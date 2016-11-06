  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 52 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi stocks gain 11.8% since global bond issue

Business & Economy

Saudi stocks gain 11.8% since global bond issue

AGENCIES |

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) rose 0.8 percent on Sunday taking its gains since the bond issue to 11.8 percent. Banks continued to firm, with Saudi Hollandi Bank adding 1.6 percent.
TASI has gained 1.56 percent in the past six trading days. The value of traded shares reached SR3.19 billion Sunday with a volume 223.34 million.
Petrochemical shares traded lower early in the day but then rebounded and Saudi Kayan jumped 4.5 percent. The shares of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC) rose 0.24 point.
The petrochemical industries index has gained 5.6 percent so far this year.
Domestic-demand oriented shares were also strong, with apparel retailer Fawaz Alhokair gaining 5.2 percent.
Brent crude lost 1.7 percent on Friday, owing to the prevailing uncertainty regarding the OPEC’s output cut deal.
Key crude oil contracts Brent and WTI ended at $45.58 (down 1.7 percent) and $44.07 (down 1.3 percent), respectively. On a weekly basis, the oil prices posted the largest drop since January 2016, Al-Rajhi Capital stated in its latest market update.
On Thursday, the report said that TASI gained 70.84 points or 1.18 percent to close at 6,060.46. All the 15 sector indices closed higher. The advance decline ratio was 151/15. Trading turnover was around SR 3.18 billion.
The Capital Market Authority issued draft rules for the new secondary market, part of efforts to boost the role of small and medium enterprises in the economy.
The record international bond sale and higher oil prices led to TASI rising by 10 percent last month, Jadwa Investment stated in a separate report.
TASI’s positive performance last month was also accompanied by a rise in market turnover. After six consecutive monthly declines in market turnover, October saw a rise of 7 percent month-on-month, although it was still below the year-to-date average.
“The TASI seems to be much better value, as price-to-earnings has moved in-line with regional markets,” Jadwa economists stated.
The total value of shares traded for the week ending Nov. 3 amounted to SR16.17 billion, increasing by 0.28 percent over the previous week.
The total stock market capitalization reached SR1.43 trillion at the end of this period, increasing by 1.65 percent over the previous week.
John Sfakianakis, director of economic research at the Gulf Research Center, commented: “Investors are reacting to the positive news: Default risk is tumbling, liquidity is slowly increasing and confidence returning as the nation is committed to economic reforms.”
Dubai’s index was the worst performer in the region on Sunday, falling 0.6 percent. DXB Entertainments pulled back 2.6 percent.
Qatar’s index slipped 0.1 percent to 9,949 points, a four-month low, but closed 72 points off its intra-day low. Commodities producer Industries Qatar dropped 1.3 percent but mobile telephone operator Vodafone Qatar closed up 1.1 percent.
Egyptian blue chips jumped for a second straight day on Sunday after the central bank floated its currency last week, raising hopes for new inflows of funds.
The Egyptian blue chip index added 6.1 percent in heavy trade to reach its highest level since April 2015. It was the index’s biggest rise since March this year. The broader EGX100 index gained 3.8 percent.Commercial International Bank (CIB) soared its 10 percent daily limit.
As the country’s largest listed bank, CIB is expected to benefit from an increase in trade and financial flows if the currency devaluation succeeds and foreign exchange business returns to banks from the black market.
The index gained 3.4 percent on Thursday, when the central bank abandoned the Egyptian pound’s peg of 8.8 to the US dollar and let it drop to around 15.50. On Sunday, the pound fell further to around 16, but the decline was much less than many bankers had expected, which reassured some investors.
“Sunday’s market performance surpassed Thursday’s because traders have a better knowledge of how the market is pricing the currency after years of it being artificially constrained,” said Ibrahim Nimr, technical analyst at Cairo’s Naeem Brokerage.
Nimr noted that the liberalization of the currency meant Egypt was closer to securing a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan, which he thought would keep the market optimistic for a few months.
He predicted the index, which closed on Sunday at 9,350 points, would probably break 10,000 points in its current rally.
Credit Agricole rocketed 17 percent after reporting that nine-month consolidated net profit climbed to 956.7 million Egyptian pounds ($59.8 million) from 748.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Global Telecom Holding surged 7.5 percent to 5.48 Egyptian pounds. EFG Hermes said in a note that the stock should benefit from the devaluation as it reprices to reflect the US dollar value of its London-listed global depositary receipts .

