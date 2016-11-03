French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Mobilee Records, a leading name in Berlin’s electronic music industry, comes to Abu Dhabi on Nov. 24 — the Grand Prix Thursday — with an exciting line-up of international DJs.

They have just announced that Agoria will be joining Mobilee Records founders Anja Schneider and Ralf Kollmann behind the decks along with a surprise guest who will only be revealed on the night.

The F1 Mobilee Rooftop World Tour 2016 is brought to the capital for the first time under the ‘Gorgeous Presents’ brand, known for its spectacular New Year’s Eve parties on Sydney Harbor in Australia.

Held at the Skylite Rooftop Lounge at Yas Viceroy, this is the second-last leg of the Mobilee Rooftop World Tour this year having toured some of the most exclusive venues in Copenhagen, Beirut, Los Angeles and Johannesburg before it returns to Sydney on Dec. 31.

The Skylite Rooftop Lounge is the perfect setting for an F1 party as it boasts panoramic views of Yas Marina Circuit and has the exclusive license to host parties until 4 a.m.

Agoria is a French electronic music producer, composer and DJ. He has made four albums titled “Blossom” (2003), “The Green Armchair” (2006), “Impermanence” (2011) and the soundtrack to the movie “Go Fast”.

A founder of the record label InFiné, Agoria shies away from trends and features new talents from various parts of the world infusing a variety of music genres like classical, techno, house, pop and world.