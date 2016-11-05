Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH: The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in prison for harboring fugitive Nawaf Al-Anzi who had killed two policemen in Jeddah.

The Sudanese will be deported to his country after his prison term ends. Security personnel nabbed Al-Anzi in his hiding place in April 2015.

On April 28, a tip to the security forces enabled them to arrest Al-Anzi after storming his hiding place in Al-Ramah camp, east of Riyadh.

Al-Anzi opened fire, leading to a shootout during which he was wounded.

The Riyadh court sentenced Al-Anzi to 11 years in prison for supporting Daesh on social media, for disseminating news about the terrorist group, as well as for possession of immoral videos and hashish.

After he is released from prison, he will be banned from traveling abroad for 13 years. He is also banned from using social media.