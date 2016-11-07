Tunisian director scoops top prize at Carthage

TUNIS: Young Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania won the Golden Tanit award for her film “Zaineb n’aime pas la neige” during the closing ceremony of the 27th Carthage Film Festival on Saturday in the Tunisian capital Tunis.

The festival, which also marks its 50th anniversary is dedicated to Arab and African filmmakers, and is a flagship cultural event in Tunisia.

A product of six years of filming, “Zaineb n’aime pas la neige” tells the story of the transition to adolescence of a young Tunisian (Zaineb) who, after the accidental death of her father emigrates with her mother to Quebec. “I shot the heroine from when she was nine years to 15 years, which is a very important age,” said Kaouther, 39, during the competition.

“At that age, one is very spontaneous and full of life, there’s always a clash between children of that age and adults,” she said.

French actor Foued Nabba received the award for best actor for his role in the film “Chouf.”

Egyptian director Mohamed Diab won the silver Tanit award for his film “Clash” while Palestinian director Mai Masri won the Bronze Tanit award for her film “3000 Nuits.”

The festival has played an important role in building modern Tunisia and it keeps contributing to the emergence of new talents. Its popular successes helped develop the public’s cinematographic taste, in addition to raising awareness of major societal issues and citizens’ concerns in Tunisia, Africa and the Arab world.

There were 68 films in competition in various sections, with screenings and other events in various locations across the country. A total of 18 films participated in the feature film competition (Gold Tanit Award), including prize-winning Saudi romcom ‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ by Mahmoud Sabbagh.