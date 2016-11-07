  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Fight against Daesh will not end in Mosul: Masrour Barzani

Middle-East

Fight against Daesh will not end in Mosul: Masrour Barzani

AGENCIES |

Displaced people receive food on Sunday in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul. (Reuters)

SALAHUDDIN, Iraq: Iraqi forces are expected to face much fiercer resistance from Daesh in the next phase of the battle for Mosul, including booby traps that can blow up entire neighborhoods, the top Kurdish security official said on Sunday.
Masrour Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Security Council, said that even if Daesh is driven out of its main stronghold Mosul, that will not be enough to eliminate the group, and its radical ideology will survive.
“The fight against ISIS is going to be a long fight,” Barzani told Reuters. “Not only militarily but also economically, ideologically.”
He spoke as Iraq’s special forces worked Sunday to clear neighborhoods on the eastern edge of Mosul as bombings launched by the extremist group elsewhere in the country killed at least 20 people.
“There are a lot of civilians and we are trying to protect them,” said Lt. Col. Muhanad Al-Timimi.
“This is one of the hardest battles that we’ve faced till now.”
Barzani also said that Iraqi forces have made quick progress clearing out terrorists from eastern Mosul after Kurdish peshmerga units broke through its first lines of defense.
“As they are getting more desperate, expectations are that they might fight more fiercely as you close in,” said Barzani, 47, son of veteran Kurdish leader and KRG President Masoud Barzani. So far in the three-week operation, Daesh has deployed drones strapped with explosives, long-range artillery shells filled with chlorine and mustard gas and highly effective snipers, said Barzani. Kurdish forces have destroyed more than 50 car bombs.
And he cautioned that western Mosul will be a more complex campaign, with a vast number of narrow streets that can’t accommodate large military vehicles and an enemy that will fight to the death to defend the capital of its so-called caliphate.
“There are many different IEDs (improvised explosive devices) that they put in different places, come up with different tactics. Many that are used like networks,” Barzani said.
“So in one house they are putting one IED and trying to hide it. And once it explodes then the entire neighborhood explodes.”
The Mosul campaign is the most critical land battle in Iraq since a US-led coalition toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Iraqi leaders are also under pressure to ensure that the offensive does not inflame sectarian tensions in Mosul and in the country as a whole.
That’s why Shiite militias and Kurdish peshmerga forces are not fighting inside Mosul, although some Iraqi forces who are taking part have been flying Shiite banners on their vehicles, an act that has angered Sunni residents.
Barzani called on Iraq’s complex patchwork of sects and ethnic communities to set aside their political differences or risk long-term instability.
When the Daesh seized Mosul in 2014, some members of that minority sect supported the group after accusing the government of widespread discrimination, an allegation it denied.
“Winning the peace after winning the war is equally important,” said Barzani.
“The number one point to prevent the rise of terrorist and radical organizations is to make sure there is political reconciliation and a political agreement among all the components so that no one will feel like an outcast.”
The KRG’s counter-terrorism forces and intelligence agencies report to Barzani, 47, son of veteran Kurdish leader and KRG President Masoud Barzouni. As a teenager, Masrour joined the peshmerga, who were fighting Saddam Hussein at the time.
Some 35,000 Daesh terrorists have been killed inside Iraq yet there are still tens of thousands arrayed against the Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga, said Barzani.
“Every day, every week, every month they are trying to recruit new people, new fighters are joining,” he said, though he added the numbers have recently decreased.
Hundreds of Daesh terrorists have been caught trying to disguise themselves as displaced Iraqis since the Mosul campaign began on Oct. 17, said Barzani.
The world’s most feared and violent militant group has tried to set up sleeper cells in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region, and elsewhere, in order to try and divert attention away from the Mosul campaign.
“We have captured a number of sleeping cells, or people that were disguised as IDPs (internally displaced people). Hundreds of them actually,” Barzani said.
Daesh terrorists, who have been fighting Iraqi forces, are mosty Iraqis but there are also significant numbers of foreign fighters from other parts of the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Africa, said Barzani.
“We do believe that Daesh is the byproduct, is the result of a political failure, the political system that failed in this country,” he said.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Raqqa liberation battle ‘will not be easy’: US defense chief

WASHINGTON US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has warned that the fight to wrest control of Raqqa...

Prince of Wales visits Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Sunday started a three day visit to the UAE...

