Probe into hiring of minister's son 'not yet complete'

JEDDAH: The anti-corruption commission Nazaha stressed on its official Twitter account that investigation into the alleged irregular hiring of the son of the minister Khaled Al-Arj is ongoing and that the commission will make the findings public on its completion.

Social media sites were abuzz with posts claiming the minister's son, who was hired on a salary of SR21,000, has been found not guilty of wrongdoing.

Nazaha has been investigating the case after a citizen complained to the commission head, Khaled Al-Mahaisen, of corruption and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Social media users have been asking for facts to be made public after Nazaha spokesman Abdulrahman Al-Ajlan announced on a Saudi news channel that news circulating about the employment of the minister’s son is not entirely true.

He said the employee (the minster’s son) was hired by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, not the Ministry of Civil Service, and denied that investigations would be completed in two days.

Al-Ajlan said Nazaha concluded that the employee in question had been hired by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs for a job included in the rules guiding the contracting of employees approved by Royal Order 34,807, which has 17 criteria for contracting, which means that he must have met all 17 criteria, an issue that is currently being looked into.

Al-Ajlan stressed that institutions in the Kingdom do not circumvent regulations, and no violations can be committed, even in the case of a minister’s son.