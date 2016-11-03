  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 min 48 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • CMA to organize sukuk market development conference in collaboration with World Bank

Corporate News

CMA to organize sukuk market development conference in collaboration with World Bank

ARAB NEWS |

CMA

In collaboration with the World Bank, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) will organize a conference dedicated to the GCC sukuk markets (Islamic bonds), in Riyadh on Dec. 6.
The conference will be attended by a number of ministers and officials in the Kingdom as well as officials of the World Bank, aside from economists, financial specialists, academics, executives in the private sector, and participants in the capital market.
The conference titled ‘Sukuk markets — Challenges and opportunities’ will discuss the challenges faced by the Kingdom’s sukuk markets in particular and the GCC states in general.
The conference will also discuss the mechanism for developing the capital markets in the region, which would be reflected in the development of debt markets hence providing the necessary funding for the private and public sectors.
The incentives of demand for Islamic debt instruments will also be discussed.
The conference will examine some of the prominent experiences in the world, and the possibility of making use of them to develop the local debt market.
On this occasion, Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz, vice chairman of the Capital Market Authority, said the conference is part of CMA's efforts to deepen the capital market and encourage the issuance of debt instruments, in addition to promoting economic development of the Kingdom in the context of Vision 2030. He added that Vision 2030 is based on three aspects, one of which is to make the Kingdom a major investment power.
Furthermore, the Kingdom’s debt market is relatively small. The development of this market requires collaborated efforts and cooperation among multiple agencies for sustained market growth as well as making it attractive for investors and issuers.
The significance of the debt instruments market lies in completing the investment product system for various segments of investors, and enabling them to diversify their investments, as well as to find alternatives of funding for projects in the public and private sectors.
Therefore, the CMA has given high importance to the development of this market through the implementation of a number of initiatives, among which comes first building a strategic national direction for this market and enhancing the efficiency of issuing debt instruments.
In order to develop the primary offering of debt instruments, the CMA is working on a proposal to facilitate the listing procedures, and to overcome organizational and structural difficulties that come across its issuance, in order for the Saudi capital market to be an attractive market for issuers.
In this regard, the CMA will revise the procedures and requirements of offering debt instruments in order to adopt a different systematic review and offering requirements based on several considerations.
With regards to trading sukuk and debt instruments in the secondary market, the CMA intends to organize the private placement of these in the capital market, in the hope that this will contribute to raising the number of listed financial instruments and increase the market depth.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

RSGT highlights achievements at Trans Middle East conference

Red Sea Gateway Terminal RSGT the flagship container docking terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port...

Rocco Forte’s first hotel to open in Jeddah

Assila Hotel Rocco Forte s first Saudi hotel is set for opening in Jeddah on Nov 14 The soft...

Etihad Airways introduces B787 Dreamliner to Johannesburg

A state of the art Etihad Airways Boeing 787 9 Dreamliner touched down in Johannesburg on Tuesday...

LG hails UAE’s interest in products displayed at GITEX

Following yet another successful year at GITEX Technology Week 2016 LG Electronics LG says UAE...

Oracle’s digital day focuses on Saudi industry transformation

Digital transformation that supports Saudi Arabia s industry 4 0 preparedness and acts as a...

Dubai property market would benefit from longer visas

Dubai offers everything that your heart desires well almost everything Though tourists will not...

Cityscape focus on projects that are set to alter Saudi landscape

The seventh edition of the Jeddah Urban Development Real Estate Investment Event powered by...

New GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh

Ferenc Horvath has been appointed as the new GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh Horvath brings...

Savola staff gain from UBT CEC training

The continuing education center CEC of the University of Business and Technology UBT based in...

Metaform Real Estate wins major investments

Naif Al Rajhi Investment NRI has invested in London s Metaform Real Estate Company aimed at...

Students visit Mobily data center

Mobily recently organized a visit of Al Yamamah University students to Al Malga data center in...

V-LINE showcases the success story of SMEs to Saudi envoy

Saudi Ambassador in Germany Awwad S Al Awwad recently visited the headquarters of V LINE which...

Joyalukkas names first 100 winners of gold promotion

The first 100 winners of Joyalukkas win gold promotion have been named They all get gold coins...

Building Hope highlights Vision 2030 at UNGC forum

Building Hope a division of Construction Products Holding Company CPC concluded recently its...

BSF sponsors Saudi Trade Finance summit

Banque Saudi Fransi BSF is sponsoring its third Saudi Trade Finance summit which is described the...

Uzbekistan to establish Imam Al-Bukhari Research Center

Uzbekistan is planning to establish a new Imam Al Bukhari International Research Center Interim...

Around Arab News

Al-Baghdadi’s call to attack Kingdom is a joke: Al-Assiri

JEDDAH Daesh s leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi s call to his followers to attack Saudi Arabia is a...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Saudi Special Forces check anti-terror alertness

JEDDAH Saudi Special Security Forces carried out a simulated attempt by a terrorist prisoner to...

Crown prince tells traffic dept.: ‘Tackling road accidents is your responsibility’

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior issued urgent...

Factory tour provides hands-on experience to Saudi students

RIYADH A school to work curriculum that focuses on industrialization and manufacturing is giving...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Hariri appointed PM, wins crucial support

JEDDAH Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked on Thursday with forming Lebanon s next...

Russia grants citizenship to US actor Seagal

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to give Russian citizenship to US...

Graft probe piles pressure on Zuma

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma on Thursday faced increasing calls to resign...

Istanbul Declaration slams harassment of hijabis

ISTANBUL Growing global Islamophobia especially the harassment of veiled women was denounced at a...

Amnesty says Italy abused migrants under EU pressure

ROME Italy has committed human rights abuses that may amount to torture as it tries to process...

Earthquake hits already battered central Italy, no casualties

ROME A strong earthquake hit the same area of central Italy on Thursday that has already been...

Can Lebanon escape resource curse?

After two and a half years without a president Lebanon s Parliament has elected Michel Aoun to...

Will Hillary make it?

Whether the latest addendum to Hillary Clinton s e mail debacle is over eager bureaucracy by FBI...