Serena Williams and Beyonce among Ebony Power honorees

Beyonce. (AP)

LOS ANGELES: Serena Williams, Beyonce, Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Hart are among 100 black leaders being recognized by Ebony magazine.
The magazine revealed its annual Power 100 list Friday, which recognizes outstanding achievements by black entertainers, corporate heads and civic leaders.
Also on the list are Chance the Rapper, NBA star Carmelo Anthony and Nike brand president Trevor Edwards.
The 2016 Power 100 list will appear in the December issue of Ebony, which will feature four different covers. Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and musician-producers John Legend and Nas will each appear on the cover of the December issue.
Ebony editor-in-chief Kyra Kyles said the honorees were chosen not only because of their successful careers, but because they’ve used that success to “improve various facets of black life and render us visible on the world stage.”
Beyonce on Wednesday seized the spotlight at the Country Music Association Awards by cheerily performing a fusion song, in a powerful if unstated message on US race relations.
The pop superstar, whose appearance at the awards in Nashville had not been previously announced, took the stage without an introduction and sang a track off her latest album with country veterans Dixie Chicks seamlessly joining in.

