Oracle’s digital day focuses on Saudi industry transformation

Digital transformation that supports Saudi Arabia’s industry 4.0 preparedness and acts as a catalyst for local economic growth was the key focus for Oracle’s digital day event in Riyadh.

Key Oracle experts and executives from major Saudi organizations participated in the event to discuss various aspects of making digital business a reality with Oracle’s portfolio of cloud solutions across SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and Dbaas.

“Saudi Arabia is a priority market for Oracle and we believe that cloud technology will play a vital role in driving Vision 2030 and its economic diversification plan. With our completely integrated cloud platform that spans all layers of the cloud, we are uniquely poised to help organizations in Saudi Arabia transition to the cloud,” said Thamer Alharbi, Oracle’s country MD for Saudi Arabia.

“The annual Digital Day event is in line with our commitment to introduce our latest innovations in Saudi Arabia. This year, we are showcasing how businesses, small and large, across all industries can gain unprecedented digital value with the most complete, integrated and proven suite of cloud solutions designed to lead in the digital economy,” added Thamer.

Inspiring keynotes from thought leaders at the forefront of driving digital transformation and expert sessions to explore the impact of Oracle cloud solutions across various aspects of business, including finance, HR, customer experience and supply chain, were the key highlights of the Oracle digital day event in Riyadh.

Oracle's top global and regional executives were presence at the event. These included Andrew Sutherland, SVP, Oracle Systems and Technology Business, EMEA, and AsiaPacific and Abdul Rahman Al-Thehaiban, SVP, Tech MEA.