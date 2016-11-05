  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

Middle-East

Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

Reuters |

Army soldiers stand guard in Cairo, Egypt, in this file photo. (Reuters)

CAIRO: An Egyptian judge who tried former President Muhammad Mursi in 2015 survived an assassination attempt on Friday when a parked car exploded as his vehicle drove by, the Interior Ministry said.
The explosion targeting Judge Ahmed Aboul Fotouh, who presides over a felony court in a district of Cairo, caused no injuries, the ministry said in a statement.
Judges, policemen, and other senior officials have increasingly been targeted by radicals angered by hefty prison sentences imposed on members of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Friday’s bombing, which occurred in the eastern Cairo neighborhood of Nasr City.
Aboul Fotouh was one of three judges on a panel that in April 2015 sentenced Mursi, also a senior official in the Brotherhood, to 20 years in jail after finding him guilty of inciting violence that led to the death of 10 people in clashes with security forces in December 2012.
Meanwhile, authorities said on Friday they had arrested members of two recently emerged militant groups, along with weapons, explosives and proof that the organizations had been set up by the Muslim Brotherhood.
Police detained five leaders and other members of the Hasam Movement and Louwaa Al-Thawra, the Interior Ministry said — both groups that have claimed responsibility for assassination attempts on judges, policemen and military officers in recent months.
Both Hasam — an acronym in Arabic for the Forearms of Egypt Movement which doubles as the word for decisiveness — and Louwaa Al-Thawra, or the Revolution Brigade, have claimed responsibility for attacks, saying they are taking revenge for the government crackdown.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

DIYARBAKIR A car bomb killed nine people and wounded more than 100 in southeastern Turkey s...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Govt

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Elite Iraq forces punch into Mosul, face tough resistance

MOSUL IRAQ Daesh fighters unleashed a deluge of bombs and gunfire Friday on Iraqi forces punching...

3 US troops killed in Jordan shooting

JEDDAH Three US military trainers were shot dead and a third injured on Friday in an exchange of...

Eight killed in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held

ANKARA Turkey A car bomb attack in the largest city in Turkey s mainly Kurdish southeast region...

UN: 239 migrants died in two shipwrecks off Libya

GENEVA At least 239 migrants believed to be from West Africa have died in two shipwrecks off...

Syrian rebels renew Aleppo strikes before Russia truce

ALEPPO Syrian rebels renewed their bid to break a government siege on eastern Aleppo on Thursday...

Hariri appointed PM, wins crucial support

JEDDAH Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked on Thursday with forming Lebanon s next...

Istanbul Declaration slams harassment of hijabis

ISTANBUL Growing global Islamophobia especially the harassment of veiled women was denounced at a...

Yemenis protest UN peace plan 'that legitimizes coup'

ADEN Thousands of Yemenis protested Thursday against a new UN plan to end the devastating...

Fight to the end, Daesh boss Baghdadi urges Mosul fighters

GOGJALI IRAQ The reclusive leader of the Daesh group broke a nearly year long silence as Iraqi...

Turkey coup trials to begin early 2017: prosecutor

Istanbul The first trials of the thousands of suspects arrested in the wake of Turkey s failed...

Abadi too weak to fight terror groups: Turkish FM

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denounced Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi...

Iran verdict issued for rioters in mission attacks; anti-Saudi sentiment at play

BEIRUT Iran s judiciary has issued verdicts for 20 people accused of storming Saudi diplomatic...

Russia delays resumption of Syria peace talks indefinitely on pretext of extremism

MOSCOW Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday a Western failure to rein in...

US extends sanctions on Sudan

KHARTOUM President Barack Obama has extended US sanctions on Sudan for another year saying...

Around Arab News

WWE event in Riyadh proves no ‘sleeper hold’ for fans

RIYADH Friday marked the closure of WWE Live in Riyadh The two day tour concluded and left an...

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

DIYARBAKIR A car bomb killed nine people and wounded more than 100 in southeastern Turkey s...

Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

CAIRO An Egyptian judge who tried former President Muhammad Mursi in 2015 survived an...

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Govt

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Cilic stuns Djokovic to clear Murray’s top spot path

PARIS Marin Cilic dumped a struggling Novak Djokovic out of the Paris Masters quarter finals on...

South Africa produces remarkable fightback

PERTH South Africa overcame the loss of star paceman Dale Steyn to another shoulder injury to...

Pampling’s sizzling 60 sets pace at Vegas event

LOS ANGELES Australian Rod Pampling fired a blistering 11 under par 60 to seize the US PGA Tour...

How wrestling became popular in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Saudi wrestling fans of the 80s who have the cherished memories of watching the matches on...

Turkish foreign policy: Breaking the mold?

Last month while referring to Turkey s concerns regarding the situation in Iraq to Crimea Syria...

Merkel in a tight spot

Germany s mass refugee influx may have abated but the fears and tensions it stoked loom large as...

Refugees: A litmus test for Aoun

Can music concerts and street celebrations dissipate the shock of the enormous political changes...

Role of women as peacemakers

The UN Security Council Resolution 1325 calls for full and equal participation of women in...