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Business & Economy

OPEC members will stick to output deal, says Algeria

ALGIERS Algeria s Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa said on Sunday he was confident OPEC members...

China launches 10-billon-euro fund to finance major projects

BEIJING China has set up a 10 billion euro 11 15 billion investment fund to finance projects in...

VW emissions scandal deepens as prosecutors probe chairman

FRANKFURT German prosecutors have widened a probe into suspected market manipulation by managers...

GM cautiously ramps up Bolt electric car production

ORION TOWNSHIP Mich General Motors Co is ramping up production of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars at...

UK vehicle sales rise in October

LONDON British new car registrations rose marginally last month an industry body said with an...

Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to follow

OUARZAZATE Morocco On the edge of the Sahara desert Morocco is building one of the world s...

Egyptian pound declines further after floatation

CAIRO The Egyptian pound slid against the dollar in the first full business day since Egypt took...

Corolla, Toyota’s car for masses, marks 50th anniversary

TOKYO The Toyota Corolla one of the world s best selling cars is marking its 50th anniversary...

Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to follow

OUARZAZATE Morocco On the edge of the Sahara desert Morocco is building one of the world s...

Egyptian pound slides further following floatation

CAIRO The Egyptian pound slid against the dollar on Sunday the first full business day since...

Acquisition of Novomer technologies boosts Aramco’s downstream expansion strategy

DHAHRAN Saudi Aramco has acquired the Converge product line and associated operations and...

Bank AlJazira expands remittance business amid downturn reports

Bank AlJazira BAJ described as a fast growing Saudi financial institution that owns and operates...

Mobily shares HR expertise with university students

Prince Sultan University PSU hosted a meeting at its campus in Riyadh where Mobily executives...

I.ZONE opens its largest store in Riyadh

I ZONE claimed as Apple s largest authorized reseller chain in Saudi Arabia has opened its latest...

Coach unveils new women’s fragrance

Coach has introduced its new fragrance for women Coach Eau de Parfum is inspired by the...

Careem expands presence in cities on homegrown app

Careem described as the region s major app based car booking service has strengthened its...

Around Arab News

OPEC members will stick to output deal, says Algeria

ALGIERS Algeria s Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa said on Sunday he was confident OPEC members...

China launches 10-billon-euro fund to finance major projects

BEIJING China has set up a 10 billion euro 11 15 billion investment fund to finance projects in...

Saudi stocks gain 11.8% since global bond issue

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s Tadawul All Share Index TASI rose 0 8 percent on Sunday taking its gains...

VW emissions scandal deepens as prosecutors probe chairman

FRANKFURT German prosecutors have widened a probe into suspected market manipulation by managers...

GM cautiously ramps up Bolt electric car production

ORION TOWNSHIP Mich General Motors Co is ramping up production of Chevrolet Bolt electric cars at...

UK vehicle sales rise in October

LONDON British new car registrations rose marginally last month an industry body said with an...

May vows to deliver EU exit

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would deliver a full exit from the...

Renzi turns on party rebels

MILAN Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi accused rebels within his centre left party on Sunday...

Russian nationalists ‘behind Montenegro attack plot’

PODGORICA Montenegro A Montenegrin prosecutor claimed Sunday that Russian nationalists were...

Test for PM as Bulgarians elect president

SOFIA Bulgarians were voting Sunday in a first round of a presidential election a key test of...

Boko Haram razes village near Chibok

KANO Boko Haram militants killed two soldiers and razed a village adjoining the northeast...

Australian woman abducted in Kabul

KABUL Afghanistan Unknown gunmen kidnapped a female Australian employee of a non governmental...

Two Indians killed in cross border firing

SRINAGAR The Indian army said two of its soldiers were killed Sunday in the latest exchange of...

Dozens arrested for attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

DHAKA Police in Bangladesh have arrested dozens of people following fresh violence against Hindus...

Vast Moroccan solar power plant is hard act for Africa to follow

OUARZAZATE Morocco On the edge of the Sahara desert Morocco is building one of the world s...

Egyptian pound declines further after floatation

CAIRO The Egyptian pound slid against the dollar in the first full business day since Egypt took...