  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 37 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

Middle-East

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

Agencies |

Syrian schoolchildren attend their class in the besieged town of Douma. (AFP)

BEIRUT: At least 74 civilians, including 25 children, were killed in the 8-day-old offensive launched by Syrian opposition fighters against the western edge of the government-held part of Aleppo city, a Syrian opposition monitoring group said Saturday.
Opposition fighters launched the protracted attack on Oct. 28 on government-held Aleppo, aiming to break a months-long government-imposed siege on the eastern part of the city they control. They have since advanced on a number of neighborhoods on the city’s western edge, capturing Assad district and Minian village as pro-government forces fought back to regain control.
On Friday, a renewed 10-hour Russian offer of a moratorium on airstrikes on Aleppo expired. None of the area’s estimated 275,000 residents evacuated the territory, as was urged by Russian and Syrian officials. There were fears that a punishing aerial campaign would resume on the city after the expiration.
Footage from the activist-run Thiqa News Agency showed missiles targeting the town of Darat Izza in northwestern Aleppo province. A team of first responders known as the Syrian Civil Defense, or White Helmets, said at least three people were killed in the airstrikes and 15 others wounded.
Abu Saeed Al-Halabi, a Dutch member of Fatah Al-Sham based in Aleppo, said Russia has intensified its airstrikes during the insurgent-led offensive on Aleppo’s western countryside, “the proposed end destination” for the potential evacuees from eastern Aleppo. He said that the aerial campaign has not curtailed the rebel offensive.
“This offensive will take longer than previous ones because the attacks take place in urban areas and the regime militias have a lot to lose if this siege is broken,” he said.
Rebels and civilians showed no sign of leaving Aleppo on Friday, despite a Russian deadline to resume bombing after a 17-day pause.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...

Istanbul police break up protest after arrest of pro-Kurdish deputies

ISTANBUL Istanbul police on Saturday used tear gas water cannon and plastic bullets to break up a...

Turkey says Diyarbakir car bomb work of Kurdish militants, not Daesh

ANKARA The car bomb that killed 11 people and wounded 100 in the southeast Kurdish province of...

Iraqi forces in new push into Mosul

BARTALLA IRAQ Iraqi special forces threw themselves back into battle Saturday after a first foray...

Iran: Suspended, reduced sentences to Saudi embassy attackers

Jeddah Iranian state owned media has published reports that Tehran sentenced protesters accused...

Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers; car bomb leaves 9 dead, 100 wounded

DIYARBAKIR A car bomb killed nine people and wounded more than 100 in southeastern Turkey s...

Judge who tried Mursi survives bid on life

CAIRO An Egyptian judge who tried former President Muhammad Mursi in 2015 survived an...

Houthis subjugating Yemenis at gunpoint not acceptable: Government

RIYADH It is not acceptable that coup militias hold on to heavy and medium weapons in order to...

Elite Iraq forces punch into Mosul, face tough resistance

MOSUL IRAQ Daesh fighters unleashed a deluge of bombs and gunfire Friday on Iraqi forces punching...

3 US troops killed in Jordan shooting

JEDDAH Three US military trainers were shot dead and a third injured on Friday in an exchange of...

Eight killed in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held

ANKARA Turkey A car bomb attack in the largest city in Turkey s mainly Kurdish southeast region...

UN: 239 migrants died in two shipwrecks off Libya

GENEVA At least 239 migrants believed to be from West Africa have died in two shipwrecks off...

Syrian rebels renew Aleppo strikes before Russia truce

ALEPPO Syrian rebels renewed their bid to break a government siege on eastern Aleppo on Thursday...

Hariri appointed PM, wins crucial support

JEDDAH Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri was tasked on Thursday with forming Lebanon s next...

Istanbul Declaration slams harassment of hijabis

ISTANBUL Growing global Islamophobia especially the harassment of veiled women was denounced at a...

Around Arab News

OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms Yemen s...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Irish in Iraq suicide attack, claims Daesh

DUBLIN Ireland is investigating reports that an Irish citizen blew himself up in a suicide attack...

KSA joins global drive to halt climate change

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al Mouallimi signed the Paris...

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Marshall Plan needed post-election to defeat Daesh, says expert

JEDDAH A Dubai based Arab researcher has called for something similar to the Marshall Plan to...

A very conflicted Department of Justice

ANALYSIS In 2015 I retired from the United States Department of Justice after more than 25 years...

Clinton ahead of Trump by 2.3%: RealClearPolitics poll

MIAMI Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump embarked Saturday on fierce campaigning in the...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...

Acquisition of Novomer technologies boosts Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy

DHAHRAN Saudi Aramco has acquired the Converge product line and associated operations and...

Channelling David Bowie through his art collection

Sotheby s glamorous upcoming sale in London of David Bowie s art collection endowed with the...

Bank AlJazira expands remittance business amid downturn reports

Bank AlJazira BAJ described as a fast growing Saudi financial institution that owns and operates...

Mobily shares HR expertise with university students

Prince Sultan University PSU hosted a meeting at its campus in Riyadh where Mobily executives...