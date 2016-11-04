  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Portuguese ballerina turned shoe designer shows nothing is impossible

Fashion

Portuguese ballerina turned shoe designer shows nothing is impossible

Nagmani, [email protected] |

Profile pic of Filipa Julio.

The external beauty of a woman is somehow closely linked to shoes that she wears. But not any type of shoe! It should be more than just one thing. This is what Filipa Julio, founder of Josefinas, a Portuguese luxury shoe brand has done with her chic footwear designs that she reckons are aimed at feminine, elegant, adventurous and practical women. The name of the label is derived from her grandmother Josefina simply as a way to honor her and the country’s ever glorious craftsmanship.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, we caught up with her to discuss her journey from a ballerina to designing shoes, what makes them unique and much more.
Julio’s passion for ballet dancing grew thanks to her grandma who often took her to ballet classes. While she enjoyed every bit of it, she wanted to do justice to it with something special once she bade adieu to it. “I had a dream of creating a shoe line that would honor my past as a ballerina and future as a modern woman. I wanted to inspire women and show them that nothing is impossible in today’s world,” she says.
An architect by profession Julio founded Josefinas in 2013. She knew nothing about shoes then and didn’t even go to any prestigious school to study the art and craft of shoemaking although her grandfather was in the shoe making business. However, she quickly learned what goes behind designing great shoes once she started working and came up with her first collection that comprised classic ballet flats.
She uses materials such as real leather, suede, faux fur and velvet in the making of shoes. When it comes to color, she thinks it’s important and therefore needs to be applied with absolute perfection. But there is one more thing that can’t be overlooked as Julio puts it, “Sometimes a certain style works in one color and doesn’t work in another. I believe though that material choice and construction is fundamental too.”
It’s mostly strong and fearless women Julio feels inspired by when it comes to making shoes. “These women love to travel and admire handmade products. The Thelma & Louise collection, for example, is inspired by the leading female characters that broke free from their anguished existence, thus finding their cherished freedom. Or the Rose Bold collection which seeks inspiration in Rosa Parks and the way she questioned the social status,” she says.
Her latest shoe collection titled “Rose Couture” which is a very special edition is more or less a genuine step toward recognizing Portugal’s embroiderers and their almost extinct savoir-faire. “By collaborating with several talented women (who learned this grand art from their grandmothers) embroiderers gathered from across the Sousa Valley, Portugal, we created Josefinas Rose Couture,” Julio says.
Lots of great women have worn her designed shoes: Eva Chen, Whitney Port, Chiara Ferragni, Sara Sampaio, Gloria Steinem and the list goes on. Asked whether celebrity endorsement matters to her, she says, “Yes, it does. I love and feel honored when celebrities wear our designed shoes. The masses are equally important to me. If they are also fond of my shoes, there is no reason to not feel flattered.”
And in terms of future plans for the label, Julio’s only effort would be to keep coming up with elegant designs and in so doing being able to enter new markets. “This is how Josefinas will prevail in years to come,” she says.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Fashion

The art of making people look beautiful

Najla Zainy is a certified Saudi makeup artist who trained at the Makeup Forever Academy in Paris...

Anya Hindmarch has designs on you!

The fashionable crowd of Riyadh celebrated with style the launch of Anya Hindmarch s first ever...

Comfort is key in Egyptian designer Amina’s dresses

For someone from the younger generation the mention of Egyptian designs brings to mind clothing...

Adidas Originals ‘reinterpreted’ by local artists at Saudi Design Week

From Oct 6 to 9 Saudi Design Week transformed the luxurious Al Faisaliah resort in Riyadh into...

Saudi stylist reviews London Fashion Week

The London Fashion Week LFW is one of the most sought out shows of the year LFW is an annual...

Tiffany & Co. on a mission: Educating Saudi women

Tiffany Co and Dar Al Hekma University launched the Keys for a Cause initiative aimed at raising...

Makeup expert Julie Taing reveals best kept beauty secrets

When it comes to makeup no one knows more than Sephora We are talking here about the latest...

Arabian fashion celebrated in the heart of London

Arabian fashion came to the heart of London for the Ziryab Fashion show held in the stunning...

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which are the fairest sunglasses of them all?

Rainbow bright sunglasses are invading the global fashion scene this season The huge rainbow...

Dubai-based Galia Lahav designing bridal pieces with passion

The focus of a woman s wedding is centered entirely upon her choice of what bridal wear brand she...

Ali Younes couture livens up feminine elegance

Designing riveting dresses is his passion that ultimately makes him triumphant at wooing A list...

Caviar: Food for your skin

For centuries caviar has been known to be a magical source of dense rich nutrients Scarce and...

This season, speak the brow language

Thick thin retouched shaped defined it s all about brows this season at Sephora They are putting...

Wallace Chan’s jewelry creates a stir

The art of jewelry making is considered a highly individualistic journey It represents the unique...

Swathe yourself in Ashi’s majestic couture

The fashion scene in Saudi Arabia is certainly seeing a new dawn Is it Yes thanks to its well...

Back in style: Chokers make a comeback

Back when I was in middle school chokers were a huge trend It was the it thing in the 90 s when...

Around Arab News

Moroccan-born Leila Slimani wins France’s top literary prize

PARIS France Moroccan born Leila Slimani won France s top literary prize the Goncourt on Thursday...

The art of making people look beautiful

Najla Zainy is a certified Saudi makeup artist who trained at the Makeup Forever Academy in Paris...

Superfood secrets for a nutritious diet

Have you ever heard of the term superfood These are nutrient rich foods that are known to be very...

Calling all Asian food lovers to Jeddah hotel’s year-long festival

Asian food has numerous fans in Saudi Arabia as well as in other Arab countries It was perhaps...

Just chilling in Jakarta

A trip to enjoy the scenic beauty of Indonesia s capital Jakarta is on the bucket list of many...

Portuguese ballerina turned shoe designer shows nothing is impossible

The external beauty of a woman is somehow closely linked to shoes that she wears But not any type...

Weird, quirky ... yet brilliant

People in the GCC region especially Saudi Arabia have been educating themselves in their art and...

UN: 239 migrants died in two shipwrecks off Libya

GENEVA At least 239 migrants believed to be from West Africa have died in two shipwrecks off...

Syrian rebels renew Aleppo strikes before Russia truce

ALEPPO Syrian rebels renewed their bid to break a government siege on eastern Aleppo on Thursday...

Dubai testing drone detectors after several airport incursions

DUBAI Dubai is testing out ways to detect and track drones after a series of high profile...

Trump: Disciplined and on message in final stretch

NEW YORK On message and disciplined Donald Trump has been playing it straight in the home stretch...

Obama worries black vote is not solid enough for Clinton

CHAPEL HILL North Carolina President Barack Obama twice generated a historic wave of African...

Clinton still ahead in presidential race

WASHINGTON The battle for the White House tightened Thursday with a fresh poll showing Hillary...

Arab News poll shows Middle East citizens hungry for US policy change

WASHINGTON Following this week s Arab News YouGov poll on how the average citizen in the Middle...

Arab News/YouGov poll hits the headlines

JEDDAH An Arab News YouGov poll on the US elections has hit the headlines across the world with...

Arab public opinion is ‘ignored’ in US — but here’s why it matters

JEDDAH An Arab News YouGov poll published this week put citizens of the Middle East and North...