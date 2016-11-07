  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 1 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Social media helps US millennial voters register

World

Social media helps US millennial voters register

Reuters |

NEW YORK: As the youngest members of the millennial generation became old enough to vote in this year’s US presidential election, states and social media platforms poured efforts into online registration, hoping to attract these tech savvy voters who now rival Baby Boomers as the country’s largest demographic.
With Election Day just two days away, political experts are skeptical that a record number of millennials who signed up to vote will actually result in the 18-34 year-old age group turning out at the polls in proportion to their relative size of the US population.
Millennials make up approximately 31 percent of US citizens eligible to vote, according to the Pew Research Center, on par for the first time with Baby Boomers, who are typically aged 52-70 years old. There are an estimated 225.8 million eligible US voters.
Millennials have so far, however, turned out in much lower numbers in elections than Baby Boomers. In 2008, a record year for millennial turnout, just 50 percent of those eligible to vote did so, the National Census Bureau said. That compared with turnout rates of 69 percent for Baby Boomers and 61 percent for people aged 36 to 51, also known as Generation X.
This year, a number of efforts on social media by states and non-profits aimed to change that, including Facebook reminders on users’ accounts, Twitter hashtag campaigns, celebrities creating Snapchat and an Instagram post urging people to vote.
According to a survey of state electoral officials and voter non-profits around the United States, these social media campaigns have paid off, at least when it came to getting young voters registered.
A survey of 2,000 millennials conducted by social media platform Yik Yak, which is known for its popularity among college students and teens, showed that 62 percent registered to vote for the first time this year and, of those, 9 percent registered online following a social media prompt.
In California, roughly 31 percent of all registered voters are now aged 18-35. A Facebook reminder on May 16 coincided with 143,255 people registering or updating their registrations online that day in the state, compared to an average of 23,166 per day that month, said California Secretary of State spokesman Sam Mahood. Other states reported similar spikes.
In Oregon, more than 420,000 people registered to vote online in 2016, up from 2012 when 163,545 used the online system. Digital voter enrollments in Washington jumped by roughly 135,000 in 2016, compared to 2012. From January through mid-October this year, 381,318 people used the online system in Indiana, nearly three times as many as in 2012.
“Let’s face it — that’s where [younger voters] are; they’re on social media,” said Denize Merrill, the secretary of state for Connecticut, which used social media campaigns, including a dedicated hashtag and Facebook’s banner ads, to drive registrations.
“Whatever we’re doing, we’re having pretty dramatic results.”
Like a lot of experts, Donald Green, a professor of political science at Columbia University, is skeptical that an increase in young voter registration will correspond with millennials unseating the Baby Boomers as the most active voting bloc.
Green conceded that there was “change afoot,” but said he thought it would far more gradual. By his estimate, it would be 25 years before millennials overtake Baby Boomers, or what he dubbed “generational replacement.”
“In presidential elections the translation of new registration to votes is more like one half or one third,” he said.
Michael Cornfield, an associate professor of political management at George Washington University, agreed that registering someone to vote does not guarantee they’ll show up on Election Day.
“It’s up to the campaigns to do the last bit, which is to say make sure the right millennials in the right battleground states are being targeted,” said Cornfield.
Some political experts said that, in general, millennials tend to vote more for Democratic Party candidates than Republicans.
Laura Wray-Lake, an assistant professor at the University of California-Los Angeles, said the increase in millennial registration could be a boon for Democrats if they could harness some of the social media techniques used to register voters to get them to the polls.
With many political experts expecting overall voter turnout to be lower this year, millennial voters in swing states are a bloc that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton could hope to turn out. Clinton leads Republican candidate Donald Trump by 27 percentage points among likely voters ages 18-34, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
“Young people have huge potential for political impact” Wray-Lake said. “I think eventually these millennials will be deciding the future of the country.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Most Germans fear US ties will suffer if Trump wins election

BERLIN More than three quarters of Germans believe US German ties would come under severe strain...

Trump, Clinton focus on crucial states in campaign’s final hours

WASHINGTON Democrat Hillary Clinton s campaign on Sunday predicted a strong turnout among key...

