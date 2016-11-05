  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • What I learned from becoming a ‘Trump supporter’

Columns

What I learned from becoming a ‘Trump supporter’

Tom Fletcher |

Tom Fletcher

I have a confession: I’m on Donald Trump’s mailing list. 
It started innocently when I took his questionnaire on media bias. I am in the statistically negligible group of people who would both take a Trump questionnaire and disagree with him on every question.
But gradually I was sucked in. Like a potential extremist being radicalized. I got several emails a day calling me his key supporter. One asked for debate advice — I suggested a greater focus on tolerance. One arrived asking how to win in November — “change the candidate,” I offered. Even so, I got invitations to meet his daughter (well, make a $3 donation to enter a ballot to meet her).
I couldn’t unsubscribe. Partly out of morbid fascination, as someone curious about political communication. I recognized something: The language I had used as a 19- year-old door-to-door salesman in Indiana. “Everyone’s buying it.” The difference was I was selling aerial photos of houses, not snake oil and anger.
I also recognized something else. Us and them. All their fault. You have a duty to defend “us.” We are the underdogs. It is not fair. The radicalization of those most vulnerable to manipulation by targeting anger at those most vulnerable. The casual lies.
I recognized this because these are also the methods used by extremists in the Middle East, where I was an Ambassador. They also attack moderation — the “grey zones” where cultures interact. They thrive on western intolerance — the Trumps, the burkini bans — in the same way western extremism thrives on their intolerance. We are surrounded by pyromaniac firemen.
Let’s be honest. Many of us — especially men — have an inner Trump. A bit of us prone to narcissism, boastfulness, and that hits out at those we think are weaker.
But the difference, for most of us, is that this is not something we’re proud of. And most people learn to contain it at some point between the ages of three and five. We evolve.
And society also evolves to contain our Trumps. Mankind’s story is one of gradual — albeit with bad years, and sometimes bad centuries — evolution of reason over craziness, community over tyranny, and honesty over lies. As a species, our strength is that we know we are a work in progress. With great sacrifices, we built systems to restrain the dangerous individual who believes he has all the answers. And no country has done more for this noble effort than the USA. “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
We also know from history that empires usually fall when they are corroded from within. After economic downturns, nations turn inward at the moment they should look outward. They become nationalist when they should be internationalist. Those who close off from the world end up losing. Yet here we are again, seeing countries at risk of stumbling if they cannot contain their inner Trump.
Trump, like Brexit, is a symptom of three wider trends. First, an Age of Distrust: Iraq, the banking crisis, social media and political scandals have made authority a devalued currency, and the 20th century scaffolding is collapsing. Second, we are in the birth pangs of the political and social change that will be unleashed by the Internet. Look at the impact of the printing press and scale it up. Third, we are massively underestimating the cost of growing inequality. We better mind that gap, especially in a century of huge migration.
2016 is still not done. For first time in my life, we can take nothing about the next year for granted, let alone the next decade.
And those still proud to call themselves global citizens need to fight back. We must marshal the best instincts and values against the worst. We have to manage our inner Trumps. The world is not becoming more intolerant or isolationist. The 21st century dividing line is not between Christianity and Islam, East and West, or even between the haves and the have nots. But between those who want to live together, and those who don't. Between coexisters and wall builders.
November is the most important election in my lifetime. We are at that dangerous point in the rise of a dictator where some start hedging, just in case. This is the moment to speak up. Even diplomats, who shouldn’t normally take sides. After Ali’s death, I asked people not to judge Trump on his tribute to Ali, but how he would have treated him as a 20 year old.
Barack Obama is a humble man with much to be arrogant about. Donald Trump is the opposite. Maybe deep down he knows that. It’s just that he never learned to restrain his inner Trump.
I hope, desperately, that America contains its inner Trump next week. But there is a bigger battle at stake here: To ensure that it is harder for the next Trump to weaponize intolerance in the way he has done.
Perhaps the greatest danger to our species is not the nuclear bomb, environmental catastrophe, the superbug, the robot age or the crazed terrorist, terrifying as they all are. It is in fact the loss of our curiosity to learn from each other, the loss of the desire to live together. The greatest danger to us is that we cannot contain our inner Trumps.

