Last updated: 23 sec ago

World

Brexit undone?: Govt will need to wait for appeal on Article 50 ruling, minister says

Reuters |

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May

LONDON: Trade Minister Liam Fox said Britain would have to wait for a court appeal before it could proceed with plans to trigger the Article 50 legal process for exiting the European Union.
Earlier, England’s High Court ruled that the British government required parliamentary approval to trigger the process of exiting the European Union, a major upset for Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans for Brexit.
“When we are clear about the position we will adopt, then Article 50 will be triggered, but given the nature of the judgment this morning we will now have to wait for the government’s appeal to the Supreme Court,” Fox told parliament.
The court said it had granted the government permission to appeal against the ruling before the Supreme Court, which has set aside Dec. 5-8 to deal with the matter.

