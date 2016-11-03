Rocco Forte’s first hotel to open in Jeddah

Assila Hotel, Rocco Forte’s first Saudi hotel, is set for opening in Jeddah on Nov. 14.

The soft opening of Assila Hotel marks the beginning of the hotel group’s quest to expand its presence in the region.

The hotel is set to join the Rocco Forte family of award-winning hotels and resorts, each of which “illuminates a style and atmosphere of its own, inspired by its location, surroundings and environment.”

Assila Hotel is located on Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street, formerly known as Tahlia Street, at the heart of Jeddah’s most fashionable business and shopping district.

Guests can now book their stays at the hotel through the Rocco Forte Hotels website, or by directly calling the hotel for stays starting from Nov. 14.

With the opening of the first Rocco Forte hotel in the Middle East, travelers will experience a “whole new concept in the world of high-style hospitality.”

Assila Hotel is claimed as the only true luxury hotel on Tahlia Street and will cater to the growing number of families and business travelers visiting the city.

Established in 1996 by hotelier Sir Rocco Forte and his sister Olga Polizzi, the Rocco Forte Hotels family includes the Hotel de Russie, Rome; Hotel Savoy, Florence; Verdura Resort, Sicily; The Balmoral, Edinburgh; Brown’s Hotel, London; The Charles Hotel, Munich; Villa Kennedy, Frankfurt; Hotel de Rome, Berlin; Hotel Amigo, Brussels; and the Hotel Astoria, St. Petersburg.