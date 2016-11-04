Gigi Hadid is not fat, she’s perfection, clarifies Hilfiger

LONDON: Renowned fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has said suggestions he thought the US-Palestinian Gigi Hadid was not thin enough to model are “completely false,” the BBC reported.

Earlier, Hilfiger had said that casting directors dressed Hadid in a poncho for a fashion show because she was not as thin as the other models. But he has now clarified his comments and said the story was misleading.

“The suggestion that I thought [Hadid] wasn’t thin enough upsets me to no end. Gigi is the epitome of perfection,” he said.

In the interview, Hilfiger referred to a 2015 fashion show in which Hadid wore a poncho which covered most of her body.

Separately, Zayn Malik, Hadid’s boyfriend and former One Direction member, revealed that he prepares many of Britain’s signature dishes for Hadid, including steak and potato pie, Sunday roast dinner and Yorkshire pudding, E! Online reported.

“Yeah, she likes a good Yorkshire pudding,” Zayn told in an interview with a popular magazine.

When asked if he’s still friends with his former band mates, he told the AP: “Yeah we’re talking — some of us are.”

Has his heard Niall Horan’s solo single? “I have, yes,” he said.