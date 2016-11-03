  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Etihad Airways introduces B787 Dreamliner to Johannesburg

Corporate News

Etihad Airways introduces B787 Dreamliner to Johannesburg

ARAB NEWS |

Etihad Airways’ Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives in Johannesburg airport.

A state-of-the-art Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner touched down in Johannesburg on Tuesday after its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi.
Etihad Airways flight EY604 took off from Abu Dhabi at 10.15 a.m. and arrived on schedule at 4.45 p.m. local time. The return flight EY603 departed Johannesburg at 7.50 p.m. the same night, touching down Abu Dhabi on schedule at 6.10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Operating daily on the route, the two-class B787-9 Dreamliner features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins.
Etihad Airways CEO Peter Baumgartner said the decision to upgrade to the Dreamliner aircraft on the Johannesburg route was to meet the needs of growing numbers of business and leisure passengers traveling to and from South Africa.
“Today’s modern traveler is constantly searching for comfort, innovation and convenience, and we aim to provide the highest standard of hospitality and technological advancements to make any journey a memorable one.”
Etihad Airways GM South Africa John Friel said: “The introduction of the Boeing 787 is a welcome development that will further enhance our guests’ experience on this route. Our luxurious Dreamliners offer a best-in-class experience, and attention to every last detail.”
All Etihad Airways’ B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft feature the airline’s highly acclaimed next-generation interiors with 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart seats.
The Business Studios all offer direct aisle access, a fully flat bed of up to 80.5 inches long, and an increase of 20 percent in personal space.
Each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal touch-screen TV with noise-cancelling headsets.
The 271 Economy Smart seats provide enhanced comfort with a fixed wing headrest on each seat, adjustable lumbar support, a seat width of approximately 19 inches, and an 11.1” personal TV monitor.
In addition to full mobile and Wi-Fi service with USB and power points at every seat, the Dreamliner fleet features the latest in entertainment technology.
Guests on the Dreamliner also enjoy the industry’s largest windows; air that is cleaner, more humid and at a lower cabin altitude for better comfort; large overhead stowage bins, soothing LED lighting; and technology to sense and counter turbulence for a smoother ride.
Etihad Airways offers travelers from Africa the convenience of US Customs and Border Protection at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Johannesburg is the ninth city to be served by Etihad Airways’ B787-9 Dreamliner.
Etihad Airways’ order for two variants of the B787 (-9 and -10), is one of the world’s largest for the type, totaling 71 aircraft.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Corporate News

RSGT highlights achievements at Trans Middle East conference

Red Sea Gateway Terminal RSGT the flagship container docking terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port...

Rocco Forte’s first hotel to open in Jeddah

Assila Hotel Rocco Forte s first Saudi hotel is set for opening in Jeddah on Nov 14 The soft...

LG hails UAE’s interest in products displayed at GITEX

Following yet another successful year at GITEX Technology Week 2016 LG Electronics LG says UAE...

Oracle’s digital day focuses on Saudi industry transformation

Digital transformation that supports Saudi Arabia s industry 4 0 preparedness and acts as a...

CMA to organize sukuk market development conference in collaboration with World Bank

In collaboration with the World Bank the Capital Market Authority CMA will organize a conference...

Dubai property market would benefit from longer visas

Dubai offers everything that your heart desires well almost everything Though tourists will not...

Cityscape focus on projects that are set to alter Saudi landscape

The seventh edition of the Jeddah Urban Development Real Estate Investment Event powered by...

New GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh

Ferenc Horvath has been appointed as the new GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh Horvath brings...

Savola staff gain from UBT CEC training

The continuing education center CEC of the University of Business and Technology UBT based in...

Metaform Real Estate wins major investments

Naif Al Rajhi Investment NRI has invested in London s Metaform Real Estate Company aimed at...

Students visit Mobily data center

Mobily recently organized a visit of Al Yamamah University students to Al Malga data center in...

V-LINE showcases the success story of SMEs to Saudi envoy

Saudi Ambassador in Germany Awwad S Al Awwad recently visited the headquarters of V LINE which...

Joyalukkas names first 100 winners of gold promotion

The first 100 winners of Joyalukkas win gold promotion have been named They all get gold coins...

Building Hope highlights Vision 2030 at UNGC forum

Building Hope a division of Construction Products Holding Company CPC concluded recently its...

BSF sponsors Saudi Trade Finance summit

Banque Saudi Fransi BSF is sponsoring its third Saudi Trade Finance summit which is described the...

Uzbekistan to establish Imam Al-Bukhari Research Center

Uzbekistan is planning to establish a new Imam Al Bukhari International Research Center Interim...

Around Arab News

Al-Baghdadi’s call to attack Kingdom is a joke: Al-Assiri

JEDDAH Daesh s leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi s call to his followers to attack Saudi Arabia is a...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Saudi Special Forces check anti-terror alertness

JEDDAH Saudi Special Security Forces carried out a simulated attempt by a terrorist prisoner to...

Crown prince tells traffic dept.: ‘Tackling road accidents is your responsibility’

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior issued urgent...

Factory tour provides hands-on experience to Saudi students

RIYADH A school to work curriculum that focuses on industrialization and manufacturing is giving...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Hariri appointed PM, wins crucial support

JEDDAH Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked on Thursday with forming Lebanon s next...

Russia grants citizenship to US actor Seagal

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to give Russian citizenship to US...

Graft probe piles pressure on Zuma

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma on Thursday faced increasing calls to resign...

Istanbul Declaration slams harassment of hijabis

ISTANBUL Growing global Islamophobia especially the harassment of veiled women was denounced at a...

Amnesty says Italy abused migrants under EU pressure

ROME Italy has committed human rights abuses that may amount to torture as it tries to process...

Earthquake hits already battered central Italy, no casualties

ROME A strong earthquake hit the same area of central Italy on Thursday that has already been...

Can Lebanon escape resource curse?

After two and a half years without a president Lebanon s Parliament has elected Michel Aoun to...

Will Hillary make it?

Whether the latest addendum to Hillary Clinton s e mail debacle is over eager bureaucracy by FBI...