• Prof. Tom Fletcher CMG is a former UK Ambassador, who now teaches at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and New York University, and campaigns for educational opportunity and the creative industries.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Columns

Toward a safer global society

This month we will have a chance to chart a course toward a stronger safer global society where...

Duterte’s risky strategy

It must be very difficult being a minister in the administration of Philippine President Rodrigo...

Rise of the gig economy

The notion that Uber in London is a mosaic of 30 000 small businesses linked by a common platform...

Turkish foreign policy: Breaking the mold?

Last month while referring to Turkey s concerns regarding the situation in Iraq to Crimea Syria...

Merkel in a tight spot

Germany s mass refugee influx may have abated but the fears and tensions it stoked loom large as...

Refugees: A litmus test for Aoun

Can music concerts and street celebrations dissipate the shock of the enormous political changes...

Role of women as peacemakers

The UN Security Council Resolution 1325 calls for full and equal participation of women in...

Privacy for immigrants

With people living so much of their lives online nowadays it is easier than ever for governments...

Will Hillary make it?

Whether the latest addendum to Hillary Clinton s e mail debacle is over eager bureaucracy by FBI...

Revival of nationalism in Europe

In his final address to the European Parliament in 1995 then French President Fran ois Mitterrand...

Can Lebanon escape resource curse?

After two and a half years without a president Lebanon s Parliament has elected Michel Aoun to...

US: What are we to think?

A cascade of developments should make us afraid of what seems to be emerging politically in the...

Life under siege in Syria

When the history of our troubled times is written justice will hopefully be done to Syria s real...

Arabs on US election: Actions speak louder than words

Our exclusive Arab News YouGov US Election MENA poll published today reveals interesting findings...

6,000 miles from DC, Arabs are watching US election closely

Five days from today Americans decide who will be the 45th president It is a contest that has...

Did Russia hack Weiner’s computer?

There are many reasons why Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey could be...

Around Arab News

MTV’s Farrah Abraham slammed over selfie

LOS ANGELES Reality TV star Farrah Abraham has received backlash after putting up an Instagram...

What I learned from becoming a ‘Trump supporter’

I have a confession I m on Donald Trump s mailing list It started innocently when I took his...

Toward a safer global society

This month we will have a chance to chart a course toward a stronger safer global society where...

Duterte’s risky strategy

It must be very difficult being a minister in the administration of Philippine President Rodrigo...

Myanmar’s plan to arm non-Muslims ‘recipe for disaster’

YANGON Myanmar s plans to arm and train non Muslim residents in the troubled north of Rakhine...

Philippine mayor accused over drugs killed in jail

MANILA A Philippine mayor President Rodrigo Duterte named as being involved in the illegal drug...

Kashmir teen’s death sparks fresh protests

SRINAGAR India At least 30 people were injured in Indian controlled Kashmir on Saturday after...

US general pledges probe on Afghan casualties

KABUL The top American general in Afghanistan promised on Saturday an investigation into civilian...

Pakistan demolishes market after bomb attack

PESHAWAR Pakistani security forces blew up a market in a restive tribal region near the Afghan...

Italy links people trafficking to militants in detention of Syrian

MILAN Italy s tax police said they had found a clear link between people trafficking and...

Zuma is ‘not afraid of jail’

JOHANNESBURG In his first public appearance since investigators documented signs of government...

Nigerian Chibok schoolgirl found with baby near Cameroon border

KANO Nigerian troops early Saturday rescued another of the missing Chibok schoolgirls seized by...

Chelsea Manning in second prison suicide attempt

LEAVENWORTH Kansas An attorney for Chelsea Manning says the transgender soldier imprisoned in...

Jadwa economists expect positive investor sentiment in months ahead

JEDDAH Economic data for September showed a downward trend in Saudi Arabia economic activity...

New fiscal measures hurt Saudi non-oil private sector growth

RIYADH Growth of Saudi Arabia s non oil private sector slowed considerably in October with...

US mutual fund managers brace for closer presidential election

NEW YORK The US presidential election is looking like less of a certainty for Democratic nominee...