‘Combine science and compassion in tackling the challenge of obesity’

DUBAI International and regional experts convened at The Economist s Global Crisis of Obesity...

Sudan arrests more fuel price hike protesters

KHARTOUM Sudanese security agents have arrested several opposition politicians over the past two...

Turkey pro-Kurd party quits Parliament over arrests

ISTANBUL Turkey s main pro Kurdish party on Sunday said it was pulling out of parliament after...

Mosul battle rages as Daesh bombings elsewhere in Iraq kill 20

MOSUL Iraq Iraq s special forces worked Sunday to clear neighborhoods on the eastern edge of...

Europe aiding terrorism with support for Kurdish militants — Erdogan

ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe on Sunday of abetting terrorism with its...

Arab-Kurdish alliance launch campaign to retake Raqqa from Daesh

AIN ISSA Syria US backed Kurdish Arab forces launched an offensive Sunday on the Daesh group s de...

Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq

TIKRIT Iraq Suicide bombers driving ambulances packed with explosives detonated their vehicles at...

Aleppo braces for renewed Russian bombardment

BEIRUT At least 74 civilians including 25 children were killed in the 8 day old offensive...

Moscow warns of attacks by radicals on return home from Syria

MOSCOW Thousands of Russians have been fighting in Syria in anti government ranks Russian Prime...

Italy says kidnapped nationals, Canadian freed in Libya

ROME Two Italians and a Canadian who were kidnapped in the south of conflict torn Libya in...

Istanbul police break up protest after arrest of pro-Kurdish deputies

ISTANBUL Istanbul police on Saturday used tear gas water cannon and plastic bullets to break up a...

Turkey says Diyarbakir car bomb work of Kurdish militants, not Daesh

ANKARA The car bomb that killed 11 people and wounded 100 in the southeast Kurdish province of...

Iraqi forces in new push into Mosul

BARTALLA IRAQ Iraqi special forces threw themselves back into battle Saturday after a first foray...

Iran: Suspended, reduced sentences to Saudi embassy attackers

Jeddah Iranian state owned media has published reports that Tehran sentenced protesters accused...

Around Arab News

Saudi Arabia, China to boost cooperation in fighting terror

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and China agreed to step up cooperation on various key issues including...

Fight against Daesh will not end in Mosul: Masrour Barzani

SALAHUDDIN Iraq Iraqi forces are expected to face much fiercer resistance from Daesh in the next...

Raqqa liberation battle ‘will not be easy’: US defense chief

WASHINGTON US Defense Secretary Ashton Carter has warned that the fight to wrest control of Raqqa...

Most Germans fear US ties will suffer if Trump wins election

BERLIN More than three quarters of Germans believe US German ties would come under severe strain...

Trump, Clinton focus on crucial states in campaign’s final hours

WASHINGTON Democrat Hillary Clinton s campaign on Sunday predicted a strong turnout among key...

Social media helps US millennial voters register

NEW YORK As the youngest members of the millennial generation became old enough to vote in this...

Probe into hiring of minister's son 'not yet complete'

JEDDAH The anti corruption commission Nazaha stressed on its official Twitter account that...

Mercy in focus at KAICIID meet

ROME Faisal bin Muaammar secretary general of the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International...

Katy Perry roars for Clinton

PHILADELPHIA Hillary Clinton doesn t go out for the weekend without a star or two in tow Three...

Tunisian director scoops top prize at Carthage

TUNIS Young Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania won the Golden Tanit award for her film Zaineb n...

Janet, Wissam to name baby after King of Pop

LOS ANGELES Parents to be Janet Jackson and her Qatari businessman husband Wissam Al Mana already...

Egyptian-American Rami Malek to play Freddie Mercury in biopic

LOS ANGELES Egyptian American actor Rami Malek is set to play late singer Freddie Mercury in the...

Lamjarred may be temporarily released

CASABLANCA Moroccan star Saad Lamjarred could be temporarily released from the Fleury M rogis...

Al-Abdulkarim Holding, AZMEEL Contracting ink partnership deal

Al Abdulkarim Holding Co has signed a partnership contract with AZMEEL Contracting Co amounting...

LuLu distributes 11 Range Rover cars to promotion winners

LuLu Hypermarket distributed 11 Range Rover cars to winners of its Dream Drive 2016 promotion at...

Sika Arabia celebrates 20-year presence in GCC

Sika Arabia a joint venture with Saudi Sumam Chemicals held a reception to celebrate 20 years of...