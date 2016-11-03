  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai property market would benefit from longer visas

Corporate News

Dubai property market would benefit from longer visas

AGENCIES |

Dubai offers everything that your heart desires; well, almost everything. Though tourists will not find themselves short of leisure or recreational activities to engage in, real estate investors on the other hand are facing some difficulties regarding the types of visas issued to them by the Emirati government.
Investors interested in pumping capital into Dubai’s real estate industry are currently being restricted by strict regulations on property visas which is hampering long-term investment prospects in the emirate’s realty sector.
Workable solutions are not out of reach, though.
The strict visa rules implemented for investors throughout the UAE are accompanied with certain technicalities according to which investors have to meet a set criteria to be eligible for a six month renewable multi-entry visa.
Currently, investors in Dubai have the option to apply for a maximum two-year renewable property permit obtained through the Dubai Land Department.
The problem is that the measures put in place by the Dubai government are discouraging investors from making long-term investments in the emirate’s property market, thus prompting them to look for investment opportunities elsewhere.
The general consensus taking root among experts in this connection is that offering long-term stay visas to long-term property investors will play a vital role in attracting more long-term investors.
The reasoning behind this move states that by relaxing the strict visa conditions for investors, more investors will be tempted to direct their capital toward the emirate’s real estate market, according to renowned immigration consultant Fragomen Worldwide.
As much as Dubai needs to hold on to wealthy investors to ensure that its property markets keeps improving, the property visa regulations at the moment benefit small and medium investors more.

Hassles of short-term Visas

The short-term visas being currently issued by Dubai government is no less than a test of nerves for people, especially retirees, living in the emirate. Retirees have to face the constant hassle of renewing their visas every few years to ensure that they live a comfortable life in the port city. This shows that retirees do not have long-term security for their investments which deprives them of the opportunity to settle down in the emirate for good.
Introduction of long-term visas will not only benefit wealthy investors, but will also provide a sense of long-term security for small and medium investors interested in retaining their capital in the emirate’s property market.

Dropping the ‘transient destination’ Image

The image of Dubai in the eyes of visitors and investors is that of a transient destination where people conduct business activities with a very short-term view.
This is not to say that the government does not have the means to tweak the system a little bit and make it work to their advantage.
The solution — the government should offer extended visas for investors interested in the emirate’s real estate market.
By doing so, the government can reap long-term benefits of this move by encouraging the establishment of a retirement market.
This way investors will feel comfortable when diving long-term into the emirate’s realty sector, knowing that they can live beyond their investments days with extended visas in hand.
With a strong real estate market already in place, Dubai’s real estate market will do well by changing its image from a transient stop to a permanent destination for high-level investments.
It is believed that investors will come flying to the emirate, an observation which can find solid ground in the following statistics.
According to UAE-based online property portal, Bayut.com, rental yields in Dubai’s select apartment categories can go as high as 8 percent to 10 percent.
Furthermore, yields for luxury villas has been calculated at 5 percent to 6 percent.
There is no denying that these are heartening numbers for long-term investors.

Tapping Into a New Market

According to Henley and Partners Manager Bata Racic, offering long-term visas to property investors would increase investment trend in the market and level the field for long-term investments.
Nowadays, a new phenomenon being observed on the international real estate stage is the rise of wealthy investors from emerging market states who have the capital and the means to establish second homes in international destinations.
If the UAE government takes the necessary steps to make amendments to its visa process, there is no reason why the gulf country cannot attract this particular group of people.
This move will also open up a new world of opportunities for Dubai which can then bank on more money generating options than the ones that are already in place. (https://www.bayut.com)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

Cityscape focus on projects that are set to alter Saudi landscape

The seventh edition of the Jeddah Urban Development Real Estate Investment Event powered by...

New GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh

Ferenc Horvath has been appointed as the new GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh Horvath brings...

Savola staff gain from UBT CEC training

The continuing education center CEC of the University of Business and Technology UBT based in...

Metaform Real Estate wins major investments

Naif Al Rajhi Investment NRI has invested in London s Metaform Real Estate Company aimed at...

Students visit Mobily data center

Mobily recently organized a visit of Al Yamamah University students to Al Malga data center in...

V-LINE showcases the success story of SMEs to Saudi envoy

Saudi Ambassador in Germany Awwad S Al Awwad recently visited the headquarters of V LINE which...

Joyalukkas names first 100 winners of gold promotion

The first 100 winners of Joyalukkas win gold promotion have been named They all get gold coins...

Building Hope highlights Vision 2030 at UNGC forum

Building Hope a division of Construction Products Holding Company CPC concluded recently its...

BSF sponsors Saudi Trade Finance summit

Banque Saudi Fransi BSF is sponsoring its third Saudi Trade Finance summit which is described the...

Uzbekistan to establish Imam Al-Bukhari Research Center

Uzbekistan is planning to establish a new Imam Al Bukhari International Research Center Interim...

Mobily and Huawei launch new technology to boost mobile broadband speeds

Saudi Arabia s major mobile operator Etihad Etisalat Company Mobily and Huawei a leading global...

NATCOM gets HP’s highest recognition

For the third successive year the National Computer Systems Company NATCOM has been awarded...

WIBC’s 23rd edition set in Bahrain

The 23rd edition of World Islamic Banking Conference will take place at the Art Rotana Amwaj...

CMA issues regulatory rules & procedures relating to listed joint stock companies

The Capital Market Authority s CMA board approved the regulatory rules and procedures pursuant to...

Aramex reports 15% revenue growth in Q3

Aramex s Q3 revenues increased to AED1 05 billion up by 15 percent compared to AED917 million in...

KAEC opens family medical centers with Fakeeh.Care as partner

King Abdullah Economic City KAEC inaugurated two new primary health care facilities in...

Around Arab News

Dubai property market would benefit from longer visas

Dubai offers everything that your heart desires well almost everything Though tourists will not...

Chicago jubilant after World Series win

CHICAGO Bill Murray cried for joy Fans dangled out of car windows and high fived strangers...

Cubs win World Series for first time since 1908

CLEVELAND The Chicago Cubs shed themselves of the Curse of the Billy Goat and ended a 108 year...

Pound soars as court demands parliament vote on Brexit

LONDON The pound soared against the dollar and euro Thursday after the High Court in London ruled...

20 dead, dozens injured as Pakistan trains collide

KARACHi At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more injured after two trains carrying...

Brexit undone?: Govt will need to wait for appeal on Article 50 ruling, minister says

LONDON Trade Minister Liam Fox said Britain would have to wait for a court appeal before it could...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Merkel accuses Assad of ‘crimes against humanity’; rebels snub Moscow on Aleppo

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday accused Syrian government led by President...

Arabs on US election: Actions speak louder than words

Our exclusive Arab News YouGov US Election MENA poll published today reveals interesting findings...

Trump border controls no borderline issue in Arab world

JEDDAH Donald Trump s controversial declaration that as president he would ban Muslims from...

6,000 miles from DC, Arabs are watching US election closely

Five days from today Americans decide who will be the 45th president It is a contest that has...

If Arabs were in US voters shoes, how would they vote?

JEDDAH How would Arab citizens vote if given the chance in next week s hotly contested US...

How the Arab News/YouGov US Election MENA survey was conducted

The Arab News YouGov US election MENA poll was conducted between Oct 14 and 21 across 18...