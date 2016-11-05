  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 16 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

World

Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

Reuters |

Refugees wait for assistance during a rescue operation by the Topaz Responder ship, run by the Maltese NGO Moas and the Italian Red Cross, off the coast of Libya. (AFP)

MILAN: Italy’s tax police said they had found a clear link between people trafficking and militants after detaining a Syrian man who entered Italy on a migrant boat who they allege to be a member of the Al-Nusra group.

A series of deadly attacks carried out by militants across Europe over the past year have fueled a debate about how to handle the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees and other migrants propelled by civil war in Syria, Iraq and Libya.
“Today’s operation is one of the few investigations which establishes a direct link between people who plan trafficking of migrants and terrorist organizations,” the police said in a statement on Saturday.
The man landed on the coast of Calabria, southern Italy, in September 2014, the police said in a statement on Saturday.
Over the past three years, more than 470,000 migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, have reached Italy by boat. At least 3,750 have died this year alone while making the crossing.
The detained man was previously kept in custody for helping smuggle migrants, the police said, adding a probe conducted immediately after his arrival revealed he was responsible for organizing and managing the crossing.
Further investigations, an extensive analysis of digital files such as videos and photographs taken from a notebook and phones and questioning of the man showed he was a member of the Jabhat Al-Nusra, an Al-Qaeda offshoot, they allege.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Zuma is ‘not afraid of jail’

JOHANNESBURG In his first public appearance since investigators documented signs of government...

Nigerian Chibok schoolgirl found with baby near Cameroon border

KANO Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by...

Chelsea Manning in second prison suicide attempt

LEAVENWORTH Kansas An attorney for Chelsea Manning says the transgender soldier imprisoned in...

Normally conservative Cuban Americans divided over Trump

MIAMI For decades older Cubans have loved to talk politics as they played dominoes and slapped...

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump gaining ground on Clinton’s lead in swing states

NEW YORK The race for the Oval Office tightened significantly in the past week as several swing...

What happens if the US election is close?

WASHINGTON The unusual nature of US presidential elections means a candidate does not have to win...

Race narrowing as campaign pushes into its final weekend

RALEIGH United States Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump geared up Friday for one final weekend to...

Candidates court undecided voters in poll race’s last days

WASHINTONG White House frontrunner Hillary Clinton and Republican insurgent Donald Trump launched...

Does Trump have enough ‘hidden’ supporters to win?

WASHINGTON Does Donald Trump have enough hidden support among Americans reluctant to publicly...

Greece nabs 15 anti-Islam protesters

ATHENS Fifteen protesters have been arrested in Athens for staging an occupation at a site where...

Liars cannot lead Pakistanis, PM Sharif blasts PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD Liars cannot lead a nation Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told a charged crowd...

India news channel to be penalized for coverage of Pathankot attack

NEW DELHI Government officials in India have ordered a popular news channel to go off the air for...

NY authorities warned of terror threat around US election

NEW YORK Federal officials have warned New York City authorities about possible attacks by the Al...

China’s ‘monkey king’ picks Trump as next US president

SHANGHAI A Chinese monkey has tipped Donald Trump for the US presidency a tourism park said after...

Trump: Disciplined and on message in final stretch

NEW YORK On message and disciplined Donald Trump has been playing it straight in the home stretch...

Obama worries black vote is not solid enough for Clinton

CHAPEL HILL North Carolina President Barack Obama twice generated a historic wave of African...

Around Arab News

Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

MILAN Italy s tax police said they had found a clear link between people trafficking and...

Zuma is ‘not afraid of jail’

JOHANNESBURG In his first public appearance since investigators documented signs of government...

Nigerian Chibok schoolgirl found with baby near Cameroon border

KANO Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by...

Chelsea Manning in second prison suicide attempt

LEAVENWORTH Kansas An attorney for Chelsea Manning says the transgender soldier imprisoned in...

Jadwa economists expect positive investor sentiment in months ahead

JEDDAH Economic data for September showed a downward trend in Saudi Arabia economic activity...

New fiscal measures hurt Saudi non-oil private sector growth

RIYADH Growth of Saudi Arabia s non oil private sector slowed considerably in October with...

US mutual fund managers brace for closer presidential election

NEW YORK The US presidential election is looking like less of a certainty for Democratic nominee...

Alphabet’s unit discloses Snapchat investment

NEW YORK Alphabet Inc s venture capital arm CapitalG earlier known as Google Capital disclosed an...

British PM heads to India with eye on post-Brexit ties

NEW DELHI British Prime Minister Theresa May will lead a major business delegation to India this...

Berkshire profit falls 24%, keeps Wells Fargo stake

NEW YORK Berkshire Hathaway s third quarter profit dropped 24 percent from a year earlier when it...

Tata Motors defends strategy for making $1,500 Nano car

MUMBAI Tata Motors part of India s Tata group defended its strategy for producing the 1 500 Nano...

German minister appeals for global free accord under WTO

BERLIN German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday urged a resumption of long stalled...

Finance chiefs fail to break GST deadlock

NEW DELHI Indian federal and state finance officials have failed to resolve a deadlock on who...

Classic Car Show features 700 exotic vehicles

LONDON The UK capital s biggest classic car spectacular the London Classic Car Show is growing...

New Panamera Hybrid is expected by April 2017

The Porsche Panamera 4 E Hybrid which was displayed at the Paris Motor Show is expected to...

BMW Concept X2: Bold design refreshes SUV segment

LONDON The BMW Concept X2 which was revealed for the first time at the Paris Motor Show 2016...