Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH: The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom under a new strategic partnership in a wide range of areas that will help create mutual development and friendship between two nations.

Korea is eager to contribute to the Kingdom’s vision 2030, according to Oh Nak Young, the consul general of South Korea, who spoke on the occasion of the 4,349 National Foundation Day on Thursday at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Jeddah.

The Korean community celebrated the National Foundation Day in the presences of Ambassador Jamal Abu Al-Khoyour, the deputy director-general and director of the Protocol Department, the Makkah Region Branch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, journalists and others.

Nak Young told Arab News that economic exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Korea has witnessed rapid development thanks to several project deals and successful partnerships that marked the new era of the 21st century. The trust that the Kingdom bestows upon Korean experts in various fields is evident when looking at the size and nature of the exchange between the two countries.

The ambassador said that they are focusing not only on the traditional sector, but are also seeking ways to develop new sectors to help support society and the economy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Seoul is also supporting renewable energy to boost the economy and to create a clean environment. In just a few weeks from now, the Korean government will start a new project for waste management in collaboration with the Al-Medinah Municipality.