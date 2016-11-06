  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Shoura delegation to visit Germany to enhance ties

RASHID HASSAN |

German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller

RIYADH: A delegation of Shoura Council members will visit Germany on Monday with the objective of further enhancing parliamentary relations and bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.
The delegation will be led by Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Sabti, a Shoura member told Arab News on Saturday.
Speaking to Arab News, German Ambassador Dieter W. Haller also confirmed the visit. “The Shoura delegates will meet German lawmakers and high-ranking government officials to discuss bilateral cooperation.”
On parliamentary cooperation, he said, “we can share our best practices with each other.”
“The important visit will contribute in increasing understanding between the two sides, and the German side will benefit with a better understanding of Saudi Vision 2030,” Haller said.
“As we work in close cooperation to enhance relations, I am happy that the Shoura Council members are visiting Germany to bolster bilateral ties,” the envoy said adding: “The visit will further strengthen Saudi-German relations in several areas, especially in the field of parliamentary affairs.”
“We are looking forward to further enhance cooperation that include political, economic and cultural ties,” he underlined.
He said that the Kingdom and Germany have maintained good relations in all fields with cooperation and the exchange of expertise at the bilateral level, as well as regionally, and in the field of trade and investment. Since German companies are among the pioneers of energy technology and promote the use of renewable energy for electricity generation and water desalination in the Kingdom, this key area, “I am very positive” will be included on the agenda during the visit, he pointed out.
Asked if any cooperation agreement during the visit is expected, Haller said that so far he is unaware of any such agreement.
The delegation includes Faleh Al-Sagher, Faiz Al-Shehri and Thuraya Al-Arrayed.
A delegation from the Shoura Council visited Germany last year and there have been frequent exchange visits by Saudi and German parliamentarians in the last five years.
Earlier, a Saudi-German Parliamentary Friendship Committee was set up by the two sides to discuss ways to strengthen political, parliamentary, economic and cultural ties.
The Kingdom and Germany work closely and enjoy excellent relations with the two countries considering each other important partners in development.

