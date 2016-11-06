  • Search form

Sports

Shanshan Feng rules Japan Classic for second straight victory

THE ASOCIATED PRESS |

IBARAKI, Japan: Shanshan Feng broke away with three straight mid-round birdies and held on to win the TOTO Japan Classic on Sunday for her second straight victory.
The 27-year-old Chinese star closed with 2-under 70 at the Taiheiyo Club’s tree-lined Minori Course for a one-stroke victory over South Korea’s Ha Na Jang.
After two-putting for birdie on the par-5 17th to take a three-stroke lead, Feng made a double bogey on the par-4 18th — holing the winner from 1 1/2 feet. She finished at 13-under 203 in cool conditions after winning a week ago in steamy Malaysia. She has six LPGA Tour victories.
Jang shot her third straight 68. She won last month in Taiwan — beating Feng by a stroke — for her third victory of the year.
Feng has finished no worse than a tie for fourth in her last six events. She started the run with the Olympic bronze medal in Rio, tied for fourth at Evian in France, opened the Asia trip at home in China with a fourth-place tie, was second behind Jang in Taiwan and tied for third in South Korea.
A stroke ahead of three players after parring the first eight holes, Feng stretched her advantage to four with the birdie spree. She started the run with an 8-foot putt on the par-5 ninth, made a 25-footer on the par-4 10th and a 6-footer on the par-4 11th.

