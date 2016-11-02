  • Search form

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Cubs rout Indians 9-3, send World Series to deciding Game 7

CLEVELAND After 108 years what s one more day The Chicago Cubs are far from finished They re...

Djokovic eases into Paris Masters last 16

PARIS World No 1 Novak Djokovic marched into the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a...

11th Annual SABB Open tees off on Saturday

RIYADH The third major of the new season the 11th Annual SABB Open Stroke Play Golf Tournament...

Herath, Perera lead Lanka to crushing win vs. Zimbabwe

HARARE Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera took three wickets apiece to break Zimbabwe s...

Presidential candidates warn of dire consequences if rival wins

DADE CITY Fla Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war Hillary Clinton warns...

Pro-Trump militia girds for trouble

JACKSON Ga Down a Georgia country road camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force...

Wall Street fears Trump more than Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to...

Kashmir schools shut down after deadly border shelling

SRINAGAR Hundreds of schools were ordered to close indefinitely in Kashmir Wednesday after...

Sri Lanka removes intelligence chief after Jaffna disturbances

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s army Wednesday replaced its intelligence chief as the government accused the...

Cityscape focus on projects that are set to alter Saudi landscape

The seventh edition of the Jeddah Urban Development Real Estate Investment Event powered by...

New GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh

Ferenc Horvath has been appointed as the new GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh Horvath brings...

Savola staff gain from UBT CEC training

The continuing education center CEC of the University of Business and Technology UBT based in...

Metaform Real Estate wins major investments

Naif Al Rajhi Investment NRI has invested in London s Metaform Real Estate Company aimed at...

Students visit Mobily data center

Mobily recently organized a visit of Al Yamamah University students to Al Malga data center in...