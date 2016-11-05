  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Toward a safer global society

Columns

Toward a safer global society

Kelle Louaillier |

Kelle Louaillier

This month, we will have a chance to chart a course toward a stronger, safer global society, where power belongs to the many, not to the few, and where those who have run roughshod over our environment, human rights, and public health will be held accountable. I am not talking about the US’ presidential election.
To be sure, the US election will be immensely consequential; but endless punditry and horserace politics have obscured two groundbreaking events that begin on Nov. 7: Meetings of the parties to the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Superficially, international law lacks the drama of a presidential race, and can undoubtedly seem stuffy at best, and irrelevant at worst. But if one digs a little deeper, one finds an almost Shakespearean struggle between democracy and unbridled greed. At each conference this month, the international community will make decisions that will affect the outcome of this struggle, and which could begin to solve some of today’s most vexing global issues.
Both the FCTC and the UNFCCC allow for governments to rein in global corporations’ unchecked power, which is a root cause of many other problems, from economic inequality to social injustice and broken democratic systems. Global corporations are enormous, and their influence affects almost every aspect of our lives. To understand the reach of their power, one must look no further than the billions of dollars they spend on elections; their lobbying to gut worker and environmental protections in trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership; and fossil-fuel corporations’ relentless drive to derail climate-change policy. Global corporations have disproportionate power because they can operate across national borders, which means that no single local or national government can effectively regulate them. The crucial function of international frameworks such as the FCTC and UNFCCC is to provide concrete tools for governments to set national policies on issues ranging from public health to climate change and global inequality.
For example, Colombia was a stronghold for the tobacco corporation Philip Morris International two decades ago, and comprehensive tobacco-control legislation in that country was long unthinkable. But in 2009 — just six years after the World Health Organization adopted the FCTC and 15 months after Colombia ratified it — the Colombian government enacted one of the strongest tobacco-control laws in the world.
But the FCTC’s work is not done, and governments are now pushing for legal liability to be a part of national-level corporate-accountability frameworks. If they are successful in negotiations at the FCTC conference this month, governments will have the tools they need to make Big Tobacco pay for the damage it has done. Such an outcome would mean that governments could recoup hundreds of billions of dollars in tobacco-related health-care costs and force the release of internal industry documents.
The FCTC is effective because it includes a hard-won provision that explicitly prohibits corporations from influencing policymaking. For as long as we’ve had public regulatory institutions, corporate interests have sought to co-opt them. Big Tobacco, Big Food, and Big Pharma have tried to bully, buy, and bribe their way into our public international spaces, all with the same goal in mind: To fend off regulation that would disrupt business as usual. Costs to human life or the planet rarely enter into their calculus.
Democracy advocates in civil society and government have managed to push back against global corporations, but much of their progress hangs in the balance this month. Will attendees at the FCTC and UNFCCC conferences defend democratic principles, or will they defer to big business?
The United Kingdom’s “Brexit” referendum notwithstanding, there is no denying that we live in a truly global world. When the causes of our biggest problems are global, our solutions must be as well, which requires that we first address the fundamental issue of corporate interference. The possibilities of what can be achieved by bringing international law to bear are too promising to ignore.

• Kelle Louaillier is President of Corporate Accountability International. ©Project Syndicate

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

What I learned from becoming a ‘Trump supporter’

I have a confession I m on Donald Trump s mailing list It started innocently when I took his...

Duterte’s risky strategy

It must be very difficult being a minister in the administration of Philippine President Rodrigo...

Rise of the gig economy

The notion that Uber in London is a mosaic of 30 000 small businesses linked by a common platform...

US: What are we to think?

A cascade of developments should make us afraid of what seems to be emerging politically in the...

Turkish foreign policy: Breaking the mold?

Last month while referring to Turkey s concerns regarding the situation in Iraq to Crimea Syria...

Merkel in a tight spot

Germany s mass refugee influx may have abated but the fears and tensions it stoked loom large as...

Refugees: A litmus test for Aoun

Can music concerts and street celebrations dissipate the shock of the enormous political changes...

Role of women as peacemakers

The UN Security Council Resolution 1325 calls for full and equal participation of women in...

Privacy for immigrants

With people living so much of their lives online nowadays it is easier than ever for governments...

Will Hillary make it?

Whether the latest addendum to Hillary Clinton s e mail debacle is over eager bureaucracy by FBI...

Revival of nationalism in Europe

In his final address to the European Parliament in 1995 then French President Fran ois Mitterrand...

Can Lebanon escape resource curse?

After two and a half years without a president Lebanon s Parliament has elected Michel Aoun to...

Life under siege in Syria

When the history of our troubled times is written justice will hopefully be done to Syria s real...

Arabs on US election: Actions speak louder than words

Our exclusive Arab News YouGov US Election MENA poll published today reveals interesting findings...

6,000 miles from DC, Arabs are watching US election closely

Five days from today Americans decide who will be the 45th president It is a contest that has...

Did Russia hack Weiner’s computer?

There are many reasons why Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey could be...

Around Arab News

What I learned from becoming a ‘Trump supporter’

I have a confession I m on Donald Trump s mailing list It started innocently when I took his...

Toward a safer global society

This month we will have a chance to chart a course toward a stronger safer global society where...

Duterte’s risky strategy

It must be very difficult being a minister in the administration of Philippine President Rodrigo...

Myanmar’s plan to arm non-Muslims ‘recipe for disaster’

YANGON Myanmar s plans to arm and train non Muslim residents in the troubled north of Rakhine...

Philippine mayor accused over drugs killed in jail

MANILA A Philippine mayor President Rodrigo Duterte named as being involved in the illegal drug...

Kashmir teen’s death sparks fresh protests

SRINAGAR India At least 30 people were injured in Indian controlled Kashmir on Saturday after...

US general pledges probe on Afghan casualties

KABUL The top American general in Afghanistan promised on Saturday an investigation into civilian...

Pakistan demolishes market after bomb attack

PESHAWAR Pakistani security forces blew up a market in a restive tribal region near the Afghan...

Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

MILAN Italy s tax police said they had found a clear link between people trafficking and...

Zuma is ‘not afraid of jail’

JOHANNESBURG In his first public appearance since investigators documented signs of government...

Nigerian Chibok schoolgirl found with baby near Cameroon border

KANO Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by...

Chelsea Manning in second prison suicide attempt

LEAVENWORTH Kansas An attorney for Chelsea Manning says the transgender soldier imprisoned in...

Jadwa economists expect positive investor sentiment in months ahead

JEDDAH Economic data for September showed a downward trend in Saudi Arabia economic activity...

New fiscal measures hurt Saudi non-oil private sector growth

RIYADH Growth of Saudi Arabia s non oil private sector slowed considerably in October with...

US mutual fund managers brace for closer presidential election

NEW YORK The US presidential election is looking like less of a certainty for Democratic nominee...

Alphabet’s unit discloses Snapchat investment

NEW YORK Alphabet Inc s venture capital arm CapitalG earlier known as Google Capital disclosed an...