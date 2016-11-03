Sterling hits four-week high after govt loses Brexit case

LONDON: Sterling surged to a four-week high close to $1.25 on Thursday, after England’s High Court ruled that the government needed parliamentary approval to trigger Brexit and as the Bank of England scrapped plans to cut interest rates.

The court ruling offered hope to investors worried that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet is set on an economically disruptive “hard Brexit,” reckoning lawmakers — a majority of whom supported staying in the EU in June’s referendum — will push for Britain to keep access to Europe’s single market.

Sterling climbed as much as 1.5 percent to hit $1.2494 , its strongest since Oct. 7 — the day a “flash crash” briefly sent sterling plunging 10 percent in a matter of minutes. That left it on track for its best week in eight months, after an almost 2.5 percent climb.

Shares in European banks — another big source of concern in the Brexit process — gained 1.7 percent, while UK midcaps , more geared to the domestic economy than their bluechip peers, jumped 1.5 percent, significantly outperforming the more globally-focused FTSE 100. The daily spread between the two indexes’ moves was poised to hit its highest since 2009.

Against the euro, sterling rose much as 1.9 percent to hit a four-week high of 88.595 pence. On a trade-weighted basis too, the pound hit a four-week high.

Having already surged on the High Court ruling as well as data showing a growth spurt in Britain’s dominant services sector, sterling was further boosted by the BoE’s latest inflation report, in which the Bank of England said the chances of a rate hike had risen since its last quarterly report.

The BoE cut rates to a record low of 0.25 in August and said they would cut them again in order to deal with the economic fallout of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, but sterling’s plunge since then has sent inflation expectations soaring.

“It certainly looks like they (BoE policymakers) are becoming more concerned about the impact of sterling’s weakness on the outlook for inflation,” said Lee Hardman, an analyst with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.

“They have even signalled that they could raise rates even if that is not the core scenario. Relative to the previous meetings, the change is really noticeable. I was expecting them to place more emphasis on the weaker medium term outlook.”

Theresa May’s government said it would appeal against the ruling by England’s High Court, and Britain’s Supreme Court is expected to consider the appeal early next month.

Nigel Farage, head of the anti-EU party UKIP, said on Twitter that he feared the ruling could turn into an attempt to scupper Brexit altogether.

“I worry that a betrayal may be near at hand,” he said, warning that attempts to block or delay triggering Article 50 would anger the British public.

A spokeswoman for the premier said May still planned to launch talks on the terms of Brexit by the end of March and added: “We have no intention of letting this derail our timetable.”

Many investors took the view that lawmakers would now be able to temper the government’s policies, making it less likely that the government would opt for a “hard Brexit” — a scenario in which it prioritises tight controls on immigration over remaining in the European single market.

The High Court ruled that the government needs parliament’s backing to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, the formal step needed to start the process of exiting the bloc.

“The most fundamental rule of the UK’s constitution is that parliament is sovereign,” said Lord Chief Justice John Thomas, England’s most senior judge.

Thomas and two other senior judges did not spell out whether the government would need to pass a new law to begin the divorce proceedings, but Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said this was likely if the Supreme Court upheld the decision.

“The judges have laid out what we can’t do and not exactly what we can do, but we’re presuming it requires an act of parliament,” Davis told BBC TV.

Parliament could in theory block Brexit as most lawmakers (MPs) supported staying in the EU in a referendum in June. But few people expect that outcome, and a Reuters survey last month suggested MPs would back Brexit now.

Even so, the court ruling makes the already daunting task of taking Britain out of a political and trading club it joined 43 years ago even more complex.

“The negotiations haven’t even yet begun. There will be uncertainty, there will be volatility around those negotiations as they proceed, and I would view this as one example of that uncertainty,” Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said.

Trade minister Liam Fox told parliament the government was disappointed by the ruling but the government remained “determined to respect the result of the referendum.”



SUPPORTERS EXPRESS CONCERN



May had said she did not need parliament’s approval for triggering Article 50 under a historical power of “royal prerogative” where ministers act on behalf of the monarch.

The High Court rejected that argument and the judges granted the government permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, Britain’s highest judicial body, which has set aside Dec. 5-8 to deal with the matter.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said his party respected the outcome of the referendum but the government’s negotiating strategy needed parliamentary scrutiny.

Dominic Grieve, lawmaker from May’s ruling Conservatives and a former British attorney general, said passing legislation to trigger Article 50 need not delay the process.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that it would hold it up for a very long time,” he told BBC TV.

Investment manager Gina Miller, the lead claimant in the legal challenge, said the case was about “process, not politics” and rejected accusations from opponents, including May herself, that they were subverting democracy.

“One of the big arguments (in the referendum) was parliamentary sovereignty,” she told reporters. “So you can’t on the day you get back sovereignty decide you’re going to sidestep or throw it away.”

Market players believe greater parliamentary involvement in the process would reduce the influence of ministers in May’s government who are strongly pro-Brexit, reducing the likelihood of a “hard Brexit.”

Some Brexit supporters said the ruling was “disgraceful.”

“Our democracy is being damaged by an elite band of people in the legal system,” Richard Tice, co-chairman of the Leave Means Leave campaign. “A vote in Parliament is wholly unnecessary, time consuming and betrays the democratic will of the people.”

EU leaders have been frustrated by the mixed messages they say they have received from London since the June referendum, and senior parliamentarians in Germany warned Britain against further delays in spelling out its Brexit strategy.

“What cannot happen is that the government uses this new situation as an excuse to delay Article 50 further,” said Axel Schaefer, deputy parliamentary leader for the Social Democrats, who are part of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition.

“We need clarity by the end of March. If we don’t have that, the other 27 EU governments must have the courage to decide things on their own.”