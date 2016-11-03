  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 min 18 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Djokovic holds off Dimitrov to reach Paris quarters

Sports

Djokovic holds off Dimitrov to reach Paris quarters

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

TRIUMPHANT: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his third round tennis match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the ATP World Tour Masters 1000 indoor tournament in Paris on Thursday. (AFP)

PARIS: Novak Djokovic, fighting to extend his run as world No. 1 , recovered from an early wobble to defeat Grigor Dimitrov in the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Thursday.
The record four-time champion will remain above the in-form Andy Murray at the top of the rankings if he reaches the final in the French capital, but Djokovic was made to sweat before claiming a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory.
He fell behind after losing serve twice in succession in an hour-long first set and then required medical treatment on his right knee after landing awkwardly while stretching for a return.
But Djokovic kept his calm as the errors mounted from Dimitrov to claim the second set with relative ease, and he broke early in the decider to wrest away control of the match.
The top seed next takes on Marin Cilic, who earlier punched his ticket to the Tour finals in London with a 6-3, 7/6 (11/9) defeat of David Goffin
Murray faces French 13th seed Lucas Pouille later as the Briton continues his assault on Djokovic’s number one ranking.
The three-time major champion can supplant his long-time rival at the summit by lifting a maiden Paris title should Djokovic fail to reach the final.
However, if Cilic beats Djokovic in the quarter-finals on Friday then Murray making it to Sunday’s final would be enough to propel the Scot to the top of the pile.
Cilic claimed the penultimate spot in the eight-man field for the prestigious November 13-20 event in London after seeing off Goffin on his sixth match point.
“That was the goal of the season for me, to reach the Tour finals in London,” said Cilic, who eliminated Goffin from contention in the process.
Fourth seed Milos Raonic shook off a slow start against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas to advance 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and set up a quarter-final showdown with Kei Nishikori or 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
American Jack Sock matched last month’s run to the last eight in Shanghai as he dumped out home hope Richard Gasquet 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
He will meet compatriot John Isner in the next round after the latter halted the run of German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff, winning 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3.
Tomas Berdych, the 2005 titlist, plays Gilles Simon in the evening session with the Czech hoping to make the Tour finals for a seventh consecutive year.
The world No. 11 trails Dominic Thiem, who lost in the second round, in the race for the remaining London berth and needs to reach at least the semis to leapfrog the Austrian.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Weekend treat for Riyadh fans as touring WWE superstars hit town

RIYADH WWE fans in the Kingdom are in for a treat this weekend as the sports entertainment...

Bulls, Hawks suffer first loss of the season

LOS ANGELES The short handed Boston Celtics avenged last week s loss to the previously undefeated...

Willett roller-coaster as Coetzee grabs Turkish Airlines Open lead

BELEK Turkey Masters champion Danny Willett produced a roller coaster round as George Coetzee...

Madrid held 3-3 by Legia, Dortmund advances in Champions League

LONDON One more team booked a ticket in the knockout stage of the Champions League on Wednesday...

Four-star Starc leaves South Africa reeling

PERTH A failed review capped a miserable day for South Africa on the opening day of their first...

Jeddah Hilton, Brawlers, Dbarkadz, Jotun debut with victories

JEDDAH As if to make up for lost time the 1st Filipino Community Basketball League FCBL...

SCTC, Elaf, SGS, Issham Int’l advance to ALBAIK Tennis semifinals

JEDDAH Elimination rounds in the year end 8th Albaik Tennis Tournament 2016 ended at the...

Virgin Mobile beats defending champ Play time but loses vs. JUH in Lulu-TOYA Kalayaan Cup 2nd Conference

JEDDAH All Filipino Virgin Mobile Spikers opened and closed the Friday proceedings with mixed...

Chicago jubilant after World Series win

CHICAGO Bill Murray cried for joy Fans dangled out of car windows and high fived strangers...

Cubs win World Series for first time since 1908

CLEVELAND The Chicago Cubs shed themselves of the Curse of the Billy Goat and ended a 108 year...

Cubs rout Indians 9-3, send World Series to deciding Game 7

CLEVELAND After 108 years what s one more day The Chicago Cubs are far from finished They re...

Djokovic eases into Paris Masters last 16

PARIS World No 1 Novak Djokovic marched into the last 16 of the Paris Masters on Wednesday with a...

11th Annual SABB Open tees off on Saturday

RIYADH The third major of the new season the 11th Annual SABB Open Stroke Play Golf Tournament...

Herath, Perera lead Lanka to crushing win vs. Zimbabwe

HARARE Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera took three wickets apiece to break Zimbabwe s...

Cityscape focus on projects that are set to alter Saudi landscape

The seventh edition of the Jeddah Urban Development Real Estate Investment Event powered by...

New GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh

Ferenc Horvath has been appointed as the new GM for Holiday Inn Al Qasr in Riyadh Horvath brings...

Around Arab News

Al-Baghdadi’s call to attack Kingdom is a joke: Al-Assiri

JEDDAH Daesh s leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi s call to his followers to attack Saudi Arabia is a...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Saudi Special Forces check anti-terror alertness

JEDDAH Saudi Special Security Forces carried out a simulated attempt by a terrorist prisoner to...

Crown prince tells traffic dept.: ‘Tackling road accidents is your responsibility’

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior issued urgent...

Factory tour provides hands-on experience to Saudi students

RIYADH A school to work curriculum that focuses on industrialization and manufacturing is giving...

Will Hillary make it?

Whether the latest addendum to Hillary Clinton s e mail debacle is over eager bureaucracy by FBI...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Revival of nationalism in Europe

In his final address to the European Parliament in 1995 then French President Fran ois Mitterrand...

Hariri appointed PM, wins crucial support

JEDDAH Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked on Thursday with forming Lebanon s next...

Russia grants citizenship to US actor Seagal

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order to give Russian citizenship to US...

Graft probe piles pressure on Zuma

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma on Thursday faced increasing calls to resign...

Istanbul Declaration slams harassment of hijabis

ISTANBUL Growing global Islamophobia especially the harassment of veiled women was denounced at a...

Amnesty says Italy abused migrants under EU pressure

ROME Italy has committed human rights abuses that may amount to torture as it tries to process...

Earthquake hits already battered central Italy, no casualties

ROME A strong earthquake hit the same area of central Italy on Thursday that has already been...