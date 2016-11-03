‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH: The Arab world’s most famous reality singing show ‘Arab Idol’ will be back on screens this Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.

The show, aired on MBC channel and in its fourth season, is returning after a gap of over a year and a half.

The fantastic four celebrity judges Nancy Ajram, Ahlam, Hassan El Shafei and Wael Kfoury will coach and encourage participants every week for months on starting this weekend. Ahmed Fahmy will host the show.

The auditions segment of the show was filmed almost a year ago, but due to unforeseen reasons the show’s air date was postponed on multiple occasions.

Special scenes and meetings with the contestants will be filmed on the show’s stage, as well as side meetings and spontaneous scenes with the judges and special guests in the weekly episodes that will uncover secrets and news that may not be known to the viewers. The show’s host, Ahmed Fahmi, will be presenting the Arab Idol Extra episodes that will have an added element of humor and seriousness to harness his experience and charisma as an actor.

The concept involves ten young contestants from all over the Arab world, who are selected after many auditions, and should perform a song on stage in front of the public and the judges every Friday. Viewers then vote for their favorite by SMS in a 24-hour time period. The one who receives the least amount of votes is eliminated during the results show, and this every week, until there is one left. The winner receives various prizes, including but not limited to a recording contract with Platinum Records (recording label affiliated with MBC) for a debut album, and a Chevrolet Corvette.