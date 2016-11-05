  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

Saudi Arabia

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

Fouzia Khan |

Oh Nak Young, consul general of South Korea, and Ambassador Jamal Abu Al Khoyour cut the cake on the occasion of the National Foundation Day. (Photo by Fouzia Khan)

JEDDAH: The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom under a new strategic partnership in a wide range of areas that will help create mutual development and friendship between two nations.
Korea is eager to contribute to the Kingdom’s vision 2030, according to Oh Nak Young, the consul general of South Korea, who spoke on the occasion of the 4,349 National Foundation Day on Thursday at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Jeddah.
The Korean community celebrated the National Foundation Day in the presences of Ambassador Jamal Abu Al-Khoyour, the deputy director-general and director of the Protocol Department, the Makkah Region Branch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, journalists and others.
Nak Young told Arab News that economic exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Korea has witnessed rapid development thanks to several project deals and successful partnerships that marked the new era of the 21st century. The trust that the Kingdom bestows upon Korean experts in various fields is evident when looking at the size and nature of the exchange between the two countries.
The ambassador said that they are focusing not only on the traditional sector, but are also seeking ways to develop new sectors to help support society and the economy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
Seoul is also supporting renewable energy to boost the economy and to create a clean environment. In just a few weeks from now, the Korean government will start a new project for waste management in collaboration with the Al-Medinah Municipality.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

MiSK festival mines youth talent

JEDDAH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz charity Foundation MiSK organized a three day...

Why one in 10 Saudi women would rather not marry

RIYADH The General Authority of Statistics has put the rate of spinsterhood among Saudi women at...

Meeting on women's leadership in GCC set

JEDDAH The women s branch of the Public Administration Institute is organizing Tuesday a meeting...

Gold baby bottles spark outrage

AL AHSA Baby bottles with lids made of 18 karat gold which are seen in several gold shops have...

Saudi, British tech innovators line up behind first dual-nation hackathon

LONDON RIYADH Leading international UK and Saudi businesses organizations and start ups within...

KSA forum to be organized with WEF help to project Vision 2030

RIYADH Plans are underway to organize a forum in the Kingdom in collaboration with the World...

Ex-jihadists to sue recruiters

JEDDAH Young men who were recruited to travel to conflict zones for jihad have initiated legal...

Saudi Special Forces check anti-terror alertness

JEDDAH Saudi Special Security Forces carried out a simulated attempt by a terrorist prisoner to...

Crown prince tells traffic dept.: ‘Tackling road accidents is your responsibility’

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior issued urgent...

Al-Baghdadi’s call to attack Kingdom is a joke: Arab Coalition spokesman

JEDDAH Daesh s leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi s call to his followers to attack Saudi Arabia is a...

Factory tour provides hands-on experience to Saudi students

RIYADH A school to work curriculum that focuses on industrialization and manufacturing is giving...

Deputy crown prince meets with Raytheon chief

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the head of a major US defense contracting...

King Salman given Auditing Bureau report

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Wednesday a copy of the 56th annual...

Around Arab News

WWE event in Riyadh proves no ‘sleeper hold’ for fans

RIYADH Friday marked the closure of WWE Live in Riyadh The two day tour concluded and left an...

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Govt

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Cilic stuns Djokovic to clear Murray’s top spot path

PARIS Marin Cilic dumped a struggling Novak Djokovic out of the Paris Masters quarter finals on...

South Africa produces remarkable fightback

PERTH South Africa overcame the loss of star paceman Dale Steyn to another shoulder injury to...

Pampling’s sizzling 60 sets pace at Vegas event

LOS ANGELES Australian Rod Pampling fired a blistering 11 under par 60 to seize the US PGA Tour...

How wrestling became popular in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Saudi wrestling fans of the 80s who have the cherished memories of watching the matches on...

Turkish foreign policy: Breaking the mold?

Last month while referring to Turkey s concerns regarding the situation in Iraq to Crimea Syria...

Merkel in a tight spot

Germany s mass refugee influx may have abated but the fears and tensions it stoked loom large as...

Refugees: A litmus test for Aoun

Can music concerts and street celebrations dissipate the shock of the enormous political changes...

Role of women as peacemakers

The UN Security Council Resolution 1325 calls for full and equal participation of women in...

Privacy for immigrants

With people living so much of their lives online nowadays it is easier than ever for governments...

‘Saudi transformation drive holds plenty of opportunities for corporate world’

DUBAI Saudi Arabia remains the biggest market in the Middle East Gulf region for local and world...