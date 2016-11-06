  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 40 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

Saudi Arabia

OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

ARAB NEWS |

Yemeni Foreign Minister Abdulmalek Al-Mikhlafi and Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nizar Madani attend a meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Saturday. (AFP)

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by the militias of deposed president Ali Abdullah Saleh for targeting the holy city of Makkah with a ballistic missile.

The executive committee of the OIC held an emergency ministerial meeting on Saturday to discuss the serious developments represented by the launching of the missile by the Houthi-Saleh militias.
The meeting denounced the rebels and those who provide them with arms including rockets and missiles to target Makkah.
The meeting termed it an act of aggression against the holy sites in Saudi Arabia, “which is a provocation for world Muslims and evidence of their refusal to comply with the international community and its demands.”
The largest Muslim bloc reiterated the statements made by regional and international organizations slamming the aggression, “which seeks to undermine security and stability of the holy sites and to thwart all efforts being made to end the conflict in Yemen peacefully.”
The OIC representatives affirmed member states’ support for Saudi Arabia in its fight against terrorism and all those attempting to cause harm to the Kingdom or trying to target its religious places.
It also affirmed solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to preserve its security and stability.
The organization called on member states to unite against “this heinous aggression.”
The OIC members were urged to act against those supporting the culprits with arms, considering that “an infringement upon the Kingdom’s security is an infringement upon the security and cohesion of the Muslim world as a whole.”
The meeting affirmed that those backing the Houthi-Saleh militias, supplying them with ballistic missiles and weapons, are devoted accomplices in aggression against the holy sites of the Muslim world.
It called them key sponsors of terrorism and a clear party seeking to sow dissent and fuel sectarian discord. “If they continued with that policy, that would lead to instability and undermine the security of the Muslim world,” said the representatives.
The meeting requested that all member states and the international community to take serious and effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such aggression, and to hold accountable those trafficking deadly arms and training the rebels.
It recommended holding an emergency foreign minister-level meeting of the member states in Makkah in the next two weeks to discuss the deplorable targeting of Makkah.
The meeting requested the secretary-general take all measures in order to implement this resolution, and to notify the United Nations and regional organizations thereof, and submit a report at the next ministerial meeting.
Meanwhile, the UN special envoy for Yemen is discussing a peace plan with both sides in the conflict during his second visit to Sanaa in less than a week.
The UN said in a statement that Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed will meet with members of the diplomatic corps and others to discuss ways to alleviate the humanitarian suffering and assess the best ways to address the country’s economic crisis.
“Negotiating peace frameworks is a tremendous undertaking under the best of circumstances,” added the envoy. “It requires an unequivocal determination of the parties to reach a negotiated settlement to put Yemen on the path to peace and that’s what we are aiming for.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KSA joins global drive to halt climate change

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al Mouallimi signed the Paris...

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

MiSK festival mines youth talent

JEDDAH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz charity Foundation MiSK organized a three day...

Why one in 10 Saudi women would rather not marry

RIYADH The General Authority of Statistics has put the rate of spinsterhood among Saudi women at...

Meeting on women's leadership in GCC set

JEDDAH The women s branch of the Public Administration Institute is organizing Tuesday a meeting...

Gold baby bottles spark outrage

AL AHSA Baby bottles with lids made of 18 karat gold which are seen in several gold shops have...

Saudi, British tech innovators line up behind first dual-nation hackathon

LONDON RIYADH Leading international UK and Saudi businesses organizations and start ups within...

KSA forum to be organized with WEF help to project Vision 2030

RIYADH Plans are underway to organize a forum in the Kingdom in collaboration with the World...

Ex-jihadists to sue recruiters

JEDDAH Young men who were recruited to travel to conflict zones for jihad have initiated legal...

Saudi Special Forces check anti-terror alertness

JEDDAH Saudi Special Security Forces carried out a simulated attempt by a terrorist prisoner to...

Around Arab News

OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms Yemen s...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Irish in Iraq suicide attack, claims Daesh

DUBLIN Ireland is investigating reports that an Irish citizen blew himself up in a suicide attack...

KSA joins global drive to halt climate change

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al Mouallimi signed the Paris...

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Marshall Plan needed post-election to defeat Daesh, says expert

JEDDAH A Dubai based Arab researcher has called for something similar to the Marshall Plan to...

A very conflicted Department of Justice

ANALYSIS In 2015 I retired from the United States Department of Justice after more than 25 years...

Clinton ahead of Trump by 2.3%: RealClearPolitics poll

MIAMI Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump embarked Saturday on fierce campaigning in the...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...

Acquisition of Novomer technologies boosts Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy

DHAHRAN Saudi Aramco has acquired the Converge product line and associated operations and...

Channelling David Bowie through his art collection

Sotheby s glamorous upcoming sale in London of David Bowie s art collection endowed with the...

Bank AlJazira expands remittance business amid downturn reports

Bank AlJazira BAJ described as a fast growing Saudi financial institution that owns and operates...

Mobily shares HR expertise with university students

Prince Sultan University PSU hosted a meeting at its campus in Riyadh where Mobily executives...