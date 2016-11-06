Saudi specialized clinics in Jordan treat 12,796 Syrians

RIYADH: Saudi specialized clinics treated 12,796 patients in the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians in Jordan last month.



Medical Director of the clinics Dr. Hamid Al-Mufalani said that the personnel at the clinics saw a remarkable number of patients during the month of October: 3,906 children received medical treatment at a clinic dedicated to them, 317 people were treated in the cardiology clinic, and 704 at women clinics.

At the same time, 1,341 Syrian refugees received treatment for various ailments in the general medicine clinic, while the surgery clinic dealt with 176 cases, in addition to 688 cases seen at the orthopaedic clinic.

Al-Mufalani said that the dermatology clinic provided treatment for 1,144 cases, 611 patients visited the ENT clinic and 1,156 children were vaccinated as part of the medical program "My brother, I care about your health."

The laboratory department conducted 570 laboratory analyses and the Saudi pharmacies issued 8,262 medications prescribed by clinics.

The regional director of the Saudi National Campaign, Dr. Badr Al-Samhan, said that the Saudi Specialized Clinics are provided needed medical aid according to the results of field studies of the medical and psychological needs of the Syrian refugees.

"One of the priorities of the Saudi National Campaign's permanent medical projects is to control diseases and to raise the public health levels, in addition to providing the necessary treatment for seasonal and chronic diseases." Al-Samhan said.