Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH: The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will focus on modern radar applications and the growing defense needs of the Kingdom.

Organized by the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), the exclusive event will run from Nov. 15 to 16 and give an opportunity for radar specialists, operators and radar procurement officials to exhibit the latest technological solutions as well as to learn about modern radar applications and the strategies that can be adopted for operational and defense requirements.

As the symposium seeks to meet the growing defense needs of the Kingdom, it will introduce current, emerging and future radar technologies available for deployment. This unique event in its second edition is designed to help promote the latest radar systems, as well as the integration of radars onto platforms and proven radar defense applications to match active procurement requirements.

As radar remains an important military equipment, whether for air traffic management, defense, or protecting air sea and land corridors against border incursions, the significance of radar system and remote sensing cannot be underestimated.

Moreover, in consideration of the regional instability in terms of the disturbance in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, and as the Kingdom is the regional leader in these issues, it is important to invest in these technologies to strengthen and stabilize the efforts of the national security infrastructure as well as those of strategic allies in the Gulf states.

The present global scenario is geared toward incorporating more robust radars for its air and missile surveillance methods.

Space and maritime-based radars are witnessing technological advances globally based on tracking capabilities. In the wake of technological developments such as the Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) and Phased Array Radars, which are unearthing new customers in the Middle East including the Kingdom, this symposium assumes greater significance toward self-reliance with this cutting edge defense technology.

According to the organizers, including Tangent Link, the two-day symposium will offer a single track plenary conference with technically related presentations from the Gulf region and its allies. It is expected to attract an audience of more than 700 military and civil personnel directly involved in radar technology.