Fending off foes, Clinton blazes a trail with White House in sight

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton has one of the strongest resumes of anyone ever to run for US...

May vows to deliver EU exit

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would deliver a full exit from the...

Renzi turns on party rebels

MILAN Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi accused rebels within his centre left party on Sunday...

Russian nationalists ‘behind Montenegro attack plot’

PODGORICA Montenegro A Montenegrin prosecutor claimed Sunday that Russian nationalists were...

Test for PM as Bulgarians elect president

SOFIA Bulgarians were voting Sunday in a first round of a presidential election a key test of...

Boko Haram razes village near Chibok

KANO Boko Haram militants killed two soldiers and razed a village adjoining the northeast...

Australian woman abducted in Kabul

KABUL Afghanistan Unknown gunmen kidnapped a female Australian employee of a non governmental...

Two Indians killed in cross border firing

SRINAGAR The Indian army said two of its soldiers were killed Sunday in the latest exchange of...

Dozens arrested for attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

DHAKA Police in Bangladesh have arrested dozens of people following fresh violence against Hindus...

US polls show Clinton ahead but battleground states up for grabs

WASHINGTON Just two days before the bitter US presidential election national polls gave the edge...

Mass protest demands S. Korea’s president quit over scandal

SEOUL South Korea Tens of thousands of South Koreans poured into the streets of downtown Seoul on...

Thousands in Hong Kong protest Beijing intervention

HONG KONG Thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong on Sunday demanding that China s central...

Two days to go: Clinton and Trump scramble to finish

WASHINGTON Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton packed their schedules with last minute campaign...

Schools shut, construction halted in Indian capital to tackle pollution

NEW DELHI India s capital announced a slew of measures Sunday to combat the crippling air...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia, China to boost cooperation in fighting terror

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and China agreed to step up cooperation on various key issues including...

Fight against Daesh will not end in Mosul: Masrour Barzani

SALAHUDDIN Iraq Iraqi forces are expected to face much fiercer resistance from Daesh in the next...

Raqqa liberation battle ‘will not be easy’: US defense chief

WASHINGTON US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has warned that the fight to wrest control of Raqqa...

Most Germans fear US ties will suffer if Trump wins election

BERLIN More than three quarters of Germans believe US German ties would come under severe strain...

Trump, Clinton focus on crucial states in campaign’s final hours

WASHINGTON Democrat Hillary Clinton s campaign on Sunday predicted a strong turnout among key...

Social media helps US millennial voters register

NEW YORK As the youngest members of the millennial generation became old enough to vote in this...

Probe into hiring of minister's son 'not yet complete'

JEDDAH The anti corruption commission Nazaha stressed on its official Twitter account that...

Mercy in focus at KAICIID meet

ROME Faisal bin Muaammar secretary general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International...

Katy Perry roars for Clinton

PHILADELPHIA Hillary Clinton doesn t go out for the weekend without a star or two in tow Three...

Tunisian director scoops top prize at Carthage

TUNIS Young Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania won the Golden Tanit award for her film Zaineb n...

Janet, Wissam to name baby after King of Pop

LOS ANGELES Parents to be Janet Jackson and her Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana already...

Egyptian-American Rami Malek to play Freddie Mercury in biopic

LOS ANGELES Egyptian American actor Rami Malek is set to play late singer Freddie Mercury in the...

Lamjarred may be temporarily released

CASABLANCA Moroccan star Saad Lamjarred could be temporarily released from the Fleury M rogis...

Al-Abdulkarim Holding, AZMEEL Contracting ink partnership deal

Al Abdulkarim Holding Co has signed a partnership contract with AZMEEL Contracting Co amounting...

LuLu distributes 11 Range Rover cars to promotion winners

LuLu Hypermarket distributed 11 Range Rover cars to winners of its Dream Drive 2016 promotion at...

Sika Arabia celebrates 20-year presence in GCC

Sika Arabia a joint venture with Saudi Sumam Chemicals held a reception to celebrate 20 years of...