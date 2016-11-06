  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

Saudi Arabia

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

ARAB NEWS |

Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al-Haqabani during a workshop on the nonprofit sector's future held in Riyadh on Friday.

JEDDAH: Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al-Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation's pioneering initiatives in the nonprofit sector have been successful, stressing that the private sector must benefit from successful local and international experiments in this field.
During a workshop on the nonprofit sector's future, held in Riyadh on Friday, Al-Haqabani urged boosting the nonprofit sector's performance to help economic and social development as well as sustainable resources within the framework of the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The workshop was held as part the cooperation agreement signed by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier, defense minister and chairman of MiSK Foundation, with Labor and Social Development Minister Al-Haqabani and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
The agreement aims to qualify Saudi leaders for the charitable sector and develop charitable products and services in the Kingdom.
"Citizens know the importance of charitable work in developing the main sources of the non-profit sector, and expect the sector to be a vital player in the national economic development," Al-Haqabani said.
He said he trusts the national non-profit sector will improve, but to do so, it requires more organized efforts based on the Islamic culture and positive models realized in this sector.
He also said that the sector is in need of highly skilled and qualified human resources to draw investment in the sector. Badr bin Mohammed Al-Asaker, secretary-general of the MiSK Foundation, stressed the importance of the nonprofit sector working professionally and presenting a practical model of support for the private sector.
Asaker also said initiatives of the nonprofit sector have to be encouraged, and highlighted the MiSK Foundation’s projects and initiatives that are the fruit of cooperation between the Labor and Social Development Ministry and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Hassan Al-Damloji, president of public relations at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, praised the Kingdom's role in all fields both internationally and in the Islamic world, and urged building strategies to activate the nonprofit sector.
Salem Al-Daini, undersecretary in the Labor and Social Development Ministry, highlighted the legal and awareness challenges the nonprofit sector faces and suggested ways to develop the sector and the ministry’s effort in this regard.
He also detailed the ministry’s policies that enable the nonprofit sector and charitable associations to perform their work, and projects and initiatives that are being implemented.
Abdullah Al-Namri, adviser to the General Authority of Endowments chairman, explained the authority's strategy and its role in accomplishing the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and challenges and success stories of the endowment sector.
Al-Namri presented some modern concepts governing the relation between endowment and nonprofit sector, and ways to encourage the endowment to start initiatives helping the national economy.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

MiSK festival mines youth talent

JEDDAH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz charity Foundation MiSK organized a three day...

Why one in 10 Saudi women would rather not marry

RIYADH The General Authority of Statistics has put the rate of spinsterhood among Saudi women at...

Meeting on women's leadership in GCC set

JEDDAH The women s branch of the Public Administration Institute is organizing Tuesday a meeting...

Gold baby bottles spark outrage

AL AHSA Baby bottles with lids made of 18 karat gold which are seen in several gold shops have...

Saudi, British tech innovators line up behind first dual-nation hackathon

LONDON RIYADH Leading international UK and Saudi businesses organizations and start ups within...

KSA forum to be organized with WEF help to project Vision 2030

RIYADH Plans are underway to organize a forum in the Kingdom in collaboration with the World...

Ex-jihadists to sue recruiters

JEDDAH Young men who were recruited to travel to conflict zones for jihad have initiated legal...

Saudi Special Forces check anti-terror alertness

JEDDAH Saudi Special Security Forces carried out a simulated attempt by a terrorist prisoner to...

Crown prince tells traffic dept.: ‘Tackling road accidents is your responsibility’

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and minister of interior issued urgent...

Al-Baghdadi’s call to attack Kingdom is a joke: Arab Coalition spokesman

JEDDAH Daesh s leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi s call to his followers to attack Saudi Arabia is a...

Around Arab News

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Marshall Plan needed post-election to defeat Daesh, says expert

JEDDAH A Dubai based Arab researcher has called for something similar to the Marshall Plan to...

A very conflicted Department of Justice

ANALYSIS In 2015 I retired from the United States Department of Justice after more than 25 years...

Clinton ahead of Trump by 2.3%: RealClearPolitics poll

MIAMI Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump embarked Saturday on fierce campaigning in the...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...

Acquisition of Novomer technologies boosts Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy

DHAHRAN Saudi Aramco has acquired the Converge product line and associated operations and...

Channelling David Bowie through his art collection

Sotheby s glamorous upcoming sale in London of David Bowie s art collection endowed with the...

Bank AlJazira expands remittance business amid downturn reports

Bank AlJazira BAJ described as a fast growing Saudi financial institution that owns and operates...

Mobily shares HR expertise with university students

Prince Sultan University PSU hosted a meeting at its campus in Riyadh where Mobily executives...

I.ZONE opens its largest store in Riyadh

I ZONE claimed as Apple s largest authorized reseller chain in Saudi Arabia has opened its latest...

Coach unveils new women’s fragrance

Coach has introduced its new fragrance for women Coach Eau de Parfum is inspired by the...

Careem expands presence in cities on homegrown app

Careem described as the region s major app based car booking service has strengthened its...

Saudia unveils road map for 2020

Director General of Saudi Arabian Airlines Saleh Al Jasser said the proportion of flights on time...