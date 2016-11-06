  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 17 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KACST to host 4th Saudi international IT meet

Saudi Arabia

KACST to host 4th Saudi international IT meet

ARAB NEWS |

RIYADH: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is sponsoring the 4th Saudi International Conference on Information Technology on Sunday.
The venue of the conference is the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in Riyadh. The conference seeks to put forward the appropriate and supportive infrastructure for the initiatives and programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The city created its initiatives within the National Transformation Program 2020, which aims to maximize the local content in the Kingdom’s key technical sectors, including those which are IT-related.
The four-day event will look at mega-data, analysis, design of interface and applied data platforms, technical data images, analysis of social media, in addition to Internet analysis and smart cities. This will be an opportunity for researchers to look at the latest research and uses of mega-data projects.
Three experts from outside the Kingdom will present papers. They are Hamido Fujita, professor at Iwate Prefectural University in Japan, who will talk about policy systems in health protection; professor Khoreshied Ahmad from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland, who will talk on different applications for vocal and image data; and Tomas Shultz from Munich University who will discuss mega gene data in psycho-biological analysis.
Director of Program at the Joint Centers of Excellence Anas Faris will present a paper on dynamic city platforms, and from the National Center for Computer Technology and Applied Mathematics, Amar Al-Inizi will talk about the mechanism that provides suggestions for users of site-testimonial systems.
The sessions will also include data mining applications, image processing and natural language processing and applications, simulation and infrastructure.
The conference has launched a website for its programs and workshops with the link: kacstit2016.kacst.edu.sa.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Shoura delegation to visit Germany to enhance ties

RIYADH A delegation of Shoura Council members will visit Germany on Monday with the objective of...

Citizens reporting labor violations to be rewarded

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will grant citizens who report labor...

Saudi specialized clinics in Jordan treat 12,796 Syrians

RIYADH Saudi specialized clinics treated 12 796 patients in the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians...

OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms Yemen s...

KSA joins global drive to halt climate change

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al Mouallimi signed the Paris...

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Gang of thieves aboard planes busted

JEDDAH Saudi Arabian Airlines Saudia recently thwarted schemes by international gangs to carry...

Radar tech symposium to focus on growing defense needs and modern applications

RIYADH The Second Saudi Symposium for Radar Technology to be held in the capital next week will...

Korea wants to contribute to Kingdom’s vision 2030

JEDDAH The South Korean government has announced its willingness to cooperate with the Kingdom...

Sudanese jailed for harboring terrorist

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh sentenced a Sudanese national to three years in...

MiSK festival mines youth talent

JEDDAH The Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz charity Foundation MiSK organized a three day...

Why one in 10 Saudi women would rather not marry

RIYADH The General Authority of Statistics has put the rate of spinsterhood among Saudi women at...

Meeting on women's leadership in GCC set

JEDDAH The women s branch of the Public Administration Institute is organizing Tuesday a meeting...

Gold baby bottles spark outrage

AL AHSA Baby bottles with lids made of 18 karat gold which are seen in several gold shops have...

Around Arab News

KACST to host 4th Saudi international IT meet

RIYADH Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is sponsoring the 4th Saudi International...

Shoura delegation to visit Germany to enhance ties

RIYADH A delegation of Shoura Council members will visit Germany on Monday with the objective of...

Citizens reporting labor violations to be rewarded

JEDDAH The Ministry of Labor and Social Development will grant citizens who report labor...

Saudi specialized clinics in Jordan treat 12,796 Syrians

RIYADH Saudi specialized clinics treated 12 796 patients in the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians...

OIC condemns Houthi attempt to launch missile toward Makkah 

JEDDAH The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has condemned in the strongest terms Yemen s...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Irish in Iraq suicide attack, claims Daesh

DUBLIN Ireland is investigating reports that an Irish citizen blew himself up in a suicide attack...

KSA joins global drive to halt climate change

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Permanent Representative to the UN Abdullah Al Mouallimi signed the Paris...

Canada commends KSA rights progress

OTTAWA Canadian Foreign Minister Stephane Dion said relations between the Kingdom and his country...

MoL and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation work together to develop nonprofit sector

JEDDAH Labor and Social Development Minister Mufrej Al Haqabani said the MiSK Foundation s...

39 ‘outdated’ occupations about to disappear from Saudi market

JEDDAH Labor experts believe there will be a sea change in the Saudi workforce in the next two...

Marshall Plan needed post-election to defeat Daesh, says expert

JEDDAH A Dubai based Arab researcher has called for something similar to the Marshall Plan to...

A very conflicted Department of Justice

ANALYSIS In 2015 I retired from the United States Department of Justice after more than 25 years...

Clinton ahead of Trump by 2.3%: RealClearPolitics poll

MIAMI Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump embarked Saturday on fierce campaigning in the...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...