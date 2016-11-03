RSGT highlights achievements at Trans Middle East conference

Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), the flagship container docking terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port participated recently in the 12th Trans Middle East 2016, the biggest annual Container Ports and Terminal Operations Exhibition and Conference in the Middle East.

The two-day event, which took place for the first time in Jeddah, was hosted by Saudi Ports Authority and featured 30 speakers addressing topical issues and challenges on global transportation and logistics attended by a gathering of 400 senior executives from countries throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

RSGT’s MD Jens Floe moderated the opening session and GM and Deputy MD Hamdi Nadhrah delivered one of the key presentations at the conference titled "Setting a benchmark! Increasing existing port capacity volume and efficiency in operational handling."

Visitors to RSGT’s exhibition booth were also provided with an opportunity of various information about RSGT’s expansion project developments, top achievements and future plans.

Commenting on RSGT's participation in the event, RSGT’s MD Jens O. Floe, said: "The 12th Trans Middle East 2016 is an excellent opportunity for RSGT to showcase its regionally recognized prominence and achievements in the maritime industry, and to highlight the next plans in light of the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.”

“Under the guidance and leadership of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, we are committed to continue our role in supporting the industry’s growth and development,” he said.

RSGT is located strategically along the Asia-Europe route, and is serving some of the biggest shipping lines and vessels in the world.

RSGT is ideally connected to major ports around the world, serving vessels calling ports in the Far East, Asia, the Gulf, Europe, Americas and the Red Sea.