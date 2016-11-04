  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Gigi Hadid is not fat, she’s perfection, clarifies Hilfiger

Offbeat

Gigi Hadid is not fat, she’s perfection, clarifies Hilfiger

AGENCIES |

Gigi Hadid. (AFP)

LONDON: Renowned fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has said suggestions he thought the US-Palestinian Gigi Hadid was not thin enough to model are “completely false,” the BBC reported.
Earlier, Hilfiger had said that casting directors dressed Hadid in a poncho for a fashion show because she was not as thin as the other models. But he has now clarified his comments and said the story was misleading.
“The suggestion that I thought [Hadid] wasn’t thin enough upsets me to no end. Gigi is the epitome of perfection,” he said.
In the interview, Hilfiger referred to a 2015 fashion show in which Hadid wore a poncho which covered most of her body.
Separately, Zayn Malik, Hadid’s boyfriend and former One Direction member, revealed that he prepares many of Britain’s signature dishes for Hadid, including steak and potato pie, Sunday roast dinner and Yorkshire pudding, E! Online reported.
“Yeah, she likes a good Yorkshire pudding,” Zayn told in an interview with a popular magazine.
When asked if he’s still friends with his former band mates, he told the AP: “Yeah we’re talking — some of us are.”
Has his heard Niall Horan’s solo single? “I have, yes,” he said. 

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Serena Williams and Beyonce among Ebony Power honorees

LOS ANGELES Serena Williams Beyonce Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Hart are among 100 black leaders...

Meryl Streep to get Golden Globes lifetime award

LOS ANGELES Meryl Streep regarded as the finest actress of her generation will get the Golden...

Sting to reopen Bataclan hall on eve of Paris attacks anniversary

PARIS Sting will re open Paris Bataclan concert hall on Nov 12 a day before the anniversary of...

Moroccan-born Leila Slimani wins France’s top literary prize

PARIS France Moroccan born Leila Slimani won France s top literary prize the Goncourt on Thursday...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Beyonce steals the show at country awards

NEW YORK Beyonce on Wednesday seized the spotlight at the Country Music Association Awards by...

Taylor Swift highest paid woman in music

LOS ANGELES With earnings of 170 million pop singer Taylor Swift was 2016 s highest paid woman in...

Dubai Tourism has a new ambassador — Shah Rukh Khan

DUBAI Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has partnered with Dubai Tourism to promote the city through a...

‘Arab Idol’ 4 back with a bang this Friday

JEDDAH The Arab world s most famous reality singing show Arab Idol will be back on screens this...

Johnny Depp enters Rowling’s magical world

LOS ANGELES Johnny Depp is about to enter a world of magic The actor is set to be part of Harry...

Film festival brings Chinese contemporary art to Beirut screens

BEIRUT When Uli Sigg began looking for contemporary art in China nearly three decades ago he was...

French musician Agoria to headline F1 weekend party in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Mobilee Records a leading name in Berlin s electronic music industry comes to Abu Dhabi...

Lady Gaga hits No. 1 with ‘Joanne’

LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga notched her fourth chart topping album as her rock infused record Joanne...

Around Arab News

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump gaining ground on Clinton’s lead in swing states

NEW YORK The race for the Oval Office tightened significantly in the past week as several swing...

Just a click away: New chairman taps social media for wider reach

SEOUL Leaders of the PBA the people who represent the team owners if not the owners themselves...

MiSK festival mines youth talent

JEDDAH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz charity Foundation MiSK organized a three day...

Why one in 10 Saudi women would rather not marry

RIYADH The General Authority of Statistics has put the rate of spinsterhood among Saudi women at...

Meeting on women's leadership in GCC set

JEDDAH The women s branch of the Public Administration Institute is organizing Tuesday a meeting...

Gold baby bottles spark outrage

AL AHSA Baby bottles with lids made of 18 karat gold which are seen in several gold shops have...

What happens if the US election is close?

WASHINGTON The unusual nature of US presidential elections means a candidate does not have to win...

Race narrowing as campaign pushes into its final weekend

RALEIGH United States Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump geared up Friday for one final weekend to...

Candidates court undecided voters in poll race’s last days

WASHINTONG White House frontrunner Hillary Clinton and Republican insurgent Donald Trump launched...

Does Trump have enough ‘hidden’ supporters to win?

WASHINGTON Does Donald Trump have enough hidden support among Americans reluctant to publicly...

Greece nabs 15 anti-Islam protesters

ATHENS Fifteen protesters have been arrested in Athens for staging an occupation at a site where...

Liars cannot lead Pakistanis, PM Sharif blasts PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD Liars cannot lead a nation Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told a charged crowd...

India news channel to be penalized for coverage of Pathankot attack

NEW DELHI Government officials in India have ordered a popular news channel to go off the air for...

Pound surges to $1.25 on Brexit ruling

LONDON Britain s pound leapt to 1 25 on Friday one day after judges ruled London needed...

Euro zone business growth still struggling to gain traction

LONDON Business activity in the euro zone during October was not as robust as first thought a...

Egypt ‘did not have luxury of postponing reforms’

CAIRO Egyptian Prime Minister Sharif Ismail said the government did not have the luxury of...