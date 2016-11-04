Just chilling in Jakarta

  • Search form

Rashid Hassan,

Line-up of wooden Phinisi boats at Sunda Kelapa Port, North Jakarta.

A trip to enjoy the scenic beauty of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is on the bucket list of many, and with reason. It is a dynamic and vibrant cosmopolitan steeped both in history and modernity, making it one of Asia’s liveliest and vivacious urban destinations.
It is the world’s fourth most populous country and has the largest Muslim population. Indonesia is also the the world’s largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands and its much sought after tourist destination Jakarta is located on the seacoast of the most populous island of Java.
Among many of its attractions is its old heritage city, which is in perfect harmony with new urban settlements and infrastructure development, huge number of high rise buildings, heritage tourism with a number of museums showcasing ethnic culture and history, their traditions, banking development, lively nightlife and its rich culinary diversity representing food cultures from its different islands.
Jakarta can also be referred to as the museum city as it houses several museums showcasing various aspects of city life.
Interestingly, Jakarta is also a city that never sleeps with activities going on around the clock, attracting visitors especially those who would like to enjoy the city’s vibrant nightlife.
Notably, this Southeast Asian metropolis is also the headquarter of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional organization comprising ten Southeast Asian nations aiming to promote intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates among member countries.
Being the seat of administration, and hence the center of government, politics and business, the city offers its visitors world class skyscrapers, malls, top hotels and restaurants offering sumptuous cuisines such as Betawi, Indonesian, Western and Asian.
In fact, Jakarta is known for the many shopping malls it has, making it a dream destination for shopaholics from around the world.
The city and its surrounding area offer a scenic landscape with a variety of sites, attractions and adventures that include “Taman Mini Indonesia Indah” or Indonesia Miniature Park, a culture-based recreational area and a major tourist hub in the city.
The park is basically a synopsis of Indonesian culture, virtually summing up all aspects of daily life in all the Indonesian provinces encapsulated in separate pavilions where Indonesian architecture, clothing, dances and traditions are depicted impeccably.
An interesting aspect of the beautiful park is the huge lake with a miniature of the archipelago in the middle of it, making it the world’s largest map, Agung Sudira, a senior official from Jakarta’s tourism and culture department who accompanied us during the trip, told Arab News.
The other interesting features of the miniature park include cable cars, museums, a cinema hall, a theater called the Theatre of My Homeland and other recreational facilities, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in Jakarta.
The tour guide at the miniature park informed us that the World Peace Committee, acknowledging its rich offerings, declared the park as the International Civilization Park and World Peace Theme Park in December 2014.
Other major tourist attractions in the city include the National Monument, a 132 meter victory tower in the center of Merdeka Square located in the heart of
the city symbolizing the freedom struggle; Ancol Dreamland, which is an integral part of Ancol Bay City, a resort destination located along the waterfront in sea facing Jakarta; and the Sea World, a marine aquarium with separate tanks for shark, other fishes and white crocodiles.
Sea World is the biggest aquarium in Southeast Asia, informed Jeje Nurjaman, secretary at Jakarta’s tourism and culture department.
An important aspect of Indonesian lifestyle is the fascinating world of batik, the traditional dress originating from the island of Java.
It is said that the journey to a new city is not complete until you get a taste of its cuisine.
While in Jakarta, you can indulge your tastebuds in some unique combinations of herbs and spices offered in their traditional food.
One can enjoy the lavish food experiences ranging from fine dining to street food that provide a sense of uniqueness, making the city a haven for culinary enthusiasts. Java and Sumatra Islands have been historically at the center of the spice trade and it is no surprise then that the eateries in the national capital today are known for their rich, spicy food.
Street food is a must try and comprises mouth watering aromas and rich dishes from the Betawi, Indonesian, Western and Asian cuisines.
There are a number of good restaurants such as Batavia Cafe in the old city, Tugu Kunstkring Paleis, Iseya Robatayaki, Bandar Djakarta famous for sea food, Social House and the Skye Restaurent, BCA Tower.
Jakarta offers never ending fun. As it is a city where all ethnic groups from Indonesia converge and pursue their dreams, the city is a melting pot of diverse cultures and traditions with a long history dating back to colonial times when it was called Batavia. Jakarta is well known for its rich heritage born from centuries of interaction between the indigenous culture of Betawinese, Sundanese, Javanese and overseas traditions including Arab, Indian, Dutch and Chinese.
Tourists from all over the world including thousands of Saudis visit the metropolis every year, according to Ahrul Tsani Fathurrahman, the Indonesian embassy spokesman in Riyadh, who accompanied us during the trip. “Between January to August 2016, around 1,276,65 Saudis visited Jakarta through the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, while the total number of Saudis who visited Indonesia in the same period through all existing entry points in Indonesia reached 1,359,72,” he said.
“In 2015, the number was 1,109,63, which means an increase of about 22.5 percent has been recorded,” Fathurrahman added.

