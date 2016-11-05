  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar’s plan to arm non-Muslims ‘recipe for disaster’

World

Myanmar’s plan to arm non-Muslims ‘recipe for disaster’

AGENCIES |

Myanmar's Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi

YANGON: Myanmar’s plans to arm and train non-Muslim residents in the troubled north of Rakhine State is likely to “aggravate an already dire human rights situation,” the International Commission of Jurists, a human rights watchdog, has said.
Soldiers have flooded the Maungdaw area along Myanmar’s frontier with Bangladesh in Rakhine in response to coordinated attacks on three border posts on Oct. 9 in which nine police officers were killed.
The government said a group of some 400 Rohingya Muslim militants attacked the posts. It has said five soldiers and at least 33 suspected insurgents have been killed in the military operation since then.
Security forces have blocked access to aid workers and most journalists to the area. Rohingya Muslims have accused the army of summary executions, rapes and setting fire to homes of civilians. The government and the military deny that.
Rakhine State police chief Col. Sein Lwin told Reuters this week his force had started recruiting new “regional police” from among the ethnic Rakhine and other non-Muslim ethnic minorities in the area.
“Establishing an armed, untrained, unaccountable force drawn from only one community in the midst of serious ethnic tensions and violence is a recipe for disaster,” said Sam Zarifi, ICJ’s Asia Director, said in a statement on Friday.
Min Aung, a minister in the Rakhine State parliament and a member of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy, said this week the recruits would help protect residents from the militants behind the Oct. 9 attacks.
The ICJ said such force would lack the training and oversight to perform policing functions in accordance with human rights and professional policing standards.
It said there seemed to be no “accountability mechanism” in place to deal with instances of misconduct and abuses, calling for establishment of a professional police force.
Suu Kyi on Friday said her government will not blame anyone for recent violence involving minority Rohingya Muslims until authorities have all the evidence.
She said the Rakhine situation is delicate and that Myanmar’s government has been “very careful not to blame anybody in particular unless we have complete evidence as to who has been responsible for what.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Philippine mayor accused over drugs killed in jail

MANILA A Philippine mayor President Rodrigo Duterte named as being involved in the illegal drug...

Kashmir teen’s death sparks fresh protests

SRINAGAR India At least 30 people were injured in Indian controlled Kashmir on Saturday after...

US general pledges probe on Afghan casualties

KABUL The top American general in Afghanistan promised on Saturday an investigation into civilian...

Pakistan demolishes market after bomb attack

PESHAWAR Pakistani security forces blew up a market in a restive tribal region near the Afghan...

Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

MILAN Italy s tax police said they had found a clear link between people trafficking and...

Zuma is ‘not afraid of jail’

JOHANNESBURG In his first public appearance since investigators documented signs of government...

Nigerian Chibok schoolgirl found with baby near Cameroon border

KANO Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by...

Chelsea Manning in second prison suicide attempt

LEAVENWORTH Kansas An attorney for Chelsea Manning says the transgender soldier imprisoned in...

Normally conservative Cuban Americans divided over Trump

MIAMI For decades older Cubans have loved to talk politics as they played dominoes and slapped...

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump gaining ground on Clinton’s lead in swing states

NEW YORK The race for the Oval Office tightened significantly in the past week as several swing...

What happens if the US election is close?

WASHINGTON The unusual nature of US presidential elections means a candidate does not have to win...

Race narrowing as campaign pushes into its final weekend

RALEIGH United States Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump geared up Friday for one final weekend to...

Candidates court undecided voters in poll race’s last days

WASHINTONG White House frontrunner Hillary Clinton and Republican insurgent Donald Trump launched...

Does Trump have enough ‘hidden’ supporters to win?

WASHINGTON Does Donald Trump have enough hidden support among Americans reluctant to publicly...

Greece nabs 15 anti-Islam protesters

ATHENS Fifteen protesters have been arrested in Athens for staging an occupation at a site where...

Liars cannot lead Pakistanis, PM Sharif blasts PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD Liars cannot lead a nation Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told a charged crowd...

Around Arab News

What I learned from becoming a ‘Trump supporter’

I have a confession I m on Donald Trump s mailing list It started innocently when I took his...

Toward a safer global society

This month we will have a chance to chart a course toward a stronger safer global society where...

Duterte’s risky strategy

It must be very difficult being a minister in the administration of Philippine President Rodrigo...

Myanmar’s plan to arm non-Muslims ‘recipe for disaster’

YANGON Myanmar s plans to arm and train non Muslim residents in the troubled north of Rakhine...

Philippine mayor accused over drugs killed in jail

MANILA A Philippine mayor President Rodrigo Duterte named as being involved in the illegal drug...

Kashmir teen’s death sparks fresh protests

SRINAGAR India At least 30 people were injured in Indian controlled Kashmir on Saturday after...

US general pledges probe on Afghan casualties

KABUL The top American general in Afghanistan promised on Saturday an investigation into civilian...

Pakistan demolishes market after bomb attack

PESHAWAR Pakistani security forces blew up a market in a restive tribal region near the Afghan...

Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

MILAN Italy s tax police said they had found a clear link between people trafficking and...

Zuma is ‘not afraid of jail’

JOHANNESBURG In his first public appearance since investigators documented signs of government...

Nigerian Chibok schoolgirl found with baby near Cameroon border

KANO Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by...

Chelsea Manning in second prison suicide attempt

LEAVENWORTH Kansas An attorney for Chelsea Manning says the transgender soldier imprisoned in...

Jadwa economists expect positive investor sentiment in months ahead

JEDDAH Economic data for September showed a downward trend in Saudi Arabia economic activity...

New fiscal measures hurt Saudi non-oil private sector growth

RIYADH Growth of Saudi Arabia s non oil private sector slowed considerably in October with...

US mutual fund managers brace for closer presidential election

NEW YORK The US presidential election is looking like less of a certainty for Democratic nominee...

Alphabet’s unit discloses Snapchat investment

NEW YORK Alphabet Inc s venture capital arm CapitalG earlier known as Google Capital disclosed an...