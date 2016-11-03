LG hails UAE’s interest in products displayed at GITEX

Following yet another successful year at GITEX Technology Week 2016, LG Electronics (LG) says UAE residents and visitors showed great interest to its signature lineup of premium luxury products displayed at the region’s largest technology event.

During GITEX Technology Week 2016, LG visitors were able to sign up for the upcoming launch of the LG signature lineup of products, which are expected to hit retail outlets in the coming months.

During the exhibition, LG welcomed hundreds of interested customers, of which over 150 high net worth individuals pre-registered to place orders on the luxurious LG signature lineup.

“We are proud to see our premium lineup of LG signature smart home and high-end living products receive so much interest from the public prior to the official launch in the UAE and the GCC region. Such great interest illustrates the readiness of the region for a range of products catering to the high-end consumer that enjoys a unique lifestyle that LG understands and reveals in its leading innovations,” said Yong Geun Choi, president of LG Electronics Gulf.

The LG signature lineup displayed at GITEX Technology week included a range of premium solutions such as the award-winning premium LG signature OLED TV, which boasts the ultimate in elegant simplicity by eliminating all unnecessary elements that distract from the viewer’s immersive experience.

Also on display was the LG signature refrigerator, which is both “intuitive and evolutionary.” As a nod to its innovative spirit, LG has taken its award-winning Door-in-Door design one step further by adding a knock-on door-in-door feature that makes the opaque Door-in-Door compartment transparent with a simple knock.

In addition, the LG signature air purifier allows the air cleaning process to be a visual experience with its “innovative transparent panel.”