacks in Iowa

Two police officers slain in ‘ambush-style’ attacks in Iowa

Reuters |

Police in Urbandale, Iowa set a blockade after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as “ambush-style” in Des Moines, Iowa. (Reuters/Brian Frank)

DES MOINES, IOWA: Two police officers were fatally shot in a pair of “ambush-style” attacks around Des Moines, Iowa, early on Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the killer or killers, whose motives were unknown, officials and media reported.
One officer was found dead about 1 a.m. local time in Urbandale, an affluent suburb of Des Moines. The second officer was found dead about 1:30 a.m. local time in the city, NBC News reported.
“The shootings appear to have been ambush-style attacks,” a statement from the Des Moines police department said, according to NBC News.
The Urbandale Police Department said on Twitter that one of its officers had been killed overnight but provided no further details. Des Moines police officials were not immediately available for comment.
A police cruiser at the site of the Des Moines shooting was riddled with three bullet holes, according to a Reuters witness there.
Both officers were shot in their squad cars about 2 miles (3 km) apart, Des Moines police department spokesman Paul Parizek told a news conference.
“There is a clear and present danger to police officers right now,” he said.
Police were conducting a manhunt for the suspect or suspects throughout the area, Parizek said.
Before the shootings in Iowa, 50 police officers had died by gunfire, two accidentally, in the line of duty in the United States this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Wednesday’s shootings come seven months after two Des Moines officers were killed when their vehicle was hit by a wrong-way drunken driver. Another Des Moines police officer died in a motorcycle accident in August.
Officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were the targets of deadly ambushes earlier this year after police killed two black men in separate incidents in a Minnesota suburb and Baton Rouge. Philadelphia police officers have been deliberately targeted by a gunman twice this year.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Around Arab News

King Salman given Auditing Bureau report

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Wednesday a copy of the 56th annual...

KACST to set up 15 research centers

RIYADH In line with Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan NTP 2020 King Abdul Aziz...

German parliamentary team visits key Saudi institutions

RIYADH Vice President of the German Parliament Claudia Roth held talks with Mohammed Al Jiffri...

World should rely more on renewable sources to meet energy needs: KSA

RIYADH Saudi Arabia planning to produce 9 5 gigawatts of power through renewable energy sources...

Oil prices down for fourth day

NEW YORK LONDON Oil prices fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday hitting five week lows as...

Tadawul: Key index falls but bank stocks edge up

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets fell on Wednesday after drops in global bourses and oil prices but...

UK working to resolve banking concerns to boost trade with Iran

LONDON Trade between Britain and Iran is beginning to grow and the government is working to...

Construction growth hits 7-month high, but outlook darkens

LONDON Growth in Britain s construction industry hit a seven month high in October as...

Moody’s warns of UK downgrade if Brexit deal weakens growth

LONDON Britain has warned that it will have its credit rating cut if the country fails to get a...

Britain’s plan to offer subsidies for carmakers could top wage bills

LONDON Compensating carmakers in Britain for any post Brexit tariffs on exports to Europe could...

Next downbeat on 2017 prospects as Q3 sales dip

LONDON British clothing retailer Next said on Wednesday trading prospects would be tough next...

NY Times online ad revenues up 21.5%

NEW YORK The New York Times Co saw profits evaporate in the third quarter due to one time costs...

Oil majors join forces in climate push with renewable energy fund

LONDON Top oil companies including Saudi Aramco and Shell are joining forces to create an...

Alibaba beats revenue expectations with strong e-commerce, media growth

BEIJING Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a 55 percent rise in...

Maersk container business sinks to quarterly loss

COPENHAGEN A P Moller Maersk the world s biggest shipping firm said the container business on...

US gas production shows tentative signs of upturn

LONDON US natural gas production may be stabilising or even starting to rise as the boost to oil...