  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • How the Arab News/YouGov US Election MENA survey was conducted

World

How the Arab News/YouGov US Election MENA survey was conducted

YOUGOV |

(L - R) Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Bayfront Park Amphitheateron on Tuesday in Miami, Florida. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton jokes about GOP challenger Donald Trump during a rally in Sanford, Fla., on Tuesday. (Agencies)

The Arab News/YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct. 14 and 21 across 18 countries using YouGov’s pure research online panel.
The countries included were across three geographical areas — the GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain); North Africa (Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Sudan); and the Levant (Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq and Yemen). The sample size for an individual country was based on its population as a percentage of the total population of 18 countries. Eight of the 18 countries in which people were surveyed had a sample size of above 100, meaning the margin of error was less than 10 percent in these countries.
Countries such as Djibouti, Mauritania, Somalia and the Comoros Islands were not included in this study as Internet penetration rates are relatively low. Countries affected by war or conflicts — for example, Syria, Iraq and Yemen — had lower representation overall. Therefore, we had to oversample in some countries to amount to a total pan-Arab sample of 3,017.
Respondents were given the choice to fill out the survey either in Arabic or in English; however, 90 percent of the sample opted to complete the survey in Arabic.
Overall, respondents answered 16 close-ended questions around the current US elections, their views on pertinent issues and their preferred candidate. They were also given the choice to select the statement that is the closest to their point of view when it comes to an array of topics involving international affairs, US domestic policy and international issues of relevance to the Arab world. These statements are a direct reflection of what each US candidate has supported throughout each of their campaigns.
To analyze the results to these questions we weighted the data equally among nationals of the GCC, North Africa and the Levant to provide each nationality group with an equal say on these important issues. The samples are therefore directly representative of the national population in each country, not the total size of the population in each country.
There was a near-even gender split among the respondents, with 49 percent female and 51 percent male. By region, 61 percent of the respondents came from North Africa, 21 percent from the GCC, and 18 percent from the Levant. Half the respondents were in their 20s, with 6 percent below that age, 27 percent between 30 and 39, 11 percent in their 40s, and 7 percent aged 50-plus.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President...

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

If Arabs were in US voters shoes, how would they vote?

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Presidential candidates warn of dire consequences if rival wins

DADE CITY Fla Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war Hillary Clinton warns...

Pro-Trump militia girds for trouble

JACKSON Ga Down a Georgia country road camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force...

Wall Street fears Trump more than Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to...

Kashmir schools shut down after deadly border shelling

SRINAGAR Hundreds of schools were ordered to close indefinitely in Kashmir Wednesday after...

Sri Lanka removes intelligence chief after Jaffna disturbances

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s army Wednesday replaced its intelligence chief as the government accused the...

Journalist killed every 4.5 days, says UNESCO

PARIS One journalist is killed every four and a half days according to a shocking report released...

Swiss police raid mosque; 8 detained

GENEVA Swiss police raided a mosque in a northern city on Wednesday detaining eight people...

Irish prime minister warns of ’vicious’ Brexit negotiations

DUBLIN Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU could turn vicious Irish Prime Minister...

France moves Calais child migrants after row with Britain simmers

PARIS France began moving about 1 500 unaccompanied child migrants from the site of a demolished...

Zuma report finds possible corruption

JOHANNESBURG South Africa s anti corruption watchdog on Wednesday released its report into...

Two US police officers killed in Iowa ‘ambush’

CHICAGO Police quickly apprehended a 46 year old white male in the shooting death of two police...

Merkel says Swiss-EU talks should be separate from Brexit

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that European Union talks with...

Around Arab News

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President...

Arabs on US election: Actions speak louder than words

Our exclusive Arab News YouGov US Election MENA poll published today reveals interesting findings...

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

6,000 miles from DC, Arabs are watching US election closely

Five days from today Americans decide who will be the 45th president It is a contest that has...

If Arabs were in US voters shoes, how would they vote?

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

How the Arab News/YouGov US Election MENA survey was conducted

The Arab News YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct 14 and 21 across 18...

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Cubs rout Indians 9-3, send World Series to deciding Game 7

CLEVELAND After 108 years what s one more day The Chicago Cubs are far from finished They re...

Djokovic eases into Paris Masters last 16

PARIS World No 1 Novak Djokovic marched into the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a...

11th Annual SABB Open tees off on Saturday

RIYADH The third major of the new season the 11th Annual SABB Open Stroke Play Golf Tournament...

Herath, Perera lead Lanka to crushing win vs. Zimbabwe

HARARE Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera took three wickets apiece to break Zimbabwe s...

Presidential candidates warn of dire consequences if rival wins

DADE CITY Fla Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war Hillary Clinton warns...

Pro-Trump militia girds for trouble

JACKSON Ga Down a Georgia country road camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force...

Wall Street fears Trump more than Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to...

Kashmir schools shut down after deadly border shelling

SRINAGAR Hundreds of schools were ordered to close indefinitely in Kashmir Wednesday after...