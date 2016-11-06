Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA: Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country are distinguished.



He was speaking Friday while he met with the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, Bander Al-Aiban, in Ottawa. He said human rights in the Kingdom are witnessing tangible developments.

Dion said during the meeting that relations between the Kingdom and his country are excellent and that goes for human rights development in both countries. They discussed a number of other issues of joint concern, the relations between the two countries and ways of developing them.

Al-Aiban highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts under Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in supporting human rights issues at all levels, in addition to what Saudi Arabia does to uphold justice.

He also talked about the achievements and developments witnessed in the Kingdom, including Vision 2030 which is characterized by its comprehensiveness and ambition to build a prosperous future for its nationals and residents.

After the meeting, Al-Aiban attended a roundtable conference organized by the Canadian foreign minister with figures from social and international institutions and members of the Canadian Parliament attending. The heads of the institutions discussed the roles of their respective organizations in society. At the end of the meeting, Al-Aiban thanked the Canadian foreign minister and the Canadian government for their hospitality and good sentiments toward the Kingdom. The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Canada Nayef bin Bander Al-Sidiri and the Kingdom’s accompanying delegation.