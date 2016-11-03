Etihad Airways introduces B787 Dreamliner to Johannesburg

A state-of-the-art Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down in Johannesburg on Tuesday after its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways flight EY604 took off from Abu Dhabi at 10.15 a.m. and arrived on schedule at 4.45 p.m. local time. The return flight EY603 departed Johannesburg at 7.50 p.m. the same night, touching down Abu Dhabi on schedule at 6.10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Operating daily on the route, the two-class B787-9 Dreamliner features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins.

Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner said the decision to upgrade to the Dreamliner aircraft on the Johannesburg route was to meet the needs of growing numbers of business and leisure passengers traveling to and from South Africa.

“Today’s modern traveler is constantly searching for comfort, innovation and convenience, and we aim to provide the highest standard of hospitality and technological advancements to make any journey a memorable one.”

Etihad Airways GM South Africa John Friel said: “The introduction of the Boeing 787 is a welcome development that will further enhance our guests’ experience on this route. Our luxurious Dreamliners offer a best-in-class experience, and attention to every last detail.”

All Etihad Airways’ B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft feature the airline’s highly acclaimed next-generation interiors with 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart seats.

The Business Studios all offer direct aisle access, a fully flat bed of up to 80.5 inches long, and an increase of 20 percent in personal space.

Each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets.

The 271 Economy Smart seats provide enhanced comfort with a fixed wing headrest on each seat, adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches, and an 11.1” personal TV monitor.

In addition to full mobile and Wi-Fi service with USB and power points at every seat, the Dreamliner fleet features the latest in entertainment technology.

Guests on the Dreamliner also enjoy the industry’s largest windows; air that is cleaner, more humid and at a lower cabin altitude for better comfort; large overhead stowage bins, soothing LED lighting; and technology to sense and counter turbulence for a smoother ride.

Etihad Airways offers travelers from Africa the convenience of US Customs and Border Protection at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Johannesburg is the ninth city to be served by Etihad Airways’ B787-9 Dreamliner.

Etihad Airways’ order for two variants of the B787 (-9 and -10), is one of the world’s largest for the type, totaling 71 aircraft.