  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 42 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

World

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

Agencies |

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels early in this Oct. 21, 2016 photo. (AP)

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President Bashar Assad of committing “crimes against humanity” that could not be overlooked.
Human rights groups and Western countries have previously accused Syria’s Army, backed by Russia’s air force, of targeting hospitals, bakeries and other civilian areas when bombarding rebel areas, including eastern Aleppo.
“The use of barrel bombs and incendiary bombs, and even chemical weapons, is not being shied away from,” Merkel said as she received the Seoul Peace Prize in Berlin.
“The civilian population is being starved, medical institutes are being attacked, doctors are dying and hospitals are being destroyed,” she said, adding that not even United Nations aid convoys were safe from bombardment.
“These are serious crimes against humanity. We mustn’t overlook that,” Merkel said.
On Tuesday, a UN human rights spokeswoman said all sides fighting over the Syrian city of Aleppo may be committing war crimes through indiscriminate attacks in civilian areas.
The UN Human Rights Council said late last month it would identify the perpetrators of war crimes in Aleppo, and it launched a special inquiry into the use of starvation and airstrikes there.
Meanwhile, rebels on Wednesday rejected Russian demands that they withdraw from Aleppo by Friday evening, an official in one insurgent faction said.
“This is completely out of the question. We will not give up the city of Aleppo to the Russians and we won’t surrender,” Zakaria Malahifji of the Fastaqim rebel group told Reuters.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said rebels and civilians would be allowed to leave the eastern opposition-held part of Aleppo and signaled it would extend a moratorium on air strikes inside the city.
However, Malahifji said there were no safe exit corridors, as Russia had stated. “It’s not true. Civilians and fighters are not leaving. Civilians are afraid of the regime, they don’t trust it. And the fighters are not surrendering.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

Poll puts Arabs in US voters’ shoes

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

How the survey was conducted

The Arab News YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct 14 and 21 across 18...

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Presidential candidates warn of dire consequences if rival wins

DADE CITY Fla Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war Hillary Clinton warns...

Pro-Trump militia girds for trouble

JACKSON Ga Down a Georgia country road camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force...

Wall Street fears Trump more than Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to...

Kashmir schools shut down after deadly border shelling

SRINAGAR Hundreds of schools were ordered to close indefinitely in Kashmir Wednesday after...

Sri Lanka removes intelligence chief after Jaffna disturbances

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s army Wednesday replaced its intelligence chief as the government accused the...

Journalist killed every 4.5 days, says UNESCO

PARIS One journalist is killed every four and a half days according to a shocking report released...

Swiss police raid mosque; 8 detained

GENEVA Swiss police raided a mosque in a northern city on Wednesday detaining eight people...

Irish prime minister warns of ’vicious’ Brexit negotiations

DUBLIN Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU could turn vicious Irish Prime Minister...

France moves Calais child migrants after row with Britain simmers

PARIS France began moving about 1 500 unaccompanied child migrants from the site of a demolished...

Zuma report finds possible corruption

JOHANNESBURG South Africa s anti corruption watchdog on Wednesday released its report into...

Two US police officers killed in Iowa ‘ambush’

CHICAGO Police quickly apprehended a 46 year old white male in the shooting death of two police...

Merkel says Swiss-EU talks should be separate from Brexit

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that European Union talks with...

Around Arab News

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President...

Arabs on US election: Actions speak louder than words

Our exclusive Arab News YouGov US Election MENA poll published today reveals interesting findings...

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

6,000 miles from DC, Arabs are watching US election closely

Five days from today Americans decide who will be the 45th president It is a contest that has...

Poll puts Arabs in US voters’ shoes

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

How the survey was conducted

The Arab News YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct 14 and 21 across 18...

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Cubs rout Indians 9-3, send World Series to deciding Game 7

CLEVELAND After 108 years what s one more day The Chicago Cubs are far from finished They re...

Djokovic eases into Paris Masters last 16

PARIS World No 1 Novak Djokovic marched into the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a...

11th Annual SABB Open tees off on Saturday

RIYADH The third major of the new season the 11th Annual SABB Open Stroke Play Golf Tournament...

Herath, Perera lead Lanka to crushing win vs. Zimbabwe

HARARE Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera took three wickets apiece to break Zimbabwe s...

Presidential candidates warn of dire consequences if rival wins

DADE CITY Fla Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war Hillary Clinton warns...

Pro-Trump militia girds for trouble

JACKSON Ga Down a Georgia country road camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force...

Wall Street fears Trump more than Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to...

Kashmir schools shut down after deadly border shelling

SRINAGAR Hundreds of schools were ordered to close indefinitely in Kashmir Wednesday after...