MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH: Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al-Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation's pioneering initiatives in the nonprofit sector have been successful, stressing that the private sector must benefit from successful local and international experiments in this field.

During a workshop on the nonprofit sector's future, held in Riyadh on Friday, Al-Haqabani urged boosting the nonprofit sector's performance to help economic and social development as well as sustainable resources within the framework of the National Transformation Program 2020 and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The workshop was held as part the cooperation agreement signed by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier, defense minister and chairman of MiSK Foundation, with Labor and Social Development Minister Al-Haqabani and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The agreement aims to qualify Saudi leaders for the charitable sector and develop charitable products and services in the Kingdom.

"Citizens know the importance of charitable work in developing the main sources of the non-profit sector, and expect the sector to be a vital player in the national economic development," Al-Haqabani said.

He said he trusts the national non-profit sector will improve, but to do so, it requires more organized efforts based on the Islamic culture and positive models realized in this sector.

He also said that the sector is in need of highly skilled and qualified human resources to draw investment in the sector. Badr bin Mohammed Al-Asaker, secretary-general of the MiSK Foundation, stressed the importance of the nonprofit sector working professionally and presenting a practical model of support for the private sector.

Asaker also said initiatives of the nonprofit sector have to be encouraged, and highlighted the MiSK Foundation’s projects and initiatives that are the fruit of cooperation between the Labor and Social Development Ministry and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Hassan Al-Damloji, president of public relations at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, praised the Kingdom's role in all fields both internationally and in the Islamic world, and urged building strategies to activate the nonprofit sector.

Salem Al-Daini, undersecretary in the Labor and Social Development Ministry, highlighted the legal and awareness challenges the nonprofit sector faces and suggested ways to develop the sector and the ministry’s effort in this regard.

He also detailed the ministry’s policies that enable the nonprofit sector and charitable associations to perform their work, and projects and initiatives that are being implemented.

Abdullah Al-Namri, adviser to the General Authority of Endowments chairman, explained the authority's strategy and its role in accomplishing the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and challenges and success stories of the endowment sector.

Al-Namri presented some modern concepts governing the relation between endowment and nonprofit sector, and ways to encourage the endowment to start initiatives helping the national economy.