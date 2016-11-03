  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • 20 dead, dozens injured as Pakistan trains collide

World

20 dead, dozens injured as Pakistan trains collide

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Bystanders watch the rescue work at the site of a collision between two trains in Karachi. (AFP)

KARACHi: At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more injured after two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi during morning rush hour, officials said.
Witnesses described watching in horror as one train sped into the city’s Quaidabad Railway Station and rammed into the second, which was stationary, with the roar of the crash swiftly followed by the screams of people trapped inside.
Officials said rescuers armed with metal-cutting equipment and heavy cranes had managed to pull all the passengers from the twisted wreckage.
“No-one is left inside,” Ijaz Ahmad Khan, a Karachi administrative official, told reporters at the scene.
Many were rushed to Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, where a reporter described horrifying scenes as the injured lay screaming and crying while medics rushed to help them.
“I am dying, I am dying, please, please, I am dying,” cried Abdul Ghaffar, 55, as doctors tried to move his legs and hands. He appeared to have multiple injuries, while his children and wife were also wounded and lay on beds nearby.
Other victims appeared too stunned to talk. Many had head and foot injuries, and at least one man had his leg amputated below the knee.
Casualties were still being counted but there could have been a total of up to 1,000 passengers on board the trains when the accident occurred, said Nasir Nazeer, an administrative official in Karachi.
He said an inquiry has been launched into the cause of the accident.
“The death toll has now risen to 20, the condition of several more is critical,” said Seemi Jamali, a spokeswoman at Jinnah Hospital. Nazeer said up to 60 people had been injured in the crash.
The accident occurred when the incoming “Zakria Express” from the central city of Multan rammed into the “Fareed Express,” from Lahore, as it waited at Quaidabad Station, also known as Jumma Goth, in the Landi neighborhood of Karachi.
Ajab Gul said that he was on his way to his factory job when he witnessed the accident.
“Suddenly another train came speeding in and smashed into the parked train,” he said, describing the sound of the crash as “huge.”
“There were clouds of dust and smog. After that we heard screams. People inside the collided trains were screaming and crying.”
Onlookers rushed to their aid, he said, adding that he had helped pull 17 people, including women and children, from the wreckage.
But, he added, “there were many other people trapped inside... we could not get them out.”
Train services from Karachi to the rest of the country have been suspended.
Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometers of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.
The railways have seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.
Thursday’s crash was the second this year involving the Fareed Express. In February the northbound train hit a van at a crossing in southern Pakistan, killing eight people from the same family.
Railway accidents in Pakistan often take place at the unmanned crossings, which often lack barriers and sometimes signals.
Separately, at least 13 people were killed and nearly 100 wounded in two pile-ups involving 16 vehicles on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway due to dense smog, said local police official Aslam Gondal.
The first collision was between two trucks and a bus, accounting for most of the casualties, while the second pile-up involved multiple cars.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Brexit undone?: Govt will need to wait for appeal on Article 50 ruling, minister says

LONDON Trade Minister Liam Fox said Britain would have to wait for a court appeal before it could...

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President...

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

If Arabs were in US voters shoes, how would they vote?

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

How the Arab News/YouGov US Election MENA survey was conducted

The Arab News YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct 14 and 21 across 18...

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Presidential candidates warn of dire consequences if rival wins

DADE CITY Fla Donald Trump could draw the United States into nuclear war Hillary Clinton warns...

Pro-Trump militia girds for trouble

JACKSON Ga Down a Georgia country road camouflaged members of the Three Percent Security Force...

Wall Street fears Trump more than Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton began her presidential campaign by promising to do what it takes to...

Kashmir schools shut down after deadly border shelling

SRINAGAR Hundreds of schools were ordered to close indefinitely in Kashmir Wednesday after...

Sri Lanka removes intelligence chief after Jaffna disturbances

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s army Wednesday replaced its intelligence chief as the government accused the...

Journalist killed every 4.5 days, says UNESCO

PARIS One journalist is killed every four and a half days according to a shocking report released...

Swiss police raid mosque; 8 detained

GENEVA Swiss police raided a mosque in a northern city on Wednesday detaining eight people...

Irish prime minister warns of ’vicious’ Brexit negotiations

DUBLIN Brexit negotiations between Britain and the EU could turn vicious Irish Prime Minister...

France moves Calais child migrants after row with Britain simmers

PARIS France began moving about 1 500 unaccompanied child migrants from the site of a demolished...

Zuma report finds possible corruption

JOHANNESBURG South Africa s anti corruption watchdog on Wednesday released its report into...

Around Arab News

20 dead, dozens injured as Pakistan trains collide

KARACHi At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more injured after two trains carrying...

Brexit undone?: Govt will need to wait for appeal on Article 50 ruling, minister says

LONDON Trade Minister Liam Fox said Britain would have to wait for a court appeal before it could...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President...

Arabs on US election: Actions speak louder than words

Our exclusive Arab News YouGov US Election MENA poll published today reveals interesting findings...

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

6,000 miles from DC, Arabs are watching US election closely

Five days from today Americans decide who will be the 45th president It is a contest that has...

If Arabs were in US voters shoes, how would they vote?

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

How the Arab News/YouGov US Election MENA survey was conducted

The Arab News YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct 14 and 21 across 18...

Arab News/YouGov poll: Arabs prefer Clinton, but with Trump on key issues

JEDDAH Most Arab citizens believe Hillary Clinton to be the best choice for US president but are...

Cubs rout Indians 9-3, send World Series to deciding Game 7

CLEVELAND After 108 years what s one more day The Chicago Cubs are far from finished They re...

Djokovic eases into Paris Masters last 16

PARIS World No 1 Novak Djokovic marched into the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a...