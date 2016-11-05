  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

Middle-East

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

Reuters |

Turkish police use tear gas and arrest demonstrators during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party lawmakers in Ankara. (AFP)

DIYARBAKIR: A car bomb killed nine people and wounded more than 100 in southeastern Turkey’s largest city on Friday, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region’s biggest political party.
The blast struck near a police station in Diyarbakir where some of the party leaders were being held in a terrorism probe. It tore the facades off buildings and firefighters were searching for people trapped by debris.
A spokesman for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Parliament’s second-biggest opposition grouping, said the detention of its two leaders and at least nine other lawmakers risked triggering civil war.
Yildirim told reporters that elected officials who incite and encourage terrorism must face legal proceedings and that they were detained because they had refused to give testimony.
The arrests will heighten concern among Western allies about a deepening crackdown on dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan and about political stability in Turkey, a NATO member and a buffer between Europe and the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
The arrests, which drew swift condemnation from the European Union, come as Turkey has detained or suspended more than 110,000 officials in the wake of a failed July coup. Turkey is considering reintroducing the death penalty, and earlier this week journalists from a leading opposition newspaper were detained.
“Very bad news from Turkey. Again. Now HDP members of Parliament are being detained,” the European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur, Kati Piri, said on Twitter of a country that is seeking membership of the EU.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she was “extremely worried” by the arrests and had called a meeting of EU ambassadors in Ankara.
Southeastern Turkey has been rocked by political turmoil and violence for more than a year after the collapse of a cease-fire with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has waged a three-decade insurgency for Kurdish autonomy.
Access was blocked to social media, including Twitter, Whatsapp, YouTube and Facebook, an Internet monitoring group said, and a reporting ban was imposed on coverage of the blast. Asked about the measures, Yildirim said the situation would go back to normal “once the danger is removed.”
The lira hit a new low against the dollar of 3.14 after the arrests, while the cost of insuring Turkish government debt against default hit its highest in over a month.
“The reports of increased crackdown and talk of the reintroduction of the death penalty raises concerns about the future trajectory of FDI flows and even EU accession,” said Manik Narain, an emerging markets strategist at UBS in London.
Erdogan and the ruling AK Party accuse the HDP of links to the PKK, which is deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The HDP, which won more than 5 million votes in the last general election a year ago, denies direct links.
The government introduced a nationwide state of emergency after a failed military coup on July 15 which gave it broad powers to round up suspects linked to the putsch. More than 110,000 civil servants, soldiers, police, judges and other officials have been suspended or detained, as have journalists.
The authorities have also used the emergency powers to round up pro-Kurdish opposition activists and politicians, including Diyarbakir’s joint mayors, who were detained late last month, and has closed all major Kurdish media outlets.
Police raided the Ankara house of Figen Yuksekdag, HDP co-chairwoman, and Selahattin Demirtas, the party’s other leader, in Diyarbakir. A court official said the prosecutor was seeking the formal arrest of Demirtas and that both he and Yuksekdag were in court after police questioning.
“I will not hesitate to be held accountable in front of a fair and impartial judiciary. There is nothing I cannot answer for,” Demirtas said in a statement to the prosecutor, which was shared by HDP lawmaker Besime Konca.
“But I refuse to be an actor in this judicial theater just because it was ordered by Erdogan, whose own political past is suspicious,” he said.
In a statement on Twitter, still accessible in Turkey through virtual private networks (VPN), the HDP called for the international community “to react against the Erdogan regime’s coup,” while party spokesman Ayhan Bilgen described the detentions as an attempt to provoke a civil war.
Police also raided and searched the party’s head office in central Ankara. Police cars and armed vehicles had closed the entrances to the street of the HDP headquarters.
A group of protesters chanting slogans tried to reach the party offices, but were stopped by police before they could enter the street, a Reuters witness said.
The HDP is the third-largest party in the 550-seat Turkish Parliament, with 59 seats. Parliamentarians in Turkey normally enjoy immunity from prosecution, but the immunity of many lawmakers, including HDP deputies, was lifted earlier this year.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Iran: Suspended, reduced sentences to Saudi embassy attackers

Jeddah Iranian state owned media has published reports that Tehran sentenced protesters accused...

Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

CAIRO An Egyptian judge who tried former President Muhammad Mursi in 2015 survived an...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Govt

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Elite Iraq forces punch into Mosul, face tough resistance

MOSUL IRAQ Daesh fighters unleashed a deluge of bombs and gunfire Friday on Iraqi forces punching...

3 US troops killed in Jordan shooting

JEDDAH Three US military trainers were shot dead and a third injured on Friday in an exchange of...

Eight killed in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held

ANKARA Turkey A car bomb attack in the largest city in Turkey s mainly Kurdish southeast region...

UN: 239 migrants died in two shipwrecks off Libya

GENEVA At least 239 migrants believed to be from West Africa have died in two shipwrecks off...

Syrian rebels renew Aleppo strikes before Russia truce

ALEPPO Syrian rebels renewed their bid to break a government siege on eastern Aleppo on Thursday...

Hariri appointed PM, wins crucial support

JEDDAH Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked on Thursday with forming Lebanon s next...

Istanbul Declaration slams harassment of hijabis

ISTANBUL Growing global Islamophobia especially the harassment of veiled women was denounced at a...

Yemenis protest UN peace plan 'that legitimizes coup'

ADEN Thousands of Yemenis protested Thursday against a new UN plan to end the devastating...

Fight to the end, Daesh boss Baghdadi urges Mosul fighters

GOGJALI IRAQ The reclusive leader of the Daesh group broke a nearly year long silence as Iraqi...

Turkey coup trials to begin early 2017: prosecutor

Istanbul The first trials of the thousands of suspects arrested in the wake of Turkey s failed...

Abadi too weak to fight terror groups: Turkish FM

ANKARA Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denounced Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi...

Iran verdict issued for rioters in mission attacks; anti-Saudi sentiment at play

BEIRUT Iran s judiciary has issued verdicts for 20 people accused of storming Saudi diplomatic...

Russia delays resumption of Syria peace talks indefinitely on pretext of extremism

MOSCOW Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday a Western failure to rein in...

Around Arab News

WWE event in Riyadh proves no ‘sleeper hold’ for fans

RIYADH Friday marked the closure of WWE Live in Riyadh The two day tour concluded and left an...

Iran: Suspended, reduced sentences to Saudi embassy attackers

Jeddah Iranian state owned media has published reports that Tehran sentenced protesters accused...

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

DIYARBAKIR A car bomb killed nine people and wounded more than 100 in southeastern Turkey s...

Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

CAIRO An Egyptian judge who tried former President Muhammad Mursi in 2015 survived an...

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Govt

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Cilic stuns Djokovic to clear Murray’s top spot path

PARIS Marin Cilic dumped a struggling Novak Djokovic out of the Paris Masters quarter finals on...

South Africa produces remarkable fightback

PERTH South Africa overcame the loss of star paceman Dale Steyn to another shoulder injury to...

Pampling’s sizzling 60 sets pace at Vegas event

LOS ANGELES Australian Rod Pampling fired a blistering 11 under par 60 to seize the US PGA Tour...

How wrestling became popular in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Saudi wrestling fans of the 80s who have the cherished memories of watching the matches on...

Turkish foreign policy: Breaking the mold?

Last month while referring to Turkey s concerns regarding the situation in Iraq to Crimea Syria...

Merkel in a tight spot

Germany s mass refugee influx may have abated but the fears and tensions it stoked loom large as...

Refugees: A litmus test for Aoun

Can music concerts and street celebrations dissipate the shock of the enormous